Not sure if he was any worse than Robbo, Trent , Vvd and Salah. Hes not the only senior player starting slowly

I think our midfield has been unfairly maligned this season though (and in past seasons too to be honest), predominantly for the lack of signings. It's very convenient for lazy analysts too. If we fail to score or create chances, it's because the midfield doesn't offer any creativity. If we defend for shit, it's because the midfield offers no protection. You can always put the blame for a bad performance, on the midfielder's feet. And Henderson has always been the preferred midfield scapegoat.

It never stops to amuse me, how Henderson is never allowed a drop in form. He doesn't have any leeway with some fans. Never had. Never will. If his level drops, even for a match, he's done as a number 8. Done as a starter. Done as a football player. When xxx is fit, he won't ever see the pitch again. We've heard them all before. Meanwhile, Klopp continues to pick him. Go figure.
Just gonna leave this here for all you lot slagging off our captain tonight  :wanker

If you were there, you will have seen that Jurgen told him to walk back towards the centre of the pitch to 'buy time' whilst they got Carvalho ready as they wanted to bring him on and he was in his tracksuit! Clearly he did a fucking good acting job if our own fans cant see what was going on and think Hendo was 'pissing about'.  ::) :butt

For some bizarre reason, some of our fans absolutely relish every opportunity to look at Hendo with a negative view, to bitch about him and stick the boot in instead of supporting arguably one of the clubs best ever captains. Some of the negativity towards him is nothing short of a disgrace & I find it very sad.
I think our midfield has been unfairly maligned this season though (and in past seasons too to be honest), predominantly for the lack of signings. It's very convenient for lazy analysts too. If we fail to score or create chances, it's because the midfield doesn't offer any creativity. If we defend for shit, it's because the midfield offers no protection. You can always put the blame for a bad performance, on the midfielder's feet. And Henderson has always been the preferred midfield scapegoat.

It never stops to amuse me, how Henderson is never allowed a drop in form. He doesn't have any leeway with some fans. Never had. Never will. If his level drops, even for a match, he's done as a number 8. Done as a starter. Done as a football player. When xxx is fit, he won't ever see the pitch again. We've heard them all before. Meanwhile, Klopp continues to pick him. Go figure.
You are right because we had the same complaints last season before we bought Diaz. When Jota and Darwin return, we'll be more likely to score the first goal and that gives everyone a lift.
Injury looks serious from what klopp mentioned.
Hes finished at the top level.
He's not finished. Next season he should be our new Milner though (with this being Milners last season here).
