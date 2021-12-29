He was brilliant against Everton but has been fairly poor in every other game . He needed to get on the ball and slow it down but just kept hoofing it.



Pretty much both he and Milner were the same actually. Get the ball and try and get rid of it quickly without really any application or accuracy. For our two most senior players to play that way was disappointing. Both of them needed to get a foot on the ball, take the edge and tempo out of the game at 2-0 and quieten the crowd. One was responsible for a silly foul that saw us concede a goal, and the other by playing some needless risky lofted pass to our right back when for once he should have just booted it to the corner flag (like he had done every other time).They'll regroup no doubt about it. Players have good and bad moments and some of ours are in a bad moment. They need to regroup quickly and get their confidence back. We have 3 games in a different competition and come back to Brentford in 2 weeks so there's a chance for a few names to get a breather and a chance for some composure and confidence to come back into the team.