« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 280 281 282 283 284 [285]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 989192 times)

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,446
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11360 on: February 14, 2022, 07:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on February 14, 2022, 07:49:34 pm
Fixed

Well ideally, but we know he'll at least stick around for that.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11361 on: February 14, 2022, 08:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on February 14, 2022, 07:40:00 pm
Probably should bin off England after before the World Cup to be honest.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11362 on: February 14, 2022, 08:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on February 14, 2022, 07:38:57 pm
I would expect a physical decline to occur given his age, but surely he is still dealing with some sort of injury?

Either way, given the options we have, I would expect his future to mainly be as a 6.

31 is not really old, I dont expect a physical decline at that age necessarily some of the best players midfielders including are playing at a high level 29-31, I would argue thats probably the peak age for a midfielder.

I think the injuries are a more viable reason, although more than the physical decline its his ability on the ball that has been more obvious for me, there are very few midfielders in this league who would put in a performance where 1 in 2 passes is a incomplete one, we probably need to manage his minutes better but I dont think he should be a first choice midfielder anymore.

Logged

Offline Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11363 on: February 14, 2022, 09:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 14, 2022, 09:38:30 am
His athleticism is pretty much what it already was.

This is how it looks to me as well, but aren't there metrics and stats for this? This seems like the sort of question that should lend itself to actually be 'objectively' measurable, much more so than the need for more creativity from midfield for example, but I never see any stats cited for or against.


Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11364 on: February 14, 2022, 09:30:10 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on February 14, 2022, 07:47:50 pm
Thought Mr Phil (our Phil, Hightown Phil) was good on the free TAW Review show on Henderson (basically the argument that after this season, with us probably buying one more quality centre mid, Henderson will effectively become the 4th choice option and rotate in doing a more than passable impersonation of the other roles whenever he's needed. Thought that sounded about right to me.

It's easy to forget how we were talking about him after the Everton away game. If you read from this post, he's the reincarnation of Stevie. https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329699.msg18054341#msg18054341
In the Everton game Hendo had 1 goal, 1 assist. competeed 46 accurate passes for a 74.2% completetion. Had 1 dribble which was succesful. He won 1 ground duel out of 4. Won 0 aerial duels(out of 2) Lost Possession 23 times with 2 fouls. Had no blocked shots, tackles or interceptions..
Thiago only completed 75.9 passes(41 accurate). Won 3 out of 8 ground duels, 2 out of 2 on Arial Duels, lost Possession 14 times, 4 fouls 1 blocked shot and 0 intereptions.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11365 on: February 14, 2022, 09:36:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 14, 2022, 12:35:22 pm
Pretty sure he's being asked to drift wide, Elliott was doing similar and so have Jones and Ox in that position.  His vulnerability would make him naturally drop deeper so he has space in front of him instead of putting himself on the touchline where there's so little time to get the ball under and moved on in comparison.
Elliott not going wide when looking for the ball unless he switches with Trent etc. He picks up the ball into the half spaces and is super comfortable in possession
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,016
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11366 on: February 14, 2022, 10:04:31 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on February 14, 2022, 07:47:50 pm
Thought Mr Phil (our Phil, Hightown Phil) was good on the free TAW Review show on Henderson (basically the argument that after this season, with us probably buying one more quality centre mid, Henderson will effectively become the 4th choice option and rotate in doing a more than passable impersonation of the other roles whenever he's needed. Thought that sounded about right to me.

It's easy to forget how we were talking about him after the Everton away game. If you read from this post, he's the reincarnation of Stevie. https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329699.msg18054341#msg18054341
I think this more or less highlights where he can be most useful. Everton, naively, employed a two man midfield against our three man midfield of Henderson, Thiago, and Fabinho. As a result, our midfield had acres of space to operate in and Henderson took advantage of it brilliantly.

In a match against a team like Burnley, we had very little space in midfield and Henderson didn't have much time on the ball to make a decision.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,436
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11367 on: February 14, 2022, 11:20:48 pm »
Looks physically a little off it at the moment; seems likely niggling injuries rather than permanent age related decline. Or maybe something about his gait after all...

