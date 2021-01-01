« previous next »
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11160 on: Yesterday at 11:02:51 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:58:46 pm
We've got leaders coming out our ears in this team. Players that've seen it all and so when they're 30 odd they can take a back seat on the pitch and earn their corn as a mentor for younger players. We don't need Henderson to do that until he's 35.

We have not got leaders coming out of our ears. What we need far more is midfielders who can play on a regular basis. Something the likes of Thiago and Keita cannot do.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11161 on: Yesterday at 11:08:50 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:02:51 pm
We have not got leaders coming out of our ears. What we need far more is midfielders who can play on a regular basis. Something the likes of Thiago and Keita cannot do.

What we need far more is quality midfielders who can play on a regular basis.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11162 on: Yesterday at 11:29:46 pm
I don't think Henndo played badly to be honest. That being said, it's easy to look good when you have all the ball. The game did highlight some of our deficiencies though.

We lack that bit of creativity and guile in the middle of the pitch, and genuinely players that can play the game much faster than we did. We have some exceptionally quick players like Mane and Salah, and Klopp's style is very much hi-octane type stuff, so when you then have somewhat slower players trying to fit that system, it just doesn't work out that well. Hendo, Fabinho and Milner are good players no doubt, but they are slower than slow. Fabinho at least has good touch and gets the ball away quickly but Hendo and Milner are still very much English footballers of old - not great technically but will work hard and great at hoofing a cross in. Thing is, we don't need that anymore because our full backs and Van Dijk are good at hoofing a cross in anyway. We also don't really have that player that's going to win headers in the box (OK Jota is an outlier).

It says a lot that Matip generally has more progressive weaving runs forward to create indecision in the opposition than either Milner or Hendo. For all their merits (and don't get me wrong, there are plenty, Hendo has always been one of my favourites), they just don't have that variability in their skillset.

That being said, we've generally always struggled against a low-block. It's been a recurring theme and we don't seem to have the tactics or personnel to change it so much.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11163 on: Yesterday at 11:32:48 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 11:29:46 pm
I don't think Henndo played badly to be honest. That being said, it's easy to look good when you have all the ball. The game did highlight some of our deficiencies though.

We lack that bit of creativity and guile in the middle of the pitch, and genuinely players that can play the game much faster than we did. We have some exceptionally quick players like Mane and Salah, and Klopp's style is very much hi-octane type stuff, so when you then have somewhat slower players trying to fit that system, it just doesn't work out that well. Hendo, Fabinho and Milner are good players no doubt, but they are slower than slow. Fabinho at least has good touch and gets the ball away quickly but Hendo and Milner are still very much English footballers of old - not great technically but will work hard and great and hoofing a cross in.

That being said, we've generally always struggled against a low-block. It's been a recurring theme and we don't seem to have the tactics or personnel to change it so much.

You are being a bit nice - without Thiago (maybe Keita) - we are essentially at zero creativity in the middle. That will allow teams to shade players to shutting down Trent.

Also - without Mane and Salah - we have almost no attacking pace. Ox and Origi maybe. Ox looked good when he came on dribbling and driving. Origi - we have seen has a turn of pace too. That's it.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11164 on: Yesterday at 11:35:04 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:32:48 pm
You are being a bit nice - without Thiago (maybe Keita) - we are essentially at zero creativity in the middle. That will allow teams to shade players to shutting down Trent.

Also - without Mane and Salah - we have almost no attacking pace. Ox and Origi maybe. Ox looked good when he came on dribbling and driving. Origi - we have seen has a turn of pace too. That's it.

Oh to be fair, I'm talking about when we are at full strength with our first choice selection.

It's a separate point that there's too big a gulf between our first choice players for any position and whoever is next. Availability has also hindered that significantly.  Ultimately, I think we are perhaps light 2-3 players in the squad.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11165 on: Yesterday at 11:37:39 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 11:35:04 pm
Oh to be fair, I'm talking about when we are at full strength with our first choice selection.

It's a separate point that there's too big a gulf between our first choice players for any position and whoever is next. Availability has also hindered that significantly.  Ultimately, I think we are perhaps light 2-3 players in the squad.

