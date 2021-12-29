« previous next »
Jordan Henderson

Re: Jordan Henderson
December 29, 2021, 01:08:29 pm
Over the years, he has picked up the ball outside the box and you want him to twat it towards goal. Last night shows why he doesn't.  ;D
Re: Jordan Henderson
December 29, 2021, 01:25:34 pm
Quote from: OOS on December 29, 2021, 01:08:29 pm
Over the years, he has picked up the ball outside the box and you want him to twat it towards goal. Last night shows why he doesn't.  ;D

When you are up against a low block..it would have been on the tactical notepad to shoot when the opportunity arises
A few examples of why Hendo opted to shoot last night.







I don't think it was really the shout for 'one of those nights'..it was definitely more a case that we were just shit.
One of those nights is where Hendo hits them shots sweet, hits the bar with one..the post with the other & a worldie save frim Schmeichel.
Hendo wasn't alone, he was in good company for having shit performances..only Kostas & Joel can really escape the shit/average category.
Re: Jordan Henderson
December 29, 2021, 05:05:35 pm
Quote from: Caston on December 29, 2021, 11:30:03 am
It was something like 70/71%

Still very poor but poor in a believable way.
Re: Jordan Henderson
December 30, 2021, 11:40:13 am
Quote from: Medellin on December 29, 2021, 01:25:34 pm
When you are up against a low block..it would have been on the tactical notepad to shoot when the opportunity arises
A few examples of why Hendo opted to shoot last night.







I don't think it was really the shout for 'one of those nights'..it was definitely more a case that we were just shit.
One of those nights is where Hendo hits them shots sweet, hits the bar with one..the post with the other & a worldie save frim Schmeichel.
Hendo wasn't alone, he was in good company for having shit performances..only Kostas & Joel can really escape the shit/average category.

Those strikes demonstrate that he's capable with his instep. Quite why he decided to take three shots on the volley with his laces is a bit of a mystery.
Re: Jordan Henderson
January 1, 2022, 12:33:16 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on December 30, 2021, 11:40:13 am
Those strikes demonstrate that he's capable with his instep. Quite why he decided to take three shots on the volley with his laces is a bit of a mystery.

Much like the goal vs Milan.  :P
Hendo has the technical ability for both, he was just a bit shit on the night too.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 06:29:18 pm
In frantic games like this he struggles on the ball and plays so many first time blind passes because he doesn't trust his ability to get it under and take control of the situation.  Kovacic was a good example of that today, he never looked rushed.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 06:30:41 pm
Scandalous game from him today, watched him closely. Doubt hell have a higher pass completion than 20%. Barely did anything right and it was like playing with 10 men.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 06:31:34 pm
Feels like he's had quite a few great moments this season, passing, assists, goals but not many great performances, weird season.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 06:32:11 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 06:29:18 pm
In frantic games like this he struggles on the ball and plays so many first time blind passes because he doesn't trust his ability to get it under and take control of the situation.  Kovacic was a good example of that today, he never looked rushed.

I think this game highlighted the difference between a really good midfielder and world class ones. Both Kante and Kovacic just looked assured in possession, better in position and able to dictate the game while Hendo looked a bit helter skelter today. I saw our midfield and defence just constantly give the ball away which didn't help us obviously.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 06:32:19 pm
Yeah he was bad tonight. Maybe just too many games for a player his age now.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 06:32:39 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 06:30:41 pm
Scandalous game from him today, watched him closely. Doubt hell have a higher pass completion than 20%. Barely did anything right and it was like playing with 10 men.

Hes been horrible, shouldnt be an automatic starter for us, I mean he isnt even one for England who are a of a lesser quality than players here.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 06:33:02 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 06:32:11 pm
I think this game highlighted the difference between a really good midfielder and world class ones. Both Kante and Kovacic just looked assured in possession, better in position and able to dictate the game while Hendo looked a bit helter skelter today. I saw our midfield and defence just constantly give the ball away which didn't help us obviously.

I don't think our tactics help in that respect, Chelsea want to get the ball under and then build from the back.  We want to go full throttle all the time.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 06:35:47 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:32:39 pm
Hes been horrible, shouldnt be an automatic starter for us, I mean he isnt even one for England who are a of a lesser quality than players here.

I think tactically, this bizarre position on the right with Trent just vacates our midfield too much. We don't have the tactically astute players to do that. With Gini and Fab patrolling, this was possible but with Naby, Thiago, Ox and Milner we don't have the tactical ability or regular availability to allow us to be so open.

I wonder if it'd be better asking Hendo to play on the left of the midfield 3 and be a controlling presence with Fab, while it's Ox or Naby that's perhaps pushing on more into that advanced right midfield position.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 06:37:11 pm
He is out of form. He never seems to have time on the ball, such a contrast to someone like Thiago. Needs some time on the bench and better to give Keita, Jones a chance to shine.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 06:39:28 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 06:35:47 pm
I think tactically, this bizarre position on the right with Trent just vacates our midfield too much. We don't have the tactically astute players to do that. With Gini and Fab patrolling, this was possible but with Naby, Thiago, Ox and Milner we don't have the tactical ability or regular availability to allow us to be so open.

I wonder if it'd be better asking Hendo to play on the left of the midfield 3 and be a controlling presence with Fab, while it's Ox or Naby that's perhaps pushing on more into that advanced right midfield position.

