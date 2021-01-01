« previous next »
Jordan Henderson

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11440
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:32:14 pm
Him and Keita were class when they came on.



The two of them play very well together, understand each other's moment patterns and have confidence combining. Always happy to see Naby and Hendo playing at the same time...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11441
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:58:36 pm
that cross-field, one-touch pass that dropped right on Diaz's foot was a thing of sublime beauty.

the moment he came on, we settled down and got better.

there was a moment in the burnley game where he did one hell of a beautiful pass into the far post that mane could have buried. If that went it, could be one of the pass of the season. Cut back from Trent and our captain didnt even take a touch. Just whipped the ball in with pace into the danger area.

certain days despite being with us for so long, he does something like that that just reminds of what absolutely brilliant technical footballer he is

lets just hope that klopp keeps him as the no 6, where his best position is from now on since our midfield cavalry is all fit hopefully for the long term



Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11442
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 01:53:05 am
there was a moment in the burnley game where he did one hell of a beautiful pass into the far post that mane could have buried. If that went it, could be one of the pass of the season. Cut back from Trent and our captain didnt even take a touch. Just whipped the ball in with pace into the danger area.

certain days despite being with us for so long, he does something like that that just reminds of what absolutely brilliant technical footballer he is

lets just hope that klopp keeps him as the no 6, where his best position is from now on since our midfield cavalry is all fit hopefully for the long term
That was a marvel, and he caught it still on the air. Such a high level of difficulty to that pass that it might have surprised Sadio by how accurate it was.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11443
Hendo is soooo much better as a #6. He was amazing when he came on.
