Its not elevating moments of individual above all else, i just dont want my CM misplacing half of the passes he makes, he literally had 48 touches and 50% passing accuracy in his last game, he hasnt used the ball well in a lot of games this season.



Hes still a decent player but Elliot and Keita have impressed more in that 3rd cm option this season for me, Keita best performance of the season came against United in that wider right Cm position, Henderson was great in that game also but from a deeper number 6 position of memory serves me correct.



Over the season as a whole, his passing accuracy is just a couple of points lower than Thiago's or Keita's; he plays more passes overall, more long passes and more forward passes (successfully) than Keita. If our right sided CM is going to switch, at moments, with Trent, Henderson is the one who can actually cross a ball (Keita has zero).Thiago does everything (offensively) better, or a bit better (defensively) - except be available. Keita carries the ball better and is (this season) much better defensively, but Henderson's passing is higher volume and more progressive. Elliott is a very small sample size - but statistically Henderson's been the better player in and out of possession. Of course, Henderson has also played more minutes than the other two combined (almost as much as all three combined), due to injuries or some caution in selecting Keita at times.He's not in good form; illness or back pain may certainly be affecting that - as might the fact that he's the one of that quartet who's had least rest over the last months and years. But he doesn't "misplace half the passes he makes".