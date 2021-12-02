« previous next »
What a player this man has turned out to be. From on the verge of signing for Fulham to being an all time legend here. Wish he'd retire from the international scene and give his legs some rest from time to time. England don't deserve him.
What a leader this man is, Its not just his game, its the fact that he makes sure everyone around him is at it, he never lets the standards or intensity drop in the team, he makes everyone play better through his leadership.

He still never gets the credit he deserves and a big reason for that his that so many people in the country initially wrongly judged him,used him as a scapegoat for club and country, even our own fans, and people don't like to admit they got things badly wrong.  Even earlier in the season when he had a couple of ropey games after a long lay off it was like people couldn't wait to jump on him in here, he deserves way better that that type of knee jerk reaction for what he's done at this football club.

I've watched this club for nearly 50 years and this man is without a shadow of a doubt one of the greatest captains we have ever had, he belongs on the top shelf with them all.
What an inspiration this man is. Take a bow. Again.  :scarf
That was his best game ever for us . He was outstanding last night .
You could see the determination in his eyes whilst they were all at the centre circle for the minutes silence & that was before the Blues started booing it.
He's brilliant and inspirational and part of the beating heart of this club. He has said publically that he hopes his career spans only two clubs, his hometown club of Sunderland and his adopted hometown club of Liverpool and I hope that becomes true and he ends his career with us and maybe goes into coaching if he wishes it. What a mentor for young players to have.

Hearing and seeing the love and affection with which he is viewed by the people of Sunderland; the pride they have in his Liverpool exploits shows just how great a man he is, and how highly loved and respected he is. 
Wonder what Sunderland think of their other Mersey great, Pickford? ;D
Quote from: Red Berry on December  2, 2021, 07:23:05 pm
Wonder what Sunderland think of their other Mersey great, Pickford? ;D
They prefer to keep him at arm's length :)
Quote from: Ghost Town on December  2, 2021, 07:25:04 pm
They prefer to keep him at arm's length :)

:lmao
Quote from: Ghost Town on December  2, 2021, 07:25:04 pm
They prefer to keep him at arm's length :)
His or theirs? The former scenario might be dangerous...  ;D
I'm hoping this is the season where Klopp encourages Hendo to re-visit his shooting potential..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6G-9KB9mkAM
His passing to Salah has been spot on this season. Off the top of my head, the assists against United and Everton were sublime.
He's always had that in his game as well. Quite often I'll see an old 'Liverpool goals montage' from 13/14 or later and invariably there'll be a couple of cracking assists in there from Hendo.
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 03:50:57 pm
He's always had that in his game as well. Quite often I'll see an old 'Liverpool goals montage' from 13/14 or later and invariably there'll be a couple of cracking assists in there from Hendo.

Hendo has always had a terrific range of passing. The biggest thing for me is that he is much more willing and accomplished at turning in to space. When he received the ball with his back to goal his first thought was often just to ping it to one of our defenders.

Probably the low point was the CL final against Madrid when their pressing led to a succession of Hendo passes to the right hand side of our defence.

The biggest compliment that I can pay to Hendo is his desire to work on his game. He has transformed his game and his willingness to turn in to space has added an extra dimension to his game.

Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 03:50:57 pm
He's always had that in his game as well. Quite often I'll see an old 'Liverpool goals montage' from 13/14 or later and invariably there'll be a couple of cracking assists in there from Hendo.

He did that in the 4-1 loss to Spurs, we won the ball, and Hendo pings it a long way to Salah, between their defenders for his goal. He has always had that in his locker, yes.
