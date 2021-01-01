Looks physically a little off it at the moment; seems likely niggling injuries rather than permanent age related decline. Or maybe something about his gait after all...
A lot of the noisier criticism is overblown, some of it seemingly from those who watch football in YouTube clips and elevate moments of individual skill above all else. Even this season, he's more likely to play an incisive pass than Keita and the most comfortable in a wider area. He does look leggy defensively, the timing's just off on his pressing and there have been struggles to get back at players - but none of our CMs are the quickest going backwards (even Fabinho, if he doesn't happen to be in just the right place, as he usually does).
For the first time in years, at least, he's not an automatic starter going into one of the biggest games of the season so far.