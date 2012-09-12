He really struggled to adapt to Silva unexpectedly dropping deep next to Rodri in a double pivot and didn't really know how to deal with that. Ended up chasing him but very often he was a beat late, leaving time for the ball being fed into space to De Bruyne or Cancelo.
In the first half he struggled against their press, just like Fab did, but to be fair they were forced to play on extremely tight spaces, especially since we didn't really have an out ball on that side. Any time we tried to play into Mo or Jota the ball was bouncing off them and City won it back.