Re: Jordan Henderson
We've got leaders coming out our ears in this team. Players that've seen it all and so when they're 30 odd they can take a back seat on the pitch and earn their corn as a mentor for younger players. We don't need Henderson to do that until he's 35.

We have not got leaders coming out of our ears. What we need far more is midfielders who can play on a regular basis. Something the likes of Thiago and Keita cannot do.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Jordan Henderson
We have not got leaders coming out of our ears. What we need far more is midfielders who can play on a regular basis. Something the likes of Thiago and Keita cannot do.

What we need far more is quality midfielders who can play on a regular basis.
Re: Jordan Henderson
I don't think Henndo played badly to be honest. That being said, it's easy to look good when you have all the ball. The game did highlight some of our deficiencies though.

We lack that bit of creativity and guile in the middle of the pitch, and genuinely players that can play the game much faster than we did. We have some exceptionally quick players like Mane and Salah, and Klopp's style is very much hi-octane type stuff, so when you then have somewhat slower players trying to fit that system, it just doesn't work out that well. Hendo, Fabinho and Milner are good players no doubt, but they are slower than slow. Fabinho at least has good touch and gets the ball away quickly but Hendo and Milner are still very much English footballers of old - not great technically but will work hard and great at hoofing a cross in. Thing is, we don't need that anymore because our full backs and Van Dijk are good at hoofing a cross in anyway. We also don't really have that player that's going to win headers in the box (OK Jota is an outlier).

It says a lot that Matip generally has more progressive weaving runs forward to create indecision in the opposition than either Milner or Hendo. For all their merits (and don't get me wrong, there are plenty, Hendo has always been one of my favourites), they just don't have that variability in their skillset.

That being said, we've generally always struggled against a low-block. It's been a recurring theme and we don't seem to have the tactics or personnel to change it so much.
Re: Jordan Henderson
I don't think Henndo played badly to be honest. That being said, it's easy to look good when you have all the ball. The game did highlight some of our deficiencies though.

We lack that bit of creativity and guile in the middle of the pitch, and genuinely players that can play the game much faster than we did. We have some exceptionally quick players like Mane and Salah, and Klopp's style is very much hi-octane type stuff, so when you then have somewhat slower players trying to fit that system, it just doesn't work out that well. Hendo, Fabinho and Milner are good players no doubt, but they are slower than slow. Fabinho at least has good touch and gets the ball away quickly but Hendo and Milner are still very much English footballers of old - not great technically but will work hard and great and hoofing a cross in.

That being said, we've generally always struggled against a low-block. It's been a recurring theme and we don't seem to have the tactics or personnel to change it so much.

You are being a bit nice - without Thiago (maybe Keita) - we are essentially at zero creativity in the middle. That will allow teams to shade players to shutting down Trent.

Also - without Mane and Salah - we have almost no attacking pace. Ox and Origi maybe. Ox looked good when he came on dribbling and driving. Origi - we have seen has a turn of pace too. That's it.
Re: Jordan Henderson
You are being a bit nice - without Thiago (maybe Keita) - we are essentially at zero creativity in the middle. That will allow teams to shade players to shutting down Trent.

Also - without Mane and Salah - we have almost no attacking pace. Ox and Origi maybe. Ox looked good when he came on dribbling and driving. Origi - we have seen has a turn of pace too. That's it.

Oh to be fair, I'm talking about when we are at full strength with our first choice selection.

It's a separate point that there's too big a gulf between our first choice players for any position and whoever is next. Availability has also hindered that significantly.  Ultimately, I think we are perhaps light 2-3 players in the squad.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Oh to be fair, I'm talking about when we are at full strength with our first choice selection.

It's a separate point that there's too big a gulf between our first choice players for any position and whoever is next. Availability has also hindered that significantly.  Ultimately, I think we are perhaps light 2-3 players in the squad.

We're not light on numbers at all - we've got mediocre midfielders coming out of our arse - we're light of quality and balance
Re: Jordan Henderson
We're not light on numbers at all - we've got mediocre midfielders coming out of our arse - we're light of quality and balance

This is what I mean, we are short 2-3 quality players that have the necessary attributes to actually play the way we want to play. I'm not saying our squad is short on numbers.

I think if we replaced Ox, Minamino and Origi with such players then we'd probably see a different result today and other days
Re: Jordan Henderson
This is what I mean, we are short 2-3 quality players that have the necessary attributes to actually play the way we want to play. I'm not saying our squad is short on numbers.

I think if we replaced Ox, Minamino and Origi with such players then we'd probably see a different result today and other days

Fair enough mate, I agree with that. I'd happily lose four of our midfielders and bring two quality ones in but that's for a transfer thread.
Re: Jordan Henderson
We have not got leaders coming out of our ears. What we need far more is midfielders who can play on a regular basis. Something the likes of Thiago and Keita cannot do.