A lot of the noisier criticism is overblown, some of it seemingly from those who watch football in YouTube clips and elevate moments of individual skill above all else. Even this season, he's more likely to play an incisive pass than Keita and the most comfortable in a wider area. He does look leggy defensively, the timing's just off on his pressing and there have been struggles to get back at players - but none of our CMs are the quickest going backwards (even Fabinho, if he doesn't happen to be in just the right place, as he usually does).

For the first time in years, at least, he's not an automatic starter going into one of the biggest games of the season so far.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11368 on: February 14, 2022, 11:30:44 pm »
Quote from: redmark on February 14, 2022, 11:20:48 pm
Looks physically a little off it at the moment; seems likely niggling injuries rather than permanent age related decline. Or maybe something about his gait after all...

A lot of the noisier criticism is overblown, some of it seemingly from those who watch football in YouTube clips and elevate moments of individual skill above all else. Even this season, he's more likely to play an incisive pass than Keita and the most comfortable in a wider area. He does look leggy defensively, the timing's just off on his pressing and there have been struggles to get back at players - but none of our CMs are the quickest going backwards (even Fabinho, if he doesn't happen to be in just the right place, as he usually does).

For the first time in years, at least, he's not an automatic starter going into one of the biggest games of the season so far.

Its not elevating moments of individual above all else, i just dont want my CM misplacing half of the passes he makes, he literally had 48 touches and 50% passing accuracy in his last game, he hasnt used the ball well in a lot of games this season.

Hes still a decent player but Elliot and Keita have impressed more in that 3rd cm option this season for me, Keita best performance of the season came against United in that wider right Cm position, Henderson was great in that game also but from a deeper number 6 position of memory serves me correct.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,653
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11369 on: February 14, 2022, 11:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Bjornar on February 14, 2022, 09:03:49 pm
This is how it looks to me as well, but aren't there metrics and stats for this? This seems like the sort of question that should lend itself to actually be 'objectively' measurable, much more so than the need for more creativity from midfield for example, but I never see any stats cited for or against.
I don't know if there are publically available figures for 'athleticism' but you'd imagine that Klopp's analysts are all over this, and if his athleticism does deteriorate markedly Klopp will react in some way - either playing him in a different role or less often or whatever.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11370 on: Yesterday at 08:00:21 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on February 14, 2022, 09:30:10 pm
In the Everton game Hendo had 1 goal, 1 assist. competeed 46 accurate passes for a 74.2% completetion. Had 1 dribble which was succesful. He won 1 ground duel out of 4. Won 0 aerial duels(out of 2) Lost Possession 23 times with 2 fouls. Had no blocked shots, tackles or interceptions..
Thiago only completed 75.9 passes(41 accurate). Won 3 out of 8 ground duels, 2 out of 2 on Arial Duels, lost Possession 14 times, 4 fouls 1 blocked shot and 0 intereptions.

Wow Thiago's pass % is very low there. Normally he's at 87% or so. Henderson was at 65% by the way, https://fbref.com/en/matches/b46554fb/Merseyside-Derby-Everton-Liverpool-December-1-2021-Premier-League

Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11371 on: Yesterday at 08:49:17 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:00:21 am
Wow Thiago's pass % is very low there. Normally he's at 87% or so. Henderson was at 65% by the way, https://fbref.com/en/matches/b46554fb/Merseyside-Derby-Everton-Liverpool-December-1-2021-Premier-League
Interesting that Sofascore and FBref have a difference on that.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,945
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11372 on: Yesterday at 09:25:07 am »
Poor season for him so far, hopefully he gets to lift a cup or four.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,436
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11373 on: Yesterday at 09:27:47 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on February 14, 2022, 11:30:44 pm
Its not elevating moments of individual above all else, i just dont want my CM misplacing half of the passes he makes, he literally had 48 touches and 50% passing accuracy in his last game, he hasnt used the ball well in a lot of games this season.

