What a leader this man is, Its not just his game, its the fact that he makes sure everyone around him is at it, he never lets the standards or intensity drop in the team, he makes everyone play better through his leadership.



He still never gets the credit he deserves and a big reason for that his that so many people in the country initially wrongly judged him,used him as a scapegoat for club and country, even our own fans, and people don't like to admit they got things badly wrong. Even earlier in the season when he had a couple of ropey games after a long lay off it was like people couldn't wait to jump on him in here, he deserves way better that that type of knee jerk reaction for what he's done at this football club.



I've watched this club for nearly 50 years and this man is without a shadow of a doubt one of the greatest captains we have ever had, he belongs on the top shelf with them all.