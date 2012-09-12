« previous next »
Jordan Henderson

Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:20:39 pm
Like a fair few others he wasn't great first half. Second half he ran his heart out and led the press that kept them a lot quieter during that period.

Yeah, he was cooked when Jurgen brought him off. Our Captain kept the ship steady, ran the legs off himself, put a few fires out. Covered Fab who was struggling. I think the boss will need him on Wednesday, for a half at least, cos I wouldn't be surprised if he gives Fab a rest midweek, get him ready for Satdee. We need Him firing. Whatever is required from our Captain, he will do with aplomb
Re: Jordan Henderson
We are very lucky to have a player as talented as  Hendo that sacrifices himself entirely for the benefit of his teammates.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 11:26:46 pm
To be honest, Man City make a lot of good players look ordinary. Fabinho looked absolutely pedestrian in the first half, and Thiago didn't look at all like the best technical player on the pitch for the first time in a long time.

We had a few players really struggle today, Hendo and Fabinho but also Mane I thought didn't have their best games. To their credit they kept fighting and their attitude was spot on, even if their execution wasn't.

Thiago did look like the best technical player on the pitch on par with Man Citys midfield.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:42:03 pm
Thiago did look like the best technical player on the pitch on par with Man Citys midfield.

He was the only one on our side who could keep the ball under the City press, which was phenomenal for 45 minutes, but also not helped by a general nervousness within our side. That said the general point around how our midfield looked pedestrian compared to their midfield stands. We will need another option in there if we would like to compete with City who will inevitably look to bring in a no.9 this year.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Worked his bollocks off but he lacks composure in this current position when the game is frantic.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:13:29 am
Worked his bollocks off but he lacks composure in this current position when the game is frantic.
This is very true. Compare him to Gini. Similar styles. But Gini had much more composure on the ball.
Re: Jordan Henderson
City is always going to be the ultimate test for our midfield. At times without Bobby in the team we end up 3 v 5 in midfield. We play with 3 genuine forwards, whereas they are more of a 4-5-1.

The way we play under Klopp with a genuine 4-3-3 places huge demands on the midfield 3.

With Fabinho and two 31 year olds we lack a bit of mobility in that crucial central area. Fabinho, Thiago and Hendo are currently our go-to midfield for the big games but they are starting to show a lack of athleticism as a combination. 
Re: Jordan Henderson
Thought he was really poor to be honest. Couldnt pass a ball forward and always slowed the attack down, couldnt win a tackle either. Was happy to see Keita come on for him.
Re: Jordan Henderson
He really struggled to adapt to Silva unexpectedly dropping deep next to Rodri in a double pivot and didn't really know how to deal with that. Ended up chasing him but very often he was a beat late, leaving time for the ball being fed into space to De Bruyne or Cancelo.

In the first half he struggled against their press, just like Fab did, but to be fair they were forced to play on extremely tight spaces, especially since we didn't really have an out ball on that side. Any time we tried to play into Mo or Jota the ball was bouncing off them and City won it back.
Re: Jordan Henderson
I don't see what he offers us in this role. They've got De Bruyne scaring the living daylights out of us in a free role, whereas we're using a midfielder to drift wide and often just get in the way of our two most creative players.

For the next step in our evolution I think it's time to play more of a 4-2-3-1 shape more often. Thiago and Fab don't need another body in there; they need someone in front of them to support the front three more closely. Hendo and Naby would be excellent deputies for those two when injured or needing a rest.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:48:40 am
I don't see what he offers us in this role. They've got De Bruyne scaring the living daylights out of us in a free role, whereas we're using a midfielder to drift wide and often just get in the way of our two most creative players.

For the next step in our evolution I think it's time to play more of a 4-2-3-1 shape more often. Thiago and Fab don't need another body in there; they need someone in front of them to support the front three more closely. Hendo and Naby would be excellent deputies for those two when injured or needing a rest.

I do agree with this, I believe Naby can do this too.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:48:40 am
For the next step in our evolution I think it's time to play more of a 4-2-3-1 shape more often.

It does feel like this formation is creeping slowly back into football.  Pressing teams now tend to have one of their 3 midfielders almost right up alongside the centre forward to create a line of four attackers pressing the defence to prevent them from playing out.
Re: Jordan Henderson
I haven't seen the 'dribbled past' stat from yesterday yet but I'm pretty confident that Henderson was dribbled past a lot. And that he made very few tackles or interceptions. And won very few duels. I'd be totally happy with him being in there if he were still the physical specimen he used to be. He could offer some real legs in and around Thiago and Fabinho. But he's not that player anymore. He's always going to struggle on the ball against a team like City, and to be fair when even Fabinho is struggling on the ball it's going to be hard to find many players who wouldn't. The really big issue if he was struggling massively off it as well. At that point he's basically only in the team because he's captain for games like yesterday. That sounds harsh, and I've been more critical of him than most on here so it could just be that my bias is being confirmed, but I suspect it's fair.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:49:37 am
It does feel like this formation is creeping slowly back into football.  Pressing teams now tend to have one of their 3 midfielders almost right up alongside the centre forward to create a line of four attackers pressing the defence to prevent them from playing out.

Firmino at 10 and Jota as 9 would ask more of Salah going backwards. Aside from that I suspect it'd work very well.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:19:24 pm
I haven't seen the 'dribbled past' stat from yesterday yet but I'm pretty confident that Henderson was dribbled past a lot. And that he made very few tackles or interceptions. And won very few duels. I'd be totally happy with him being in there if he were still the physical specimen he used to be. He could offer some real legs in and around Thiago and Fabinho. But he's not that player anymore. He's always going to struggle on the ball against a team like City, and to be fair when even Fabinho is struggling on the ball it's going to be hard to find many players who wouldn't. The really big issue if he was struggling massively off it as well. At that point he's basically only in the team because he's captain for games like yesterday. That sounds harsh, and I've been more critical of him than most on here so it could just be that my bias is being confirmed, but I suspect it's fair.

