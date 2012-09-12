I haven't seen the 'dribbled past' stat from yesterday yet but I'm pretty confident that Henderson was dribbled past a lot. And that he made very few tackles or interceptions. And won very few duels. I'd be totally happy with him being in there if he were still the physical specimen he used to be. He could offer some real legs in and around Thiago and Fabinho. But he's not that player anymore. He's always going to struggle on the ball against a team like City, and to be fair when even Fabinho is struggling on the ball it's going to be hard to find many players who wouldn't. The really big issue if he was struggling massively off it as well. At that point he's basically only in the team because he's captain for games like yesterday. That sounds harsh, and I've been more critical of him than most on here so it could just be that my bias is being confirmed, but I suspect it's fair.