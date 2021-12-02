« previous next »
What a player this man has turned out to be. From on the verge of signing for Fulham to being an all time legend here. Wish he'd retire from the international scene and give his legs some rest from time to time. England don't deserve him.
What a leader this man is, Its not just his game, its the fact that he makes sure everyone around him is at it, he never lets the standards or intensity drop in the team, he makes everyone play better through his leadership.

He still never gets the credit he deserves and a big reason for that his that so many people in the country initially wrongly judged him,used him as a scapegoat for club and country, even our own fans, and people don't like to admit they got things badly wrong.  Even earlier in the season when he had a couple of ropey games after a long lay off it was like people couldn't wait to jump on him in here, he deserves way better that that type of knee jerk reaction for what he's done at this football club.

I've watched this club for nearly 50 years and this man is without a shadow of a doubt one of the greatest captains we have ever had, he belongs on the top shelf with them all.
What an inspiration this man is. Take a bow. Again.  :scarf
That was his best game ever for us . He was outstanding last night .
You could see the determination in his eyes whilst they were all at the centre circle for the minutes silence & that was before the Blues started booing it.
He's brilliant and inspirational and part of the beating heart of this club. He has said publically that he hopes his career spans only two clubs, his hometown club of Sunderland and his adopted hometown club of Liverpool and I hope that becomes true and he ends his career with us and maybe goes into coaching if he wishes it. What a mentor for young players to have.

Hearing and seeing the love and affection with which he is viewed by the people of Sunderland; the pride they have in his Liverpool exploits shows just how great a man he is, and how highly loved and respected he is. 
Wonder what Sunderland think of their other Mersey great, Pickford? ;D
They prefer to keep him at arm's length :)
:lmao
His or theirs? The former scenario might be dangerous...  ;D
I'm hoping this is the season where Klopp encourages Hendo to re-visit his shooting potential..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6G-9KB9mkAM
His passing to Salah has been spot on this season. Off the top of my head, the assists against United and Everton were sublime.
He's always had that in his game as well. Quite often I'll see an old 'Liverpool goals montage' from 13/14 or later and invariably there'll be a couple of cracking assists in there from Hendo.
Hendo has always had a terrific range of passing. The biggest thing for me is that he is much more willing and accomplished at turning in to space. When he received the ball with his back to goal his first thought was often just to ping it to one of our defenders.

Probably the low point was the CL final against Madrid when their pressing led to a succession of Hendo passes to the right hand side of our defence.

The biggest compliment that I can pay to Hendo is his desire to work on his game. He has transformed his game and his willingness to turn in to space has added an extra dimension to his game.

He did that in the 4-1 loss to Spurs, we won the ball, and Hendo pings it a long way to Salah, between their defenders for his goal. He has always had that in his locker, yes.
He's very good at quickly deciding and executing the right pass. He's not super skilled at creating space for himself, like Thiago, but he often gets the pass away before any press arrives. Bit like how Jota is amazing at finishing quickly.  He uses very few touches for a CM and it keeps the tempo up.
Wellhaving read some National media Ive come on here being very interested to see what the view is on Jordans comments from yesterday regarding player welfare, interestingly backed up by Guardiola today, and murmourings of a player strike. And very surprised Im not seeing any discussion on it.

So apologies if there is a discussion somewhere else on the forum that Ive missed, if not,Ill stick my head above the parapet  to start a discussion off

If you dont fancy it anymore Jordan...Tescos are recruiting, its £9 an hour, You will get the public clambering and breathing all over you, but I think theres a £20 voucher as a Christmas bonus to compensate, and the shelf stacking can be a bit tedious after a few hours but the crack can be good, especially on the midnight to 7 shift, So dip your bread lad, pack that Premiership footballer shit in and get yourself there and Bring your mates with you

Think this is a fucking ridiculous stance to take personally, he, and Klopp for that matter, are totally right in what they are saying.

I don't care what they earn, they don't really deserve to be flogged to death at the behest of TV execs and sponsors, when there is a pandemic decimated squads during an already fucking ridiculous Christmas schedule.
Oh, the good ol hes a millionaire what hes complaining about take. So refreshing to see such nuanced empathic comments in here.
How about we make players play every day of the year with no days off? Then when they're down to skin and broken bone we can say "Well done, you've earned your money. Now fukk off."

BTW how many film stars or musicians do you have a go at for their schedules vs wages?
Henderson and Klopp are spot on. They earn a lot but they're also humans ffs, that Tesco shit is nonsense
I honestly don't understand the rhetoric that they should play "because it's tradition"

There's a long list of traditional things we did that we stopped doing.

It's about the recovery, as someone who is very much not an elite runner you have to manage your runs very carefully. It's obviously very different but I amazed that people cant see asking players to play again within such a short space of time is increasing the risk of injury.

The "get another job, Tesco staff have to work 12 hour shifts day after day" is a nonsense.

File it into the "why don't soldiers/nurses get paid as much as footballers" realm of thinking. In that it shows a lack of comprehension that can't be reasoned with
The tradition of playing on Boxing day is not what is being questioned it playing the 2 days after which is how the league schedules it. It normally happens like this with Boxing Day on Thursday or Sunday because the League wants to use the Saturday or Tuesday TV spots more then caring about the health the of the players. Saturday the big TV day on a normal week and Tuesday the big mid week TV when used more then Wed for games.
2 Years ago this was an issue too in 2019 Thursday was boxing day with 7 Fixtures on the Saturday after
This is genuinely the most predictable and reactionary opinion on concerns about player welfare. If you give a person 10 million a week they don't suddenly stop being human. They are playing sport, there is a limit to what a human body can do, and once you start flogging players you get long term injuries and a lower standard of football.

I'm genuinely confused by what you think your point is? He is talking about player welfare, he's not saying that they have it worse than Tesco workers. He's voicing a concern about the intensity of the schedule. Footballers will always be paid large salaries, by your logic they are never allowed to voice any concerns over anything that affects them. It's like saying that those women Harvey Weinstein assaulted were paid heaps more than me so they need to shut up or start working at Tesco's. It's just nonsense.
Aye. Run them into the ground, and when they're broken take them round the back and shoot them like an old racehorse.

I'm not exactly happy with what elite footballers earn, but if one of them gets his leg snapped on the pitch by a late challenge, or suffers snapped ligaments for my entertainment them I'm not going to say, "Ahh he's a millionaire, he'll cope."

Fucking tedious comment.
The point which is always missed when this tiresome point is made is that the fact Henderson as a Premier League footballer is in an incredibly privileged position in that hes paid handsomely to play football for a living whilst others get fuck all for doing vital jobs does not change the fact that the the human body is capable of so much, and if you knowingly push it beyond those limits and knowingly endanger welfare in process then the player has a right to be annoyed about that irrespective of how much h hes paid, its also the same point his manager has made numerous times who I notice youve left out of this conversation.

Really weird thinking. Do you envy someone earning loads of money? Whats the point you are making by bringing up salary etc into a conversation about player health. Players have a 3.5 times more risk of getting dementia. They make money by posting on Instagram. how do you want to link totally unrelated data together is upto you. Chastising a yound lad for making millions is more a reflection on yourself than on players. Its immaterial if the lads are making millions by playing sports like football or tennis. You would have the same angst if someone won the nobel prize or found a diamond surfing. What the heck does it matter if someone earns millions legitimately by their ability. You might want to look at the mirror and understand your own motivation for such posts.
Was poor against Leicester and Ive never been his biggest fan but hes proved me wrong over the years as been a good player and a boss captain for us
