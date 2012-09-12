« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 992724 times)

Online afc turkish

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11440 on: Today at 01:05:45 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:32:14 pm
Him and Keita were class when they came on.



The two of them play very well together, understand each other's moment patterns and have confidence combining. Always happy to see Naby and Hendo playing at the same time...
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11441 on: Today at 01:53:05 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:58:36 pm
that cross-field, one-touch pass that dropped right on Diaz's foot was a thing of sublime beauty.

the moment he came on, we settled down and got better.

there was a moment in the burnley game where he did one hell of a beautiful pass into the far post that mane could have buried. If that went it, could be one of the pass of the season. Cut back from Trent and our captain didnt even take a touch. Just whipped the ball in with pace into the danger area.

certain days despite being with us for so long, he does something like that that just reminds of what absolutely brilliant technical footballer he is

lets just hope that klopp keeps him as the no 6, where his best position is from now on since our midfield cavalry is all fit hopefully for the long term



Online Lastrador

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11442 on: Today at 01:59:25 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 01:53:05 am
there was a moment in the burnley game where he did one hell of a beautiful pass into the far post that mane could have buried. If that went it, could be one of the pass of the season. Cut back from Trent and our captain didnt even take a touch. Just whipped the ball in with pace into the danger area.

certain days despite being with us for so long, he does something like that that just reminds of what absolutely brilliant technical footballer he is

lets just hope that klopp keeps him as the no 6, where his best position is from now on since our midfield cavalry is all fit hopefully for the long term
That was a marvel, and he caught it still on the air. Such a high level of difficulty to that pass that it might have surprised Sadio by how accurate it was.
Offline Kansti

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11443 on: Today at 04:10:09 am »
Hendo is soooo much better as a #6. He was amazing when he came on.
Offline Armand9

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11444 on: Today at 07:10:04 am »
great cameo with naby when they came on, changed that midfield battle we were clearly second best in and losing so many second balls

the game changed even more in our favour when we scored but the catalyst came with the subs
Offline Magix

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11445 on: Today at 07:22:46 am »
His performance today shows it isn't very helpful to think of Hendo - and indeed the other midfielders at our disposal - as starters or non-starters. Fabinho and Thiago are probably the first two names on the teamsheet now, but Hendo is part of a clutch of game-changers in Keita, Elliot and himself. If Hendo starts and he's at this best, he helps to keep the midfield shape and allows Trent to do his thing. If he isn't at his best, Keita, Elliot (and Thiago if he's being rested) comes in at some point, changing the game according to their unique skill sets.
Offline Classycara

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11446 on: Today at 09:35:11 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 01:05:09 am
Hendo is a fine footballer in my book, but he needs space and time to show it, and that doesn't happen when playing so high and wide. Don't get me wrong, I think he does a fine and thankless job in there, mostly because of his tactical discipline and work rate, but I think him spending so much time wide on the right when we are on possession, as more of a decoy than anything substantial, exposes some of his weakness as a footballer while it hides his strengths. Primarily it displays his lack of close control and agility, which he can get away playing deeper, but it also makes his best technical attribute, which is his passing (especially his long one), rather pointless. Unfortunately for Hendo, we have a player in Trent, that's better and more incisive than him in the latter, and we have even tweaked our system this season to make the most of it, which has left Hendo in a bit of an awkward place offensively. I also think this tactical decision makes his pressing less effective and places him too far away when we lose possession on transition, to help on defence or to cover Trent. That being said, I understand why Klopp uses him the way he does. Of the midfielders we have, he's he better suited to playing out wide other than Curtis, Harvey, and Ox, and likely the one he trusts the more.

This is a really well expressed post
Online El Lobo

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11447 on: Today at 09:46:04 am »
All good stuff.

There does seem to be an undercurrent of 'the manager is wrong, he can only play as a 6 in this system' though which I still think is a bit wrong, and still not likely to be what we see moving forward. He's been in not great form, he's a bit of a confidence player and I wouldn't be surprised if having a good game against Inter, as a 6, leads to an improvement in form when he's playing further forward too. Its a great thing to have though, he does seem more suited to the 6 considering the talents of Harvey and Naby (assuming Fab and Thiago as stonewallers). I think he can still play both midfield roles to a high level though rather than 'he mustn't play as an 8'.

I think he's more than earned the right not to be written off after every under-par performance with stuff like 'he looks like he's losing his legs on our pitch instead of someone elses, like Paisley said he tried to avoid'
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11448 on: Today at 10:40:27 am »
think it depends on the opposition i guess. Still love to see him playing as an 8 and high pressing the opposition. The squad and midfield is strong enough and that was a masterful substitution in getting him as a no  6 and changing the game. Pretty sure the coaching teams have plans on how the games play out and how to counter and maybe the hendo and keita sub just shows that they want a certain change in midfield that would turn the game in our favour.