Unfair as always. I'm not his biggest fan either but this is harsh and needs calling out. We were one short in midfield anyway without a misfiring Fab to boot. He ran himself into the ground, covered every inch and was cooked when he was subbed. Probably the plan beforehand. He's the engine of the team and while the steering may have gone askew, he got us back on the rails. He's Jurgen's lieutenant on the pitch, absolutely vital for the run in
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:35:51 pm
Unfair as always. I'm not his biggest fan either but this is harsh and needs calling out. We were one short in midfield anyway without a misfiring Fab to boot. He ran himself into the ground, covered every inch and was cooked when he was subbed. Probably the plan beforehand. He's the engine of the team and while the steering may have gone askew, he got us back on the rails. He's Jurgen's lieutenant on the pitch, absolutely vital for the run in

Yeah probably harsh. That said, the fact that he ran a lot goes without saying. The fact that he ran a lot and accomplished very little is my argument. But yeah, fair pushback, I should have been milder.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:35:51 pm
Unfair as always. I'm not his biggest fan either but this is harsh and needs calling out. We were one short in midfield anyway without a misfiring Fab to boot. He ran himself into the ground, covered every inch and was cooked when he was subbed. Probably the plan beforehand. He's the engine of the team and while the steering may have gone askew, he got us back on the rails. He's Jurgen's lieutenant on the pitch, absolutely vital for the run in

Predictable names writing his eulogy again :D

He wasn't great yesterday, but then I'm not really sure any of our players could say they were (particularly our midfielders). I do think Naby could have been bought on a little earlier, equally there could have been no complaints if it was Fab being subbed and Hendo dropped back into the 6. Fbref (who seem pretty good with stats) has him making two tackles (same as Fab, more than Thiago), dribbled past once (less than Fab, same as Thiago), 33 'pressures' (one less than Thiago, 11 move than Fab), better pass completion than Fab and more 'progressive passes' than Fab. Its not a great look for 'balance' when the same names talking about how shocking he was are decidedly absent from other threads (and thats constant, not just one game).
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:50:26 am
I do agree with this, I believe Naby can do this too.

Armchair tactical-level nous here, but I think a 4-2-3-1 suits our midfield profile too. especially against the best sides. Thiago sitting alongside Fab offers the latter more protection and a passing option. And Naby would be perfect in that 8/10 space with his pressing numbers and ability to drive with the ball. Hendo is much better these days as a #6 and is a great backup or or even starter in that position. Ox, maybe Jones and Elliot could play in that 8/10 role too. On paper at least.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:45:25 pm
Predictable names writing his eulogy again :D

He wasn't great yesterday, but then I'm not really sure any of our players could say they were (particularly our midfielders). I do think Naby could have been bought on a little earlier, equally there could have been no complaints if it was Fab being subbed and Hendo dropped back into the 6. Fbref (who seem pretty good with stats) has him making two tackles (same as Fab, more than Thiago), dribbled past once (less than Fab, same as Thiago), 33 'pressures' (one less than Thiago, 11 move than Fab), better pass completion than Fab and more 'progressive passes' than Fab. Its not a great look for 'balance' when the same names talking about how shocking he was are decidedly absent from other threads (and thats constant, not just one game).

Thiago was great.

Henderson was ok but think posters are also using how he performed the whole season not just judging it off one match, Chelsea match for example was another game he wasnt great in, and got outplayed in midfield.

I think his best performances this season have come as a 6.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:52:19 pm
Thiago was great.

Henderson was ok but think posters are also using how he performed the whole season not just judging it off one match, Chelsea match for example was another game he wasnt great in, and got outplayed in midfield.

I think his best performances this season have come as a 6.

Thiago wasn't great, he was our best midfielder by a fair whack but he wasn't great by any stretch. And the poster Bobby was responding to was quite clearly talking about this one match (where most of his assertions were wrong) :)
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:48:40 am
I don't see what he offers us in this role. They've got De Bruyne scaring the living daylights out of us in a free role, whereas we're using a midfielder to drift wide and often just get in the way of our two most creative players.

For the next step in our evolution I think it's time to play more of a 4-2-3-1 shape more often. Thiago and Fab don't need another body in there; they need someone in front of them to support the front three more closely. Hendo and Naby would be excellent deputies for those two when injured or needing a rest.

I like the idea of our 8 creating rotating triangles with Mo and Trent and it does work well, I just don't think Hendo is really ideal for it.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:45:25 pm
Predictable names writing his eulogy again :D

He wasn't great yesterday, but then I'm not really sure any of our players could say they were (particularly our midfielders). I do think Naby could have been bought on a little earlier, equally there could have been no complaints if it was Fab being subbed and Hendo dropped back into the 6. Fbref (who seem pretty good with stats) has him making two tackles (same as Fab, more than Thiago), dribbled past once (less than Fab, same as Thiago), 33 'pressures' (one less than Thiago, 11 move than Fab), better pass completion than Fab and more 'progressive passes' than Fab. Its not a great look for 'balance' when the same names talking about how shocking he was are decidedly absent from other threads (and thats constant, not just one game).

Youre not tracking their posts closely enough.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:28:28 pm
Youre not tracking their posts closely enough.