Hes still a decent player but Elliot and Keita have impressed more in that 3rd cm option this season for me, Keita best performance of the season came against United in that wider right Cm position, Henderson was great in that game also but from a deeper number 6 position of memory serves me correct.
Over the season as a whole, his passing accuracy is just a couple of points lower than Thiago's or Keita's; he plays more passes overall, more long passes and more forward passes (successfully) than Keita. If our right sided CM is going to switch, at moments, with Trent, Henderson is the one who can actually cross a ball (Keita has zero).

Thiago does everything (offensively) better, or a bit better (defensively) - except be available. Keita carries the ball better and is (this season) much better defensively, but Henderson's passing is higher volume and more progressive. Elliott is a very small sample size - but statistically Henderson's been the better player in and out of possession. Of course, Henderson has also played more minutes than the other two combined (almost as much as all three combined), due to injuries or some caution in selecting Keita at times.

He's not in good form; illness or back pain may certainly be affecting that - as might the fact that he's the one of that quartet who's had least rest over the last months and years. But he doesn't "misplace half the passes he makes".
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11374 on: Yesterday at 09:50:21 am »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 09:27:47 am
Over the season as a whole, his passing accuracy is just a couple of points lower than Thiago's or Keita's; he plays more passes overall, more long passes and more forward passes (successfully) than Keita. If our right sided CM is going to switch, at moments, with Trent, Henderson is the one who can actually cross a ball (Keita has zero).

On FBref Henderson is at 82%, Keita at 86.8% and Thiago is at 87.6%. Are you going from somewhere else? There's definitely contextual reasons for that though, like you say. The problem isn't so much over the whole of this season mind. He's played really well at points. It's more the last couple of months.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,436
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11375 on: Yesterday at 10:13:45 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:50:21 am
On FBref Henderson is at 82%, Keita at 86.8% and Thiago is at 87.6%. Are you going from somewhere else? There's definitely contextual reasons for that though, like you say. The problem isn't so much over the whole of this season mind. He's played really well at points. It's more the last couple of months.
That was from squawka to do quick side-by-side comparisons of three or four players. Fbref seems to be showing 83.3%? Anyway - yes, his overall accuracy is a bit lower - but it will be, if he's playing more forward/long passes.

I agree and said in both previous posts, he's out of form and looks a bit off, physically; but if we're to critically analyse players, it should be honest and accurate (subject to which site you get stats from ;)). Judging by LFC twitter recently, Henderson hasn't hit a successful pass since 2020, while all the other midfielders are creating several chances a game after tackling back, carrying the ball the length of the pitch doing keepy-ups.

Thiago is brilliant - when he's fit, and sharp. Keita is - for probably the first time - a reasonable, viable alternative to start a key game over our captain. I suspect he still won't, though.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11376 on: Yesterday at 10:53:59 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:50:21 am
The problem isn't so much over the whole of this season mind. He's played really well at points. It's more the last couple of months.

This for me. I thought he was very good from like August to early November and then from late November till now hes been very off the pace.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11377 on: Yesterday at 03:42:34 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on February 14, 2022, 09:30:10 pm
Thiago only completed 75.9 passes
What is 0.9 of a pass?
Logged

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,417
  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11378 on: Yesterday at 03:52:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:42:34 pm
What is 0.9 of a pass?

Don't know where they are getting data from but this could be per90?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11379 on: Yesterday at 04:22:28 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 03:52:53 pm
Don't know where they are getting data from but this could be per90?
Don't think that matters, does it? What could  "0.9 of a pass" mean?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,653
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11380 on: Yesterday at 04:32:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:22:28 pm
Don't think that matters, does it? What could  "0.9 of a pass" mean?
Are you being serious? I thought you were just joking about the disconnect between reality and the numerical representation thereof.

If you are being serious then the answer is that the 0.9, or the 75.9 it derives from, doesn't refer to actual physical actions, just to an averaged representation of performance per-90mins.

