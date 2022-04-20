« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 286 287 288 289 290 [291]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 1020176 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11600 on: April 20, 2022, 04:42:54 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on April 20, 2022, 04:39:59 pm
There is no point comparing Thiago to Henderson. They are different players fulfilling different roles. But with Thiago and Fabinho controlling that midfield as brilliantly as they do in deeper areas, there is clear scope for adding offensive qualities to that third midfield role.
let Yorky know.  he said "there are more mistakes from Henderson in five minutes than you get from Thiago in the whole match."
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,910
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11601 on: April 20, 2022, 04:47:00 pm »
great thread. would read again.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,192
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11602 on: April 20, 2022, 04:47:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April 20, 2022, 04:42:54 pm
let Yorky know.  he said "there are more mistakes from Henderson in five minutes than you get from Thiago in the whole match."

I mean last night that was undoubtedly true. Generally, probably not, because Thiago takes more risks, but those risks are often to draw opposition players up the pitch and create space for our players in the final third. A lot of the time last night Henderson found himself in those areas and did nothing with it.
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11603 on: April 24, 2022, 06:44:56 pm »
Love it when defenders completely disrespect his crossing ability, fabulous ball to build up the 2nd goal.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,965
  • Truthiness
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11604 on: April 24, 2022, 06:56:10 pm »
Klopp's got two veteran midfield options to close out games.
 
Hendo gets his foot on the ball, draws opponents into kicking him and getting booked, and then shit talks his opponent while demanding the ref gives their shithouse a red.

Milly comes on and lashes a couple of their players and gets booked. So many options to choose from.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,626
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11605 on: April 24, 2022, 06:58:22 pm »
As well as his part in the second goal, he did another lovely pass which made an opportunity for Thiago I think it was. I just hope that kick hasn't caused him a problem.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,817
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11606 on: Yesterday at 09:26:56 am »
Hendo haters represent you won't like this

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/26/henderson-emery-and-night-in-a-bar-that-launched-klopps-new-liverpool

Quote
It was Marcelinos Villarreal in the 2016 Europa League semi-finals and, after Liverpools 3-1 aggregate victory, Emerys Sevilla denied Klopp a European trophy and passage into the Champions League at the end of his debut season at Anfield. As Sevilla celebrated a third successive triumph in the competition under Emery, Liverpool retreated to the Novotel Basel City hotel to lick the wounds of a 3-1 defeat. Henderson, an unused substitute at St Jakob Park after sustaining a serious knee injury in the quarter-final at Borussia Dortmund, wanted to be alone. Klopp had other ideas.

That night always sticks out, the midfielder recalled on Tuesday. Because I remember after the game going back to the hotel and the lads were all very disappointed and just wanted to go back to their room, not see anyone and get their heads down. But the gaffer was different to what you expect. He got everyone together downstairs in the bar area and we all spent the night together. It felt as though he knew this was the beginning, the start of something special to come. As a player it is very difficult to think like that then when youve just lost a final but I always felt he was very different to anything Id seen before.

That night always sticks out in my mind: he sort of knew what was coming in the next few years. He has produced that and proven that was the beginning of something special.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,817
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11607 on: Yesterday at 04:39:01 pm »
Nobody else loves our captain!  ;D
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,828
  • The first five yards........
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11608 on: Yesterday at 06:17:38 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 04:39:01 pm
Nobody else loves our captain!  ;D

He'll certainly be starting tonight!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11609 on: Yesterday at 06:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:17:38 pm
He'll certainly be starting tonight!
are you 110% certain of that?  :)
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,828
  • The first five yards........
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11610 on: Yesterday at 06:24:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:18:35 pm
are you 110% certain of that?  :)

I am because in the world of football anything less than "one hundred and ten" signifies great doubt.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,817
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11611 on: Yesterday at 10:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:17:38 pm
He'll certainly be starting tonight!

And scoring too!


SEE! Love him!
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,039
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11612 on: Yesterday at 10:06:28 pm »
Put a shift in as always, but it felt like he was a yard off the speed of the game for most of it, even with his contribution to the opener.

Think he'll definitely start against Newcastle, hopefully as the 6.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11613 on: Yesterday at 10:07:03 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 04:39:01 pm
Nobody else loves our captain!  ;D

Fuck everybody else
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11614 on: Yesterday at 10:15:51 pm »
For me, he meant it lol.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,920
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11615 on: Yesterday at 10:33:54 pm »
He doesn't score though... And his gait is awkward.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,722
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11616 on: Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm »
Its almost a shame it was deflected because it looked well on trajectory for Sadios head
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,706
  • Italians do it better
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11617 on: Today at 12:11:49 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm
Its almost a shame it was deflected because it looked well on trajectory for Sadios head
Why its almost a shame? It ended up in the goal. Yeah it wont count as a goal or assist for the stats wankers, but people who understand football beyond numbers know it was a vital, albeit lucky, contribution.
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,115
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11618 on: Today at 02:41:30 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm
Its almost a shame it was deflected because it looked well on trajectory for Sadios head

What a weird comment. A real shame that the ball went in the back of the net and broke the deadlock.  ;D

You're assuming Sadio would have put it away too. 
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11619 on: Today at 03:07:47 am »
Weve scored enough pornhub goals this season. Between now and the end of the season I couldnt give a monkeys how they go in. Hendos goal tonight gives that little bit of feeling luck is on your side, a potent feeling coming into the end of the season. I dont care how they cross the line...
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,920
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11620 on: Today at 05:07:38 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 03:07:47 am
Weve scored enough pornhub goals this season. Between now and the end of the season I couldnt give a monkeys how they go in. Hendos goal tonight gives that little bit of feeling luck is on your side, a potent feeling coming into the end of the season. I dont care how they cross the line...
Balls in, is what you are saying, right?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,524
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11621 on: Today at 09:12:58 am »
Quote
BT: "Big deflection on your goal, Jordan."

Henderson: "Did it? I thought it went straight in!"



Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11622 on: Today at 09:16:21 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 09:12:58 am


I saw This great interview last night - Robbo was really cracking up and did not let Hendo get away with that story.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 286 287 288 289 290 [291]   Go Up
« previous next »
 