Nah hes better on the right where he can get a full picture and use his powerful running, playing him on the left would even furthermore exacerbate his weaknesses, coming inside he simply doesnt have the quick feet, touch and dribbling to make an impact on that side which is why he barely plays there. Playing him as a 6 or slight to a right midfield position is still the best options for him.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 06:41:05 pm
Play him as 6 or in a different system as part of a double pivot, hes still good enough as a deep lying midfielder - in this system / role there are better alternatives in the squad
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 06:55:52 pm
Without the energy, Hendo has become a passenger for the game. Whenever a Chelsea player gets close, he just swing the ball away long high and lost it. No composure at all and Fabinhos poor game doesnt help. Adding Milner we have the slowest and oldest midfield in the world and not surprised we are penetrated by Chelsea easily with their mobile and skillful midfielders. Thankfully our brilliant forwards get us 2 goals and we are lucky to escape with a draw.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 07:31:35 pm
That contract is going to look worse and worse the longer we get into it. Unbelievably mad decision given how good weve been at this side of things for quite a while.

Today, probably the worst hes been this season and hes had some bad ones. Just does not want the ball at his feet when being pressured. Constantly playing his teammates into trouble with awkward bouncing balls. Chelsea 2nd goal came from 1 of many.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 07:43:20 pm
Quote from: liverbnz on Yesterday at 07:31:35 pm
That contract is going to look worse and worse the longer we get into it. Unbelievably mad decision given how good weve been at this side of things for quite a while.

Today, probably the worst hes been this season and hes had some bad ones. Just does not want the ball at his feet when being pressured. Constantly playing his teammates into trouble with awkward bouncing balls. Chelsea 2nd goal came from 1 of many.

Sorry, but that first lines undermines everything.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 07:45:49 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 06:30:41 pm
Scandalous game from him today, watched him closely. Doubt hell have a higher pass completion than 20%. Barely did anything right and it was like playing with 10 men.
73% but poor at this level , you expect 85+
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 07:58:08 pm
Not his best game.

Fabinho was even worse.

But the team didn't control the game well enough.  Partly down to the midfield, but collectively they didn't keep the ball well enough and haven't enough the last two seasons since we won the league.

Lost too many points from leading positions.

I always think one of Thiago or Keita should start ideally, as they make us tick.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 07:59:38 pm
He's not moving well at the moment, I do wonder whether he is carrying something. If he is, it would once again need to be asked why is he being risked? You can only think that others have not done enough to convince the manager that they can replace him.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 08:23:27 pm
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 07:45:49 pm
73% but poor at this level , you expect 85+

Doesnt really tell the story though. He constantly played hospital passes to his teammates all day. Yet theyll come up as completed passes on the stats I guess. He played much worse than any stats may suggest.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 08:33:47 pm
He was brilliant against Everton but has been fairly poor in every other game . He needed to get on the ball and slow it down but just kept hoofing it.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 09:22:21 pm
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Yesterday at 08:33:47 pm
He was brilliant against Everton but has been fairly poor in every other game . He needed to get on the ball and slow it down but just kept hoofing it.

Pretty much both he and Milner were the same actually. Get the ball and try and get rid of it quickly without really any application or accuracy. For our two most senior players to play that way was disappointing. Both of them needed to get a foot on the ball, take the edge and tempo out of the game at 2-0 and quieten the crowd. One was responsible for a silly foul that saw us concede a goal, and the other by playing some needless risky lofted pass to our right back when for once he should have just booted it to the corner flag (like he had done every other time).

They'll regroup no doubt about it. Players have good and bad moments and some of ours are in a bad moment. They need to regroup quickly and get their confidence back. We have 3 games in a different competition and come back to Brentford in 2 weeks so there's a chance for a few names to get a breather and a chance for some composure and confidence to come back into the team.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 09:24:59 pm
Needs some 5 a side games to get him playing under head height again. The amount of times he would just kick the ball in the air out of panic was crazy considering he's a professional midfielder and a very good one at that.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Yesterday at 11:47:17 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:24:59 pm
Needs some 5 a side games to get him playing under head height again. The amount of times he would just kick the ball in the air out of panic was crazy considering he's a professional midfielder and a very good one at that.

I think he has had some exceptional games this season - so much so, that in all honesty I had begun to see him as a very late bloomer - playing with his head up much more, trusting his own ability and bossing games whilst still putting in a shift; I recall so many dominant performances, including those in an England shirt.

Tonight, I exchanged texts with an old mate who used to attend games with me regularly. I was sad to offer the view that he was either playing when unfit and this game was an outlier not to be used as a stick to beat him with, or his legs have suddenly (very suddenly) gone.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 02:36:24 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:47:17 pm
I think he has had some exceptional games this season - so much so, that in all honesty I had begun to see him as a very late bloomer - playing with his head up much more, trusting his own ability and bossing games whilst still putting in a shift; I recall so many dominant performances, including those in an England shirt.

Tonight, I exchanged texts with an old mate who used to attend games with me regularly. I was sad to offer the view that he was either playing when unfit and this game was an outlier not to be used as a stick to beat him with, or his legs have suddenly (very suddenly) gone.

I think he's hit a dry spell of form which happens. It may be that he's a bit fatigued or carrying a bit of knock as many players do at the busy point in the season. Here's hoping that Thiago is back for us soon because at the moment we don't have a great deal of options in the centre of the pitch other than to play players who are either out of form, or aren't quite at it physically or both.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 02:42:54 am
He's playing a different role this season and it could just be that he's not that suited to it. Back in his old role(s) he might be fine again. Hard to say.
Re: Jordan Henderson
Today at 08:10:58 am
When hes been at 6 hes been vacating the space he should be in. Im not sure putting him back there is the solution either. Plus against Leicester Milner went there not Henderson, so maybe the coaching staff dont trust him there these days.

And since he signed the new contract hes been either injured or not very good so Im not sure questioning that decision is such a bad call. His old contract wasnt up till the end of next season after all.