You could say that 75.9 passes per 90 is a way of numerically representing the idea that the player was almost but not quite good for 76 passes in a 90 min period
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,783
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11381 on: Yesterday at 04:32:33 pm »
...that he's completed 759 passes in ten games for example?  ???
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,079
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11382 on: Yesterday at 05:54:41 pm »
This is from the manager's pc today.

Hendo is fine. He got a knock on his knee and today was second-day recovery for a lot of players like for him as well, so it was not the longest session for him.

But apart from that, there are no issues really. He was back last week and the knee in the game was definitely not comfortable, its a proper wound, you can really see it  it looks like lips, it should not be there. Apart from that, he is fine.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,398
  • BoRac
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11383 on: Yesterday at 06:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:32:02 pm
You could say that 75.9 passes per 90 is a way of numerically representing the idea that the player was almost but not quite good for 76 passes in a 90 min period
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:32:33 pm
...that he's completed 759 passes in ten games for example?  ???

I think it was simply a percentage of successful passes in that single game, 41 out of 54. ;D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11384 on: Yesterday at 06:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:32:02 pm
Are you being serious? I thought you were just joking about the disconnect between reality and the numerical representation thereof.

If you are being serious then the answer is that the 0.9, or the 75.9 it derives from, doesn't refer to actual physical actions, just to an averaged representation of performance per-90mins.

You could say that 75.9 passes per 90 is a way of numerically representing the idea that the player was almost but not quite good for 76 passes in a 90 min period

I'm being dead serious.  and maybe I'm being thick, or overly pedantic.  I really don't get into the stats that much to be honest.  but ...

the original quote was "Thiago only completed 75.9 passes(41 accurate)"

- it didn't say "per 90 minutes" - which would have been meaningless coz it was related to 1 game

- it wasn't shown as a percentage.

- it didn't say ""Thiago only attempted 75.9 passes" - which might have made some sense given that "(41 accurate)" was added.

- what's an "accurate pass if not a "completed" pass?

repeat: the original quote was "Thiago only completed 75.9 passes(41 accurate)".
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,398
  • BoRac
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11385 on: Yesterday at 06:24:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:17:51 pm
I'm being dead serious.  and maybe I'm being thick, or overly pedantic.  I really don't get into the stats that much to be honest.  but ...

the original quote was "Thiago only completed 75.9 passes(41 accurate)"

- it didn't say "per 90 minutes" - which would have been meaningless coz it was related to 1 game

- it wasn't shown as a percentage.

- it didn't say ""Thiago only attempted 75.9 passes" - which might have made some sense given that "(41 accurate)" was added.

- what's an "accurate pass if not a "completed" pass?

repeat: the original quote was "Thiago only completed 75.9 passes(41 accurate)".


Given the variety of replies you've had, I'd say you had every right to ask. :)

The original post also said "In the Everton game Hendo had 1 goal, 1 assist. Completed 46 accurate passes for a 74.2% completion."

Very similar formulation, only this time with the percent sign. So my guess is that 75.9 was also a percentage. 41 accurate (= completed) passes out of 54 attempted. Hendo's would have been 46 out of 62.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:33:30 pm by BoRed »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,653
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11386 on: Yesterday at 06:36:26 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 06:02:31 pm
I think it was simply a percentage of successful passes in that single game, 41 out of 54. ;D
Looks like some people have misunderstood. I wasn't talking about the derivation of the stat - we understand the various ways such figures are derived - I was talking about what it means, in a real world meaningful sense, which is what I though SamLad was asking. But maybe I misunderstood him?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,653
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11387 on: Yesterday at 06:44:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:17:51 pm
I'm being dead serious.  and maybe I'm being thick, or overly pedantic.  I really don't get into the stats that much to be honest.  but ...

the original quote was "Thiago only completed 75.9 passes(41 accurate)"

- it didn't say "per 90 minutes" - which would have been meaningless coz it was related to 1 game
- it wasn't shown as a percentage.

- it didn't say ""Thiago only attempted 75.9 passes" - which might have made some sense given that "(41 accurate)" was added.

