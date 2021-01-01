You are right because Fabinho isnt suited to a wider right position, in the same way Henderson 100% isnt, in that position having quick feet to dribble and be able to play in tight spaces goes a long way which is why I would argue Keita and Elliot being far more suited in that role attacking wise than Henderson is.



Oh, I'm with you on that point. I don't like Henderson spending that much time on those wide right positions or just off the strikers, I think it highlights some of his deficiencies and doesn't suit his best qualities. I largely agree with the view that he's at his best in more central and deeper positions, with an occasional overlap every now and then, but the system and availability of other players dictate what we ask from him, not what better suits him. Having that in mind, and the fact he's had very little rest coming from a bad injury last year, I'm less critical of his performance than I probably would in a normal setting. I hate to make this point, as I found it a killer of discussions, but it's not like he picks himself or chooses his own role. If anything Henderson is committed to a fault, he won't stray from his task even if he's having a mare. Maybe when we have some bodies back in midfield we will see him playing a different position, role or spending some time on the bench, but at the moment I don't think we have a better option in there.