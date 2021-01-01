« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 278 279 280 281 282 [283]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 982488 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,402
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11280 on: Today at 04:32:31 pm »
Yellow aside he was OK.

Some good balls into the box. Conditions didn't help, wind and rain. He battled.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 278 279 280 281 282 [283]   Go Up
« previous next »
 