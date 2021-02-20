Not sure if he was any worse than Robbo, Trent , Vvd and Salah. Hes not the only senior player starting slowly



I think our midfield has been unfairly maligned this season though (and in past seasons too to be honest), predominantly for the lack of signings. It's very convenient for lazy analysts too. If we fail to score or create chances, it's because the midfield doesn't offer any creativity. If we defend for shit, it's because the midfield offers no protection. You can always put the blame for a bad performance, on the midfielder's feet. And Henderson has always been the preferred midfield scapegoat.It never stops to amuse me, how Henderson is never allowed a drop in form. He doesn't have any leeway with some fans. Never had. Never will. If his level drops, even for a match, he's done as a number 8. Done as a starter. Done as a football player. When xxx is fit, he won't ever see the pitch again. We've heard them all before. Meanwhile, Klopp continues to pick him. Go figure.