We're not light on numbers at all - we've got mediocre midfielders coming out of our arse - we're light of quality and balance
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11166 on: Yesterday at 11:39:38 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:37:39 pm
We're not light on numbers at all - we've got mediocre midfielders coming out of our arse - we're light of quality and balance

This is what I mean, we are short 2-3 quality players that have the necessary attributes to actually play the way we want to play. I'm not saying our squad is short on numbers.

I think if we replaced Ox, Minamino and Origi with such players then we'd probably see a different result today and other days
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11167 on: Yesterday at 11:41:14 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 11:39:38 pm
This is what I mean, we are short 2-3 quality players that have the necessary attributes to actually play the way we want to play. I'm not saying our squad is short on numbers.

I think if we replaced Ox, Minamino and Origi with such players then we'd probably see a different result today and other days

Fair enough mate, I agree with that. I'd happily lose four of our midfielders and bring two quality ones in but that's for a transfer thread.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11168 on: Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:02:51 pm
We have not got leaders coming out of our ears. What we need far more is midfielders who can play on a regular basis. Something the likes of Thiago and Keita cannot do.

This is also what's harming Henderson. He's still having to start every week, due to the lack of durability of others, when he's reaching the stage of needing his minutes managed. He's still coming back from a bad injury last season and then a Euros summer which he was rushed back for.

We're at the point where even Milner is starting most big games this season. It's ludicrous. I think at this point Milner's role in the squad should be Henderson's role, we let Milner go in the summer (and 1 or 2 others) and sign two midfielders.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11169 on: Yesterday at 11:46:01 pm
Found it strange that we gave him a 2 year extension to 35 when we already him tied down until 33. He was also coming back from a not insignificant surgery. He's had more bad games than good this season. The extension seemed to be driven by emotion rather than logic.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11170 on: Yesterday at 11:47:49 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:46:01 pm
Found it strange that we gave him a 2 year extension to 35 when we already him tied down until 33. He was also coming back from a not insignificant surgery. He's had more bad games than good this season. The extension seemed to be driven by emotion rather than logic.

He backed the club into a corner by briefing he wanted to leave in the summer if he didn't agree a deal. Maybe they could have called his bluff but the owners would have took a hit for it and Klopp was desperate to keep him and rightly so.

The issue is more him being run into the ground.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11171 on: Yesterday at 11:59:55 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm
This is also what's harming Henderson. He's still having to start every week, due to the lack of durability of others, when he's reaching the stage of needing his minutes managed. He's still coming back from a bad injury last season and then a Euros summer which he was rushed back for.

We're at the point where even Milner is starting most big games this season. It's ludicrous. I think at this point Milner's role in the squad should be Henderson's role, we let Milner go in the summer (and 1 or 2 others) and sign two midfielders.


We are more than halfway through the season and Thiago, Naby, Milner and Ox have all started less than 10 games for us. We are way too reliant on Fab and Hendo because the others simply aren't available. It's really poor.

Agree that we should be managing Hendo's minutes. I wonder if we'll hopefully see Curtis starts few games to rotate either Milner or Hendo from now on.

I don't think JK thinks much of Ox as a CM - and I can see why, he isn't really a CM despite his protestations.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11172 on: Today at 12:09:35 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:47:49 pm
He backed the club into a corner by briefing he wanted to leave in the summer if he didn't agree a deal. Maybe they could have called his bluff but the owners would have took a hit for it and Klopp was desperate to keep him and rightly so.

The issue is more him being run into the ground.

Curious that our best player has been making similar noises for the best part of six months yet nothing has been done about it then.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Reply #11173 on: Today at 12:19:22 am
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 11:29:46 pm
I don't think Henndo played badly to be honest. That being said, it's easy to look good when you have all the ball. The game did highlight some of our deficiencies though.

....................

That being said, we've generally always struggled against a low-block. It's been a recurring theme and we don't seem to have the tactics or personnel to change it so much.

I think this is the problem and the next few games that is exactly what we're gonna have to figure out. Hendo is good at driving both himself and the ball into space and making things happen in a percentage kind of way. There was literally no space at all there tonight. I kind of thought we went a Milner-Hendo too many tonight and lo and behold we did. Low block, well played by Arsenal tonight. We were .... well we were what we saw.