Offline Sharado

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11449 on: Today at 11:24:26 am »
I think it's perfectly reasonable to say his performances have been off the boil for a while AND that he was outstanding when he came on last night. I don't see why both thoughts can't exist in the same space. With everyone fit you'd say Fab and Thiago are the two guaranteed starters now, for a long time that was Hendo but I wouldn't be 100% on that currently....and that's no bad thing. Having him off the bench, or used a bit less frequently is to his benefit as much as ours I'd imagine and if it results in performances like last night then all the better.
Offline Red Bird

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11450 on: Today at 11:25:13 am »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 07:22:46 am
His performance today shows it isn't very helpful to think of Hendo - and indeed the other midfielders at our disposal - as starters or non-starters. Fabinho and Thiago are probably the first two names on the teamsheet now, but Hendo is part of a clutch of game-changers in Keita, Elliot and himself. If Hendo starts and he's at this best, he helps to keep the midfield shape and allows Trent to do his thing. If he isn't at his best, Keita, Elliot (and Thiago if he's being rested) comes in at some point, changing the game according to their unique skill sets.
This very much so.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11451 on: Today at 11:29:15 am »
Quote
Jordan Henderson on Fabinho:

"For me he is the best in the world in that position. He is incredible - to have him behind you is an incredible feeling. It's amazing."


Fnar fnar
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11452 on: Today at 12:02:25 pm »
He was perfect when he came on and, with the other two subs, made an immediate difference. Hendo loves a big wide open pitch like that and he moves around it with power and intelligence. It must have been slightly dispiriting for the Italians to see him supporting play in so many areas of the pitch. There's nothing wrong with the man's athleticism either. That was made clear.
Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11453 on: Today at 03:02:14 pm »
Online SamLad

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11454 on: Today at 03:10:06 pm »
I often roll my eyes at the pretentiousness of guardian's footie reviews, but I think the one from last night was excellent. 

https://www.theguardian.com/footbal...pools-strength-in-depth-to-devour-aging-inter
The manager utilised his talent-packed bench to snuff out a rampant Inter and the Champions League tie in eight minutes
sample:
Jordan Henderson bounded on to the pitch clapping furiously, captains armband stretched over his biceps, with all the coiled energy of the five-a-side player whos come straight from the office and had to run the last half-mile from the bus stop. Luis Díaz trotted on and immediately looked threatening. Naby Keïta grappled, pressed, plugged gaps. In the space of a few minutes Klopp had entirely transformed the feel of his Liverpool side: more grizzled, more skittish.

The simple conclusion to draw would be that Klopps substitutions won a game that was drifting away from Liverpool. In reality, it was a little more subtle than that. The bold and brave Inter continued to create plenty of problems for a good while afterwards. Roberto Firminos opening goal on 75 minutes  a classic near-post flicked header  might just as easily have been scored by Jota as well. And for all the changes in midfield and attack, it was really in defence  where Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté were superb  that this game was won and lost.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11455 on: Today at 03:17:35 pm »
Helped change the game, showed discipline and authority when we needed it most.
Online newterp

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11456 on: Today at 03:29:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:10:06 pm
I often roll my eyes at the pretentiousness of guardian's footie reviews, but I think the one from last night was excellent. 

https://www.theguardian.com/footbal...pools-strength-in-depth-to-devour-aging-inter
The manager utilised his talent-packed bench to snuff out a rampant Inter and the Champions League tie in eight minutes
sample:
Jordan Henderson bounded on to the pitch clapping furiously, captains armband stretched over his biceps, with all the coiled energy of the five-a-side player whos come straight from the office and had to run the last half-mile from the bus stop. Luis Díaz trotted on and immediately looked threatening. Naby Keïta grappled, pressed, plugged gaps. In the space of a few minutes Klopp had entirely transformed the feel of his Liverpool side: more grizzled, more skittish.

The simple conclusion to draw would be that Klopps substitutions won a game that was drifting away from Liverpool. In reality, it was a little more subtle than that. The bold and brave Inter continued to create plenty of problems for a good while afterwards. Roberto Firminos opening goal on 75 minutes  a classic near-post flicked header  might just as easily have been scored by Jota as well. And for all the changes in midfield and attack, it was really in defence  where Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté were superb  that this game was won and lost.

that's hyperbole.
Online SamLad

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11457 on: Today at 03:30:42 pm »
Online Beninger

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11458 on: Today at 03:33:28 pm »
He really settled things down. Played quick and simple. Allowed us to get a hold of the game when inter were really threatening.
