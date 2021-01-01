that cross-field, one-touch pass that dropped right on Diaz's foot was a thing of sublime beauty.



the moment he came on, we settled down and got better.



there was a moment in the burnley game where he did one hell of a beautiful pass into the far post that mane could have buried. If that went it, could be one of the pass of the season. Cut back from Trent and our captain didnt even take a touch. Just whipped the ball in with pace into the danger area.certain days despite being with us for so long, he does something like that that just reminds of what absolutely brilliant technical footballer he islets just hope that klopp keeps him as the no 6, where his best position is from now on since our midfield cavalry is all fit hopefully for the long term