Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 977319 times)

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11240 on: Today at 04:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:48:43 pm
Jones had the worst pass accuracy out the three, hes much more high risk reward player without actually having a good reason for being high risk because he isnt the passer some other players in our squad are. Ive always thought hes physical attributes have always been the biggest reason for his inclusion in our team, but with the system were playing right now I completely understand why Elliot started the first couple games.

I would agree in an ideal world he wouldn't play all of the games, but I think he's still good enough to be involved in a big number of them especially with being in multiple competitions. I also think once he retires from internationals he may get more of a chance of prolonging his career. I imagine this would be his last world cup for instance. He just seems to be singled out whenever the team are not playing brilliantly. He put in a couple of excellent attacking ball in this game one in which Chamberlain almost put in the net.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11241 on: Today at 04:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Silverbird on Today at 03:59:31 pm
I felt like the chances we gave away owed more to Matip's positioning than Henderson's. Apart from the stray pass, Matip was ridiculously slow to track a run down the left (our right) in the second half when it was obvious as hell that the Palace player was running into that space. Thankfully the angle was too narrow to score from. Henderson puts in a lot of miles and he's older now so I don't think we can expect him to cover the same ground he used to.

I literally say that in my post. But for the goal hes unnecessarily ahead of the ball in a game where all we need to do for the rest of the game is control it.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11242 on: Today at 04:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:45:16 pm
So do you he's going against Klopp's tactics and is staying in the team despite this?

I think hes poor in possession snd poor out of it right now, needs a rest and has to play given numbers.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11243 on: Today at 05:00:28 pm »
He's a 6 these days, think that's clear as day.  Next season he should be back up to Fabinho and someone we can use as an 8 if we're in a pinch.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11244 on: Today at 05:10:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:00:28 pm
He's a 6 these days, think that's clear as day.  Next season he should be back up to Fabinho and someone we can use as an 8 if we're in a pinch.

I really hope he retires from playing for England that will help him.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11245 on: Today at 05:12:03 pm »
https://twitter.com/ZAGKAG1811/status/1485291943290712064


Some people are c*nts, and some people are nearly as wonderful as our fantastic captain
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11246 on: Today at 05:19:26 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:42:25 pm
But Jones and Fab had far less of a problem keeping the ball in midfield than he did and its been a constant pattern with him all season  whether its his role, or age or fitness I dont know but with everyone back he shouldnt be in our first XI at the moment
Fab receives the ball in more deep central positions, where theres more time and options for a pass. While Jones is a right footed player playing on left, which means he has the whole wide of the pitch when he cuts inside. Henderson usually receives the ball in the wide right position, which for a right footed player is narrower with less passing options, and is more dependent on your teammates movements than your actually ability to pass a ball. Theres a reason why our wide players rarely hit the 80% in passing accuracy. That being said he wasnt great on the ball today (especially on the second half), but using pass accuracy stats and such without context or understanding of his role is rather disingenuous. If you switched Henderson and Fabinho positions and roles, most likely you would have a reverse of those passing numbers, and I doubt anyone would be doubting Fabinhos passing ability.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11247 on: Today at 05:20:54 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:44:50 pm
The entire midfield was losing the ball, including Jones and Fab, people only seem to notice when its Henderson though. Some things never change on here.
I don't think it's really down to Hendo.
What concerns me is our ability to maintain our tempo and press across all the midfield. Whether it's player age, mixes of skillset or games played but I don't see why we are so often "leggy" in midfield.
Our midfield players today were what 20, 27 and 31. Not that old and Intensity shouldn't be an issue even if you played 3 days ago.
 
I am concerned with Fab and Hendo together though, for me they are sluggish over the 1st few yards and together that seems to give us a massive problem if they are not both fresh. Palace did run through our midfield quite a bit at Anfield too.

I think until the end of the season Thiago is massive as our ability to keep the ball is vital to protect against this weakness.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11248 on: Today at 05:26:38 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 05:20:54 pm
I don't think it's really down to Hendo.
What concerns me is our ability to maintain our tempo and press across all the midfield. Whether it's player age, mixes of skillset or games played but I don't see why we are so often "leggy" in midfield.
Our midfield players today were what 20, 27 and 31. Not that old and Intensity shouldn't be an issue even if you played 3 days ago.
 
I am concerned with Fab and Hendo together though, for me they are sluggish over the 1st few yards and together that seems to give us a massive problem if they are not both fresh. Palace did run through our midfield quite a bit at Anfield too.

I think until the end of the season Thiago is massive as our ability to keep the ball is vital to protect against this weakness.