- what's an "accurate pass if not a "completed" pass?

repeat: the original quote was "Thiago only completed 75.9 passes(41 accurate)".

Right. I get what you mean now. Yes. Within one game, not a per 90, it would be odd to say someone completed 75.9 passes. As you say, within a given game, as opposed to a metrical abstraction, you don't complete 0.9 of a pass - at least not unless you're giving scores for passes like with figure skating and gymnastics, and even then we all know Thiago would get straight 10s :)

I was mistaken, I thought you were asking for real-world meaning of averaged statistics
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:49:22 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11388 on: Yesterday at 07:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:44:27 pm
Right. I get what you mean now. Yes. Within one game, not a per 90, it would be odd to say someone completed 75.9 passes. As you say, within a given game, as opposed to a metrical abstraction, you don't complete 0.9 of a pass - at least not unless you're giving scores for passes like with figure skating and gymnastics, and even then we all know Thiago would get straight 10s :)

I was mistaken, I thought you were asking for real-world meaning of averaged statistics
Fair enough. I do need to curb my habit of taking written words too literally. Not a great trait when discussing anything online :)
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,517
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11389 on: Yesterday at 07:09:59 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:13:45 am
Thiago is brilliant - when he's fit, and sharp. Keita is - for probably the first time - a reasonable, viable alternative to start a key game over our captain. I suspect he still won't, though

Its interesting, this, as things seem to come around in cycles. For me this knockout away game feels like one of the biggest (if not the biggest) since Barca. And in that game, it was probably the last time that the boss considered Keita a viable alternative to the captain (only for Keita to be targeted and forced out of the game in the first half).
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11390 on: Yesterday at 10:58:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:42:34 pm
What is 0.9 of a pass?
i forgot the % my bad  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11391 on: Yesterday at 10:59:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:17:51 pm
I'm being dead serious.  and maybe I'm being thick, or overly pedantic.  I really don't get into the stats that much to be honest.  but ...

the original quote was "Thiago only completed 75.9 passes(41 accurate)"

- it didn't say "per 90 minutes" - which would have been meaningless coz it was related to 1 game

- it wasn't shown as a percentage.

- it didn't say ""Thiago only attempted 75.9 passes" - which might have made some sense given that "(41 accurate)" was added.

- what's an "accurate pass if not a "completed" pass?

repeat: the original quote was "Thiago only completed 75.9 passes(41 accurate)".
it should say Thiago only completed 75.9%(41 accurate pass) one symbol can be a huge difference
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11392 on: Today at 02:10:30 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:59:24 pm
it should say Thiago only completed 75.9%(41 accurate pass) one symbol can be a huge difference
NOW you tell us!

No worries mate. I'll try not to be so picky in future. :)
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11393 on: Today at 04:09:43 am »
I think Henderson is such a polarizing player for the club because hes inconsistent. Compared to like your Fabinho, Thiago, VVD. THey might have the odd off game but they wont go months of being below average

Henderson can go on big runs where he seems irreplaceable with how hes playing and then months where he seems to be a massive liability

Its very odd for someone who is 31 to have such long runs of form and slumps.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,350
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11394 on: Today at 04:25:06 am »
Hendo is not having a great season. But all he needs to do in the end is this:

Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,404
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11395 on: Today at 05:16:33 am »
Without Henderson, we would not have been in the title conversation. Eliott and Thiago have missed the majority of the season. No Gini meant that Hendo has had to do double the defensive tracking back this season.
Klopp asks an impossible amount from his midfielders. I think Hendo just is a bit tired and will be back to great as we now have more rotating options as compared to the first half of season.

Without Henderson, I shudder to think how our midfield would have coped the last 4-5 months.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Online mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,660
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11396 on: Today at 05:46:07 am »
Been carrying a few knocks here and there and there's no pressure for us to rush him back in at this point. I'd have thought we go with Thiago, Fab and Harvey/Naby in the first instance and bring Hendo on as a sub if required and once he's over some of his knocks and back in better form, perhaps start then.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 280 281 282 283 284 [285]   Go Up
« previous next »
 