Jordan Henderson

jillc

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11760 on: July 11, 2022, 06:34:32 am
Thanks.
rob1966

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11761 on: July 11, 2022, 08:05:38 pm
In the new EE ad with Trent and Robbo

https://www.youtube.com/v/m9xDrLuuotU
robertobaggio37

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11762 on: Yesterday at 07:37:15 pm
Was fantastic today, ran the whole pressing show, hes an unbelievable asset and what a great captain. Can see why hes so appreciated by Klopp and the boys.
ShrewKop

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11763 on: Yesterday at 07:46:44 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 07:37:15 pm
Was fantastic today, ran the whole pressing show, hes an unbelievable asset and what a great captain. Can see why hes so appreciated by Klopp and the boys.

He made some really strong attacking runs today. I wonder if that's a new tactic we're deploying this season or new season energy. Either way, he is fantastic today.
Ray K

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11764 on: Yesterday at 07:55:10 pm
Quote from: Ray K on June 1, 2019, 10:24:03 pm
Jordan Henderson just lifted the European fucking Cup and fuck everyone who doesn't think that he's boss. He's fucking lifting the European Cup and you c*nts ain't doing that tonight.

Jordan Henderson is a European Champion and the good guys win and fuck it but I'm crying now.

Every time Jordan lifts a trophy reminds me of the time he made me cry.
What a captain he's been.
MonsLibpool

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11765 on: Yesterday at 10:04:05 pm
He's the only captain to lift the PL/CL/FA/LC/CS/USC/CWC. Legend.
jillc

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11766 on: Yesterday at 10:23:58 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:55:10 pm
Every time Jordan lifts a trophy reminds me of the time he made me cry.
What a captain he's been.

He's a fantastic captain and an even better man.
Nice one, Barney lad!

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11767 on: Today at 12:56:16 am
Great cross under pressure for that early chance that Ederson got a mitt to.
xbugawugax

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11768 on: Today at 04:07:42 am
we all know what to expect with him on the pitch

his consistency has been pretty brilliant year on year.

was all over the pitch tonight and really a manager on the pitch starting the press, covering the angles and some absolutely delicious balls that started our attack or could have ended up in the assist column.

I got a feeling we are going to see an even better captain performance this season with the 5 subs. he could go flat out for the 60 minutes or so without worrying getting knackered. well to be honest he and milly could just run 90 minutes all day but its time to give some of the younger lad a chance :P
BarryCrocker

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11769 on: Today at 04:40:51 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:07:42 am
we all know what to expect with him on the pitch

his consistency has been pretty brilliant year on year.

was all over the pitch tonight and really a manager on the pitch starting the press, covering the angles and some absolutely delicious balls that started our attack or could have ended up in the assist column.

I got a feeling we are going to see an even better captain performance this season with the 5 subs. he could go flat out for the 60 minutes or so without worrying getting knackered. well to be honest he and milly could just run 90 minutes all day but its time to give some of the younger lad a chance :P

Well he's no Clint Dempsey.
