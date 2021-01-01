The entire midfield was losing the ball, including Jones and Fab, people only seem to notice when its Henderson though. Some things never change on here.
I don't think it's really down to Hendo.
What concerns me is our ability to maintain our tempo and press across all the midfield. Whether it's player age, mixes of skillset or games played but I don't see why we are so often "leggy" in midfield.
Our midfield players today were what 20, 27 and 31. Not that old and Intensity shouldn't be an issue even if you played 3 days ago.
I am concerned with Fab and Hendo together though, for me they are sluggish over the 1st few yards and together that seems to give us a massive problem if they are not both fresh. Palace did run through our midfield quite a bit at Anfield too.
I think until the end of the season Thiago is massive as our ability to keep the ball is vital to protect against this weakness.