This is also what's harming Henderson. He's still having to start every week, due to the lack of durability of others, when he's reaching the stage of needing his minutes managed. He's still coming back from a bad injury last season and then a Euros summer which he was rushed back for.

We're at the point where even Milner is starting most big games this season. It's ludicrous. I think at this point Milner's role in the squad should be Henderson's role, we let Milner go in the summer (and 1 or 2 others) and sign two midfielders.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Found it strange that we gave him a 2 year extension to 35 when we already him tied down until 33. He was also coming back from a not insignificant surgery. He's had more bad games than good this season. The extension seemed to be driven by emotion rather than logic.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Found it strange that we gave him a 2 year extension to 35 when we already him tied down until 33. He was also coming back from a not insignificant surgery. He's had more bad games than good this season. The extension seemed to be driven by emotion rather than logic.

He backed the club into a corner by briefing he wanted to leave in the summer if he didn't agree a deal. Maybe they could have called his bluff but the owners would have took a hit for it and Klopp was desperate to keep him and rightly so.

The issue is more him being run into the ground.
Re: Jordan Henderson
This is also what's harming Henderson. He's still having to start every week, due to the lack of durability of others, when he's reaching the stage of needing his minutes managed. He's still coming back from a bad injury last season and then a Euros summer which he was rushed back for.

We're at the point where even Milner is starting most big games this season. It's ludicrous. I think at this point Milner's role in the squad should be Henderson's role, we let Milner go in the summer (and 1 or 2 others) and sign two midfielders.


We are more than halfway through the season and Thiago, Naby, Milner and Ox have all started less than 10 games for us. We are way too reliant on Fab and Hendo because the others simply aren't available. It's really poor.

Agree that we should be managing Hendo's minutes. I wonder if we'll hopefully see Curtis starts few games to rotate either Milner or Hendo from now on.

I don't think JK thinks much of Ox as a CM - and I can see why, he isn't really a CM despite his protestations.
Re: Jordan Henderson
He backed the club into a corner by briefing he wanted to leave in the summer if he didn't agree a deal. Maybe they could have called his bluff but the owners would have took a hit for it and Klopp was desperate to keep him and rightly so.

The issue is more him being run into the ground.

Curious that our best player has been making similar noises for the best part of six months yet nothing has been done about it then.
Re: Jordan Henderson
I don't think Henndo played badly to be honest. That being said, it's easy to look good when you have all the ball. The game did highlight some of our deficiencies though.

That being said, we've generally always struggled against a low-block. It's been a recurring theme and we don't seem to have the tactics or personnel to change it so much.

I think this is the problem and the next few games that is exactly what we're gonna have to figure out. Hendo is good at driving both himself and the ball into space and making things happen in a percentage kind of way. There was literally no space at all there tonight. I kind of thought we went a Milner-Hendo too many tonight and lo and behold we did. Low block, well played by Arsenal tonight. We were .... well we were what we saw.
Re: Jordan Henderson
I think this is the problem and the next few games that is exactly what we're gonna have to figure out. Hendo is good at driving both himself and the ball into space and making things happen in a percentage kind of way. There was literally no space at all there tonight. I kind of thought we went a Milner-Hendo too many tonight and lo and behold we did. Low block, well played by Arsenal tonight. We were .... well we were what we saw.

In game states like that, Football has moved beyond players like Jordan Henderson in an advanced midfield role I'm afraid. To truly excel you need some or most of particular traits: excellent close control, two feet, agility, dribbling ability, goal threat, creativity. Hendo has very few of these even if earlier in the season I was pretty impressed with how he was performing there at times given his limitations.

What he can do is dictate a tempo from deep even if his intelligence and reading of the game in defensive situations is at times lacking compared to Fabinho in that role.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Another very poor performance. He has been playing badly since he signed the contract. The midfield trio of Fab, Hendo and Milner has not been working well. I hope well never see this slow midfield set again. Without Thiago and Keita, our midfield is looking really bad and I am worried about the coming games.
Re: Jordan Henderson
£200k a week for another three and a half years

Im glad he stayed and he has a big part to play but yeesh that looks like a fucking horrible decision in hindsight

Surely hes not on 200k a week? Mental if we gave him that sort of contract. Genuine question what team out there would offer him that sort of money that we felt the need to agree a 200k a week deal. Mind boggling. Wouldnt really say hes a key component to the side like Trent VVD Alisson and Salah
Re: Jordan Henderson
We are more than halfway through the season and Thiago, Naby, Milner and Ox have all started less than 10 games for us. We are way too reliant on Fab and Hendo because the others simply aren't available. It's really poor.

Agree that we should be managing Hendo's minutes. I wonder if we'll hopefully see Curtis starts few games to rotate either Milner or Hendo from now on.

I don't think JK thinks much of Ox as a CM - and I can see why, he isn't really a CM despite his protestations.

