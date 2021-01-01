« previous next »
Jordan Henderson

Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,444
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11360 on: Yesterday at 07:52:02 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 07:49:34 pm
Fixed

Well ideally, but we know he'll at least stick around for that.
Logged

SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11361 on: Yesterday at 08:49:46 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:40:00 pm
Probably should bin off England after before the World Cup to be honest.
Logged

Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11362 on: Yesterday at 08:54:51 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 07:38:57 pm
I would expect a physical decline to occur given his age, but surely he is still dealing with some sort of injury?

Either way, given the options we have, I would expect his future to mainly be as a 6.

31 is not really old, I dont expect a physical decline at that age necessarily some of the best players midfielders including are playing at a high level 29-31, I would argue thats probably the peak age for a midfielder.

I think the injuries are a more viable reason, although more than the physical decline its his ability on the ball that has been more obvious for me, there are very few midfielders in this league who would put in a performance where 1 in 2 passes is a incomplete one, we probably need to manage his minutes better but I dont think he should be a first choice midfielder anymore.

Logged

Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 870
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11363 on: Yesterday at 09:03:49 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:38:30 am
His athleticism is pretty much what it already was.

This is how it looks to me as well, but aren't there metrics and stats for this? This seems like the sort of question that should lend itself to actually be 'objectively' measurable, much more so than the need for more creativity from midfield for example, but I never see any stats cited for or against.


Logged

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11364 on: Yesterday at 09:30:10 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:47:50 pm
Thought Mr Phil (our Phil, Hightown Phil) was good on the free TAW Review show on Henderson (basically the argument that after this season, with us probably buying one more quality centre mid, Henderson will effectively become the 4th choice option and rotate in doing a more than passable impersonation of the other roles whenever he's needed. Thought that sounded about right to me.

It's easy to forget how we were talking about him after the Everton away game. If you read from this post, he's the reincarnation of Stevie. https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329699.msg18054341#msg18054341
In the Everton game Hendo had 1 goal, 1 assist. competeed 46 accurate passes for a 74.2% completetion. Had 1 dribble which was succesful. He won 1 ground duel out of 4. Won 0 aerial duels(out of 2) Lost Possession 23 times with 2 fouls. Had no blocked shots, tackles or interceptions..
Thiago only completed 75.9 passes(41 accurate). Won 3 out of 8 ground duels, 2 out of 2 on Arial Duels, lost Possession 14 times, 4 fouls 1 blocked shot and 0 intereptions.
Logged

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11365 on: Yesterday at 09:36:05 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:35:22 pm
Pretty sure he's being asked to drift wide, Elliott was doing similar and so have Jones and Ox in that position.  His vulnerability would make him naturally drop deeper so he has space in front of him instead of putting himself on the touchline where there's so little time to get the ball under and moved on in comparison.
Elliott not going wide when looking for the ball unless he switches with Trent etc. He picks up the ball into the half spaces and is super comfortable in possession
Logged

Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,013
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11366 on: Yesterday at 10:04:31 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:47:50 pm
Thought Mr Phil (our Phil, Hightown Phil) was good on the free TAW Review show on Henderson (basically the argument that after this season, with us probably buying one more quality centre mid, Henderson will effectively become the 4th choice option and rotate in doing a more than passable impersonation of the other roles whenever he's needed. Thought that sounded about right to me.

It's easy to forget how we were talking about him after the Everton away game. If you read from this post, he's the reincarnation of Stevie. https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329699.msg18054341#msg18054341
I think this more or less highlights where he can be most useful. Everton, naively, employed a two man midfield against our three man midfield of Henderson, Thiago, and Fabinho. As a result, our midfield had acres of space to operate in and Henderson took advantage of it brilliantly.

In a match against a team like Burnley, we had very little space in midfield and Henderson didn't have much time on the ball to make a decision.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,435
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11367 on: Yesterday at 11:20:48 pm
Looks physically a little off it at the moment; seems likely niggling injuries rather than permanent age related decline. Or maybe something about his gait after all...

A lot of the noisier criticism is overblown, some of it seemingly from those who watch football in YouTube clips and elevate moments of individual skill above all else. Even this season, he's more likely to play an incisive pass than Keita and the most comfortable in a wider area. He does look leggy defensively, the timing's just off on his pressing and there have been struggles to get back at players - but none of our CMs are the quickest going backwards (even Fabinho, if he doesn't happen to be in just the right place, as he usually does).

For the first time in years, at least, he's not an automatic starter going into one of the biggest games of the season so far.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11368 on: Yesterday at 11:30:44 pm
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:20:48 pm
Looks physically a little off it at the moment; seems likely niggling injuries rather than permanent age related decline. Or maybe something about his gait after all...