Much as I love Thiago we are in trouble if we are relying on him as his injury record is worrying. I take the point about Fab and Hendo sometimes being sluggish. But for me it was our over-reliance on the longer balls today. On a number of occasions we over hit and you'd see Robbo come flying out after it, then missing the ball and suddenly Palace were hitting us on the break. That happened a few times today on both sides. I think the team as a whole run out of puff in the second half, Palace just seemed to be much quicker in reaction to us all over the pitch. We had too many missed challenges and suddenly both Matip and Van Dijk were looking vulnerable. Alisson really earned his money today.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11249 on: Today at 05:33:16 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 05:20:54 pm
I don't think it's really down to Hendo.
What concerns me is our ability to maintain our tempo and press across all the midfield. Whether it's player age, mixes of skillset or games played but I don't see why we are so often "leggy" in midfield.
Our midfield players today were what 20, 27 and 31. Not that old and Intensity shouldn't be an issue even if you played 3 days ago.
 
I am concerned with Fab and Hendo together though, for me they are sluggish over the 1st few yards and together that seems to give us a massive problem if they are not both fresh. Palace did run through our midfield quite a bit at Anfield too.

I think until the end of the season Thiago is massive as our ability to keep the ball is vital to protect against this weakness.
Its not only that they played three days ago, Henderson and Fabinho have had very little rest for the last couple of months. Fatigue is cumulative and these players are not machines, of course they are gonna be leggy with so much game time. If it wasnt for injuries to Thiago, Keita, Elliot and Jones, they probably would have been rotated much more than they have, but unfortunately we dont many options at the moment, so a leggy Fabinho and a tired off form Henderson is the best we can field at the moment.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11250 on: Today at 05:34:32 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:19:26 pm
Fab receives the ball in more deep central positions, where theres more time and options for a pass. While Jones is a right footed player playing on left, which means he has the whole wide of the pitch when he cuts inside. Henderson usually receives the ball in the wide right position, which for a right footed player is narrower with less passing options, and is more dependent on your teammates movements than your actually ability to pass a ball. Theres a reason why our wide players rarely hit the 80% in passing accuracy. That being said he wasnt great on the ball today (especially on the second half), but using pass accuracy stats and such without context or understanding of his role is rather disingenuous. If you switched Henderson and Fabinho positions and roles, most likely you would have a reverse of those passing numbers, and I doubt anyone would be doubting Fabinhos passing ability.

In that case Eliott, who played much the same position earlier in the season must have really struggled, particularly given blood youth. Presumably a lower pass accuracy % than Henderson.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11251 on: Today at 05:36:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:26:38 pm
Much as I love Thiago we are in trouble if we are relying on him as his injury record is worrying. I take the point about Fab and Hendo sometimes being sluggish. But for me it was our over-reliance on the longer balls today. On a number of occasions we over hit and you'd see Robbo come flying out after it, then missing the ball and suddenly Palace were hitting us on the break. That happened a few times today on both sides. I think the team as a whole run out of puff in the second half, Palace just seemed to be much quicker in reaction to us all over the pitch. We had too many missed challenges and suddenly both Matip and Van Dijk were looking vulnerable. Alisson really earned his money today.
I do think we really need Thiago and I am also concerned because Thiago dissapears for months.
Jurgen's comments about not really understanding (maybe that will be clarified with more detail later) what happened after 35 mins re intensity is concerning.
This season I think it's just a case of making the best of it and address it in the summer. We need much more athleticism in there. You can have maybe 1 slow player in midfield but not more  We have to get back to control midfield.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11252 on: Today at 05:36:15 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:19:26 pm
Fab receives the ball in more deep central positions, where theres more time and options for a pass. While Jones is a right footed player playing on left, which means he has the whole wide of the pitch when he cuts inside. Henderson usually receives the ball in the wide right position, which for a right footed player is narrower with less passing options, and is more dependent on your teammates movements than your actually ability to pass a ball. Theres a reason why our wide players rarely hit the 80% in passing accuracy. That being said he wasnt great on the ball today (especially on the second half), but using pass accuracy stats and such without context or understanding of his role is rather disingenuous. If you switched Henderson and Fabinho positions and roles, most likely you would have a reverse of those passing numbers, and I doubt anyone would be doubting Fabinhos passing ability.