It's not avaibility - it's Klopp's preference - at least for Keita.  He has started 6 times, been on the bench 5 3 more times whilst being fully fit - Klopp just keeps prefering Thiago (when fit), and  Milner (no idea why).  The only matches Keita has missed, have been Brentford on the 25th (but was fit to be involved 3 days later in the CL), Leeds (where again he was was fit enough to be involved 2 days later) - so neither of these injuries or whatnot clearly, and the 5 games he missed after an injury vs Brighton from a bad tackle.  Hardly fair to blame him for being on the end of a bad tackle that injures him.  SO this season (unlike others) he has been available for most matches, Klopp keeps trying his best not to pick him. 
Re: Jordan Henderson
Surely hes not on 200k a week? Mental if we gave him that sort of contract. Genuine question what team out there would offer him that sort of money that we felt the need to agree a 200k a week deal. Mind boggling. Wouldnt really say hes a key component to the side like Trent VVD Alisson and Salah

I can't find where I read that now so don't take it as gospel, but I do vividly remember the number because I remember thinking at the time "what the actual fuck?" - willing to be proven wrong though if anyone finds another source!
Re: Jordan Henderson
Surely hes not on 200k a week? Mental if we gave him that sort of contract. Genuine question what team out there would offer him that sort of money that we felt the need to agree a 200k a week deal. Mind boggling. Wouldnt really say hes a key component to the side like Trent VVD Alisson and Salah

He isn't - never has been, and never asked that.  He is on 140k a week, same as Milner (lol) - which given his form the last 3 years, the fact he is the best damn captain in the world, etc - seems abundantly fair.  If we compare him to the other CMs in the league: at Chelsea Kante 290k, Saul is on 200k, Javertz/Kovacic/Jorginho 150k, Barkley 100k (real lol), Drinkwater loaned out on 120k, Bakayoko is still there on 110k, etc; at Arsenal you've got the likes of Partey on 200k, Xhaka on 100k with no CL football; at Spurs N'Dombele is 200k, Hjoberg is 105k and due a raise, Alli 100k Dier 75k.  I'd argue the circumstance (us in the CL meaning 70m more income than Spurs/Arsenal, a bigger club than either, Hendo being our captain fantastic etc - that 140k is more than fair, and IF he kept his last 1-2 seaons form going, would look like great value.  He was on 100k a week, prior to the contract extension in 2018 - which then went up to 140k (and has stayed there).
Re: Jordan Henderson
I can't find where I read that now so don't take it as gospel, but I do vividly remember the number because I remember thinking at the time "what the actual fuck?" - willing to be proven wrong though if anyone finds another source!

It's 140k, and never been reported as anything but that - are you sure you weren't on redcafe, and they were trying to take the micket out of you by making up numbers ;)
Re: Jordan Henderson
What's the point of whinging about his contract and wage? Right or wrong it's done and he's here now. The more pressing problem is how soul-destroyingly uncreative and ineffective the midfield looks in too many games, and esp against defensive sides. What can be done, with the players we have, to change that?
Re: Jordan Henderson
That contract is going to be a weight around the neck, as I cant see who takes him off our hands as the decline continues. Hopefully he can provide Milner level performance for the next few years, but I suspect in his head he thinks hes still a nailed on starter for the foreseeable.

Extending his contract is a continuation of the rather peculiar shift in operating model weve seen from the club in the last couple of years (signing Thiago; not filling glaring gaps in the squad; allowing the squad and midfield to distinctly change in profile from a physicality and age perspective etc). We continue to stray further from what made us successful.
Re: Jordan Henderson
What's the point of whinging about his contract and wage? Right or wrong it's done and he's here now. The more pressing problem is how soul-destroyingly uncreative and ineffective the midfield looks in too many games, and esp against defensive sides. What can be done, with the players we have, to change that?

I think Hendo is better rotating with Fab as the 6 against some of the lesser sides (i.e. the sides we expect to play a low block and park the bus) and we are better off playing 2 advanced midfielders who have a bit more in their locker than just hoof and run as Milner and Hendo seem to have (being semi-facetious, as I know that Hendo does have more qualities but I think the point is made).

Or with Mane and Salah out, we could move to a midfield 2, playing more 4-2-3-1 with Fab and Hendo providing protection for the CBs and Jota, Minamino and Ox/Curtis the 3 advanced midfielder/attackers and Firmino the focal point up front. Either way, I think Milner is the first to give way.
Re: Jordan Henderson
I am surprised that people are now starting to realise his deficiencies. He has always compensated with an incredible drive and somewhat decent passing. But now he cant run like before, doesnt seem to win many 50-50 duels or second balls, and from an opposing point of view, is relatively easy to dribble past. Its a harsh and snide comment, but he has always been hot potato Henderson. Even the most ardent of supporters has to admit, he loves hoofing it. He is an amazing leader, but hes not offering more than that at the moment.

