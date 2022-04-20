There is no point comparing Thiago to Henderson. They are different players fulfilling different roles. But with Thiago and Fabinho controlling that midfield as brilliantly as they do in deeper areas, there is clear scope for adding offensive qualities to that third midfield role.
let Yorky know. he said "there are more mistakes from Henderson in five minutes than you get from Thiago in the whole match."
It was Marcelinos Villarreal in the 2016 Europa League semi-finals and, after Liverpools 3-1 aggregate victory, Emerys Sevilla denied Klopp a European trophy and passage into the Champions League at the end of his debut season at Anfield. As Sevilla celebrated a third successive triumph in the competition under Emery, Liverpool retreated to the Novotel Basel City hotel to lick the wounds of a 3-1 defeat. Henderson, an unused substitute at St Jakob Park after sustaining a serious knee injury in the quarter-final at Borussia Dortmund, wanted to be alone. Klopp had other ideas.That night always sticks out, the midfielder recalled on Tuesday. Because I remember after the game going back to the hotel and the lads were all very disappointed and just wanted to go back to their room, not see anyone and get their heads down. But the gaffer was different to what you expect. He got everyone together downstairs in the bar area and we all spent the night together. It felt as though he knew this was the beginning, the start of something special to come. As a player it is very difficult to think like that then when youve just lost a final but I always felt he was very different to anything Id seen before.That night always sticks out in my mind: he sort of knew what was coming in the next few years. He has produced that and proven that was the beginning of something special.
Nobody else loves our captain!
He'll certainly be starting tonight!
are you 110% certain of that?
Its almost a shame it was deflected because it looked well on trajectory for Sadios head
Weve scored enough pornhub goals this season. Between now and the end of the season I couldnt give a monkeys how they go in. Hendos goal tonight gives that little bit of feeling luck is on your side, a potent feeling coming into the end of the season. I dont care how they cross the line...
BT: "Big deflection on your goal, Jordan."Henderson: "Did it? I thought it went straight in!"
