I don't think Henndo played badly to be honest. That being said, it's easy to look good when you have all the ball. The game did highlight some of our deficiencies though.



We lack that bit of creativity and guile in the middle of the pitch, and genuinely players that can play the game much faster than we did. We have some exceptionally quick players like Mane and Salah, and Klopp's style is very much hi-octane type stuff, so when you then have somewhat slower players trying to fit that system, it just doesn't work out that well. Hendo, Fabinho and Milner are good players no doubt, but they are slower than slow. Fabinho at least has good touch and gets the ball away quickly but Hendo and Milner are still very much English footballers of old - not great technically but will work hard and great at hoofing a cross in. Thing is, we don't need that anymore because our full backs and Van Dijk are good at hoofing a cross in anyway. We also don't really have that player that's going to win headers in the box (OK Jota is an outlier).



It says a lot that Matip generally has more progressive weaving runs forward to create indecision in the opposition than either Milner or Hendo. For all their merits (and don't get me wrong, there are plenty, Hendo has always been one of my favourites), they just don't have that variability in their skillset.



That being said, we've generally always struggled against a low-block. It's been a recurring theme and we don't seem to have the tactics or personnel to change it so much.