A lot of the noisier criticism is overblown, some of it seemingly from those who watch football in YouTube clips and elevate moments of individual skill above all else. Even this season, he's more likely to play an incisive pass than Keita and the most comfortable in a wider area. He does look leggy defensively, the timing's just off on his pressing and there have been struggles to get back at players - but none of our CMs are the quickest going backwards (even Fabinho, if he doesn't happen to be in just the right place, as he usually does).

For the first time in years, at least, he's not an automatic starter going into one of the biggest games of the season so far.

Its not elevating moments of individual above all else, i just dont want my CM misplacing half of the passes he makes, he literally had 48 touches and 50% passing accuracy in his last game, he hasnt used the ball well in a lot of games this season.

Hes still a decent player but Elliot and Keita have impressed more in that 3rd cm option this season for me, Keita best performance of the season came against United in that wider right Cm position, Henderson was great in that game also but from a deeper number 6 position of memory serves me correct.
Logged

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,639
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11369 on: Yesterday at 11:34:03 pm
Quote from: Bjornar on Yesterday at 09:03:49 pm
This is how it looks to me as well, but aren't there metrics and stats for this? This seems like the sort of question that should lend itself to actually be 'objectively' measurable, much more so than the need for more creativity from midfield for example, but I never see any stats cited for or against.
I don't know if there are publically available figures for 'athleticism' but you'd imagine that Klopp's analysts are all over this, and if his athleticism does deteriorate markedly Klopp will react in some way - either playing him in a different role or less often or whatever.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11370 on: Today at 08:00:21 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:30:10 pm
In the Everton game Hendo had 1 goal, 1 assist. competeed 46 accurate passes for a 74.2% completetion. Had 1 dribble which was succesful. He won 1 ground duel out of 4. Won 0 aerial duels(out of 2) Lost Possession 23 times with 2 fouls. Had no blocked shots, tackles or interceptions..
Thiago only completed 75.9 passes(41 accurate). Won 3 out of 8 ground duels, 2 out of 2 on Arial Duels, lost Possession 14 times, 4 fouls 1 blocked shot and 0 intereptions.

Wow Thiago's pass % is very low there. Normally he's at 87% or so. Henderson was at 65% by the way, https://fbref.com/en/matches/b46554fb/Merseyside-Derby-Everton-Liverpool-December-1-2021-Premier-League

Logged

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11371 on: Today at 08:49:17 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:00:21 am
Wow Thiago's pass % is very low there. Normally he's at 87% or so. Henderson was at 65% by the way, https://fbref.com/en/matches/b46554fb/Merseyside-Derby-Everton-Liverpool-December-1-2021-Premier-League
Interesting that Sofascore and FBref have a difference on that.
Logged

AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,940
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11372 on: Today at 09:25:07 am
Poor season for him so far, hopefully he gets to lift a cup or four.
Logged

redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,435
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11373 on: Today at 09:27:47 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:30:44 pm
Its not elevating moments of individual above all else, i just dont want my CM misplacing half of the passes he makes, he literally had 48 touches and 50% passing accuracy in his last game, he hasnt used the ball well in a lot of games this season.

Hes still a decent player but Elliot and Keita have impressed more in that 3rd cm option this season for me, Keita best performance of the season came against United in that wider right Cm position, Henderson was great in that game also but from a deeper number 6 position of memory serves me correct.
Over the season as a whole, his passing accuracy is just a couple of points lower than Thiago's or Keita's; he plays more passes overall, more long passes and more forward passes (successfully) than Keita. If our right sided CM is going to switch, at moments, with Trent, Henderson is the one who can actually cross a ball (Keita has zero).

Thiago does everything (offensively) better, or a bit better (defensively) - except be available. Keita carries the ball better and is (this season) much better defensively, but Henderson's passing is higher volume and more progressive. Elliott is a very small sample size - but statistically Henderson's been the better player in and out of possession. Of course, Henderson has also played more minutes than the other two combined (almost as much as all three combined), due to injuries or some caution in selecting Keita at times.

He's not in good form; illness or back pain may certainly be affecting that - as might the fact that he's the one of that quartet who's had least rest over the last months and years. But he doesn't "misplace half the passes he makes".
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11374 on: Today at 09:50:21 am
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:27:47 am
Over the season as a whole, his passing accuracy is just a couple of points lower than Thiago's or Keita's; he plays more passes overall, more long passes and more forward passes (successfully) than Keita. If our right sided CM is going to switch, at moments, with Trent, Henderson is the one who can actually cross a ball (Keita has zero).

On FBref Henderson is at 82%, Keita at 86.8% and Thiago is at 87.6%. Are you going from somewhere else? There's definitely contextual reasons for that though, like you say. The problem isn't so much over the whole of this season mind. He's played really well at points. It's more the last couple of months.
Logged
