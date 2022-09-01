I think our midfield has been unfairly maligned this season though (and in past seasons too to be honest), predominantly for the lack of signings. It's very convenient for lazy analysts too. If we fail to score or create chances, it's because the midfield doesn't offer any creativity. If we defend for shit, it's because the midfield offers no protection. You can always put the blame for a bad performance, on the midfielder's feet. And Henderson has always been the preferred midfield scapegoat.



It never stops to amuse me, how Henderson is never allowed a drop in form. He doesn't have any leeway with some fans. Never had. Never will. If his level drops, even for a match, he's done as a number 8. Done as a starter. Done as a football player. When xxx is fit, he won't ever see the pitch again. We've heard them all before. Meanwhile, Klopp continues to pick him. Go figure.



True. We were fighting for quadruple until late May. No team has ever done that. You don't do that with a crap midfield. Even in CL final, the midfield was not the problem, we dominated the game but lacked the cutting edge.We have looked rusty this season but it could be due to injuries, weird pre-season or just the fact the sample size this season is quite small. I am gonna have to wait and see before I pronounce that he is past it or our midfielders are finished. People have been saying that about Bobby, Mane and Salah for 3 seasons now.