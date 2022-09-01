« previous next »
Jordan Henderson

Re: Jordan Henderson
September 1, 2022, 10:03:30 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on August 31, 2022, 11:47:12 pm
I think our midfield has been unfairly maligned this season though (and in past seasons too to be honest), predominantly for the lack of signings. It's very convenient for lazy analysts too. If we fail to score or create chances, it's because the midfield doesn't offer any creativity. If we defend for shit, it's because the midfield offers no protection. You can always put the blame for a bad performance, on the midfielder's feet. And Henderson has always been the preferred midfield scapegoat.

It never stops to amuse me, how Henderson is never allowed a drop in form. He doesn't have any leeway with some fans. Never had. Never will. If his level drops, even for a match, he's done as a number 8. Done as a starter. Done as a football player. When xxx is fit, he won't ever see the pitch again. We've heard them all before. Meanwhile, Klopp continues to pick him. Go figure.


Good post.
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 2, 2022, 12:00:13 am
Quote from: Lastrador on August 31, 2022, 11:47:12 pm
I think our midfield has been unfairly maligned this season though (and in past seasons too to be honest), predominantly for the lack of signings. It's very convenient for lazy analysts too. If we fail to score or create chances, it's because the midfield doesn't offer any creativity. If we defend for shit, it's because the midfield offers no protection. You can always put the blame for a bad performance, on the midfielder's feet. And Henderson has always been the preferred midfield scapegoat.

It never stops to amuse me, how Henderson is never allowed a drop in form. He doesn't have any leeway with some fans. Never had. Never will. If his level drops, even for a match, he's done as a number 8. Done as a starter. Done as a football player. When xxx is fit, he won't ever see the pitch again. We've heard them all before. Meanwhile, Klopp continues to pick him. Go figure.

True. We were fighting for quadruple until late May. No team has ever done that. You don't do that with a crap midfield. Even in CL final, the midfield was not the problem, we dominated the game but lacked the cutting edge.

We have looked rusty this season but it could be due to injuries, weird pre-season or just the fact the sample size this season is quite small. I am gonna have to wait and see before I pronounce that he is past it or our midfielders are finished. People have been saying that about Bobby, Mane and Salah for 3 seasons now.
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 2, 2022, 09:14:53 am
Quote from: Knight on September 1, 2022, 08:45:44 pm
Sure. But go on fbref and look at his defensive side contribution over the last year. He doesnt really do much. Of anything. His passing is ok. These shouts about Henderson arent coming out of nowhere.
I have no doubt that the data indicates a decline. However, declaring: "Hes finished at the top level" is another level to the discussion and doesn't really stand up to scrutiny. In fact, it's just internet forum hyperbole of the most boring kind.
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 2, 2022, 09:17:09 am
Quote from: Max_powers on September 2, 2022, 12:00:13 am


We have looked rusty this season but it could be due to injuries, weird pre-season or just the fact the sample size this season is quite small.
I'm inclined to believe it's a perfect storm of transitioning to a new shape while refreshing the squad but being hamstrung by injuries to key players...rendering the grand plan a bit half baked at this stage.
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 2, 2022, 11:15:46 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on September 2, 2022, 09:14:53 am
I have no doubt that the data indicates a decline. However, declaring: "Hes finished at the top level" is another level to the discussion and doesn't really stand up to scrutiny. In fact, it's just internet forum hyperbole of the most boring kind.

Yes its clearly almost never binary with good players as they'll decline slowly.
The obvious concern is that Henderson, Milner and Fabinho (the last one being the biggest question mark - is it temporary or not) are in decline at the same time
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 2, 2022, 12:05:19 pm
Do we know how long he's out for? I've seen various reports say 3 weeks but nothing concrete.
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 2, 2022, 01:34:39 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on September 2, 2022, 11:15:46 am
Yes its clearly almost never binary with good players as they'll decline slowly.
The obvious concern is that Henderson, Milner and Fabinho (the last one being the biggest question mark - is it temporary or not) are in decline at the same time
If Henderson is in some kind of decline, its likely to impact Fabinhos own capacity and function.
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 2, 2022, 04:07:27 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on September 2, 2022, 01:34:39 pm
If Henderson is in some kind of decline, its likely to impact Fabinhos own capacity and function.
I don't think it's arguable that Henderson is in decline, the question is just how dramatic it is and how quickly will it get worse.
Re: Jordan Henderson
September 2, 2022, 08:41:02 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on September 2, 2022, 04:07:27 pm
I don't think it's arguable that Henderson is in decline, the question is just how dramatic it is and how quickly will it get worse.

Hes possibly been playing with an injury - prior to hamstring going - but fit enough to play and no fit alternatives to give him requisite rest. This may have affected output. Furthermore, the wider injury issues in midfield and form of the full backs has hurt the functionality of the whole team - Henderson isnt immune to the contaminating impact of a team out of sorts and needing more options.

I think this offers reasonable mitigation for his general poor play; even if there is, indeed, a degree of decline.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 08:10:49 am
Been added to the England squad
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 08:14:43 am
Klopp will be fuming.