You are right because Fabinho isnt suited to a wider right position, in the same way Henderson 100% isnt, in that position having quick feet to dribble and be able to play in tight spaces goes a long way which is why I would argue Keita and Elliot being far more suited in that role attacking wise than Henderson is.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11253 on: Today at 05:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:34:32 pm
In that case Eliott, who played much the same position earlier in the season must have really struggled, particularly given blood youth. Presumably a lower pass accuracy % than Henderson.
Harvey is a lefty though, isnt he?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11254 on: Today at 05:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:33:16 pm
Its not only that they played three days ago, Henderson and Fabinho have had very little rest for the last couple of months. Fatigue is cumulative and these players are not machines, of course they are gonna be leggy with so much game time. If it wasnt for injuries to Thiago, Keita, Elliot and Jones, they probably would have been rotated much more than they have, but unfortunately we dont many options at the moment, so a leggy Fabinho and a tired off form Henderson is the best we can field at the moment.
Too be honest it has been a problem for most of the season. Brentford away gave this same midfield a torrid time. In the Man City game Hendo and Fabinho both had their hands on their waist towards injury time, they were absolutely done. It's not a new issue.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11255 on: Today at 05:43:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:00:28 pm
He's a 6 these days, think that's clear as day.  Next season he should be back up to Fabinho and someone we can use as an 8 if we're in a pinch.

The midfield signing we make this summer (and should have last summer) will be crucial in being able to manage his minutes. Really we could do with a younger Henderson coming in, while Milner moves on and Henderson takes up Milner's role in the squad.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11256 on: Today at 05:52:45 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 05:38:47 pm
Too be honest it has been a problem for most of the season. Brentford away gave this same midfield a torrid time. In the Man City game Hendo and Fabinho both had their hands on their waist towards injury time, they were absolutely done. It's not a new issue.

It's vital we can rotate in midfield. In 18/19 Henderson started 21 Premier League games (32 appearances), Wijnaldum 32 starts (35 appearances), Fabinho 21 starts (28 appearances), Milner 19 starts (31 appearances), Keita 16 starts (25 appearances) and Lallana 5 starts (13 appearances). They were kept fresh.

This season out of 22 Premier League games Henderson has started 18 (started 25 games in all comps and it's January) and he's now over 30 and coming back off a bad injury and a summer at the Euros.

Thiago's injuries, not replacing Gini, Keita's injuries and AFCON, Elliott's injury and Jones's niggling injuries have really done for Henderson this season. It's meant he's had to start every week which has hurt him as it did with Gini last season.

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11257 on: Today at 05:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:12:03 pm
https://twitter.com/ZAGKAG1811/status/1485291943290712064


Some people are c*nts, and some people are nearly as wonderful as our fantastic captain

No strength or determination from the kid
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11258 on: Today at 06:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:19:26 pm
Fab receives the ball in more deep central positions, where theres more time and options for a pass. While Jones is a right footed player playing on left, which means he has the whole wide of the pitch when he cuts inside. Henderson usually receives the ball in the wide right position, which for a right footed player is narrower with less passing options, and is more dependent on your teammates movements than your actually ability to pass a ball. Theres a reason why our wide players rarely hit the 80% in passing accuracy. That being said he wasnt great on the ball today (especially on the second half), but using pass accuracy stats and such without context or understanding of his role is rather disingenuous. If you switched Henderson and Fabinho positions and roles, most likely you would have a reverse of those passing numbers, and I doubt anyone would be doubting Fabinhos passing ability.

The huge problem with that though is that Hendo wants to play as an 8 and not a 6. He isn't great in possession and is very easy to press.

His athleticism and work rate made him a nailed on starter but for me his physical powers are starting to wane.

Which means he may be better suited to the 6 role.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11259 on: Today at 06:06:04 pm »
He's also not great on the half turn and not great when pressed so when he's played as an 8 he's better outside the opponent's shape out wide. In lots of ways his position as an 8 helps him maintain possession.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #11260 on: Today at 06:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:36:15 pm
You are right because Fabinho isnt suited to a wider right position, in the same way Henderson 100% isnt, in that position having quick feet to dribble and be able to play in tight spaces goes a long way which is why I would argue Keita and Elliot being far more suited in that role attacking wise than Henderson is.
Oh, I'm with you on that point. I don't like Henderson spending that much time on those wide right positions or just off the strikers, I think it highlights some of his deficiencies and doesn't suit his best qualities. I largely agree with the view that he's at his best in more central and deeper positions, with an occasional overlap every now and then, but the system and availability of other players dictate what we ask from him, not what better suits him. Having that in mind, and the fact he's had very little rest coming from a bad injury last year, I'm less critical of his performance than I probably would in a normal setting. I hate to make this point, as I found it a killer of discussions, but it's not like he picks himself or chooses his own role. If anything Henderson is committed to a fault, he won't stray from his task even if he's having a mare. Maybe when we have some bodies back in midfield we will see him playing a different position, role or spending some time on the bench, but at the moment I don't think we have a better option in there.
