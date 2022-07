Will VVD be the full time captain this season as Hendo will not start all games and finish them too..



Henderson will be the Club Captain until he retires or Leaves that not changing. If Henderson doesnt start, Milner is Vice Captain(assuming he here next season) if he on bench it goes to Virgil. If Virgil on the Bench not 100% sure who it would go too but who wears the arm band is generally the least concerned thing for me it a squad of leaders.I would think Virgil would be Vice Captain if Milner Leaves and Klopp would have the team vote on 3rd/4th choice for those roles or would already know.