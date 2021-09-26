Because as usual Craig you're getting stubborn about trying to make a point when you think you're right and not conceding when you've obviously got it wrong.



Wrong? I'm giving an opinion FFS, there is no right or wrong. There's also a certain amount of irony in you calling me stobborn, thinking they're right and not conceding mate given your replies.My OPINION is I'd have preferred to have seen Henderson be a second more centrally positioned midfielder rather than he be so far wide right. To make it even more simple I'd have preferred to have seem him play the role Keita played vs Norwich and Burnley, the role Henderson played vs Chelsea and Milan, or the role Thiago played vs Leeds (all of which were more central ahead of a DM).Yesterday was a total change away from that midfield set up though. The heatmaps from all the games show it. Jones was so far left, and Henderson so far right, both of them far forward, that the centre was left pretty open. I felt Fabinho was left on his own at times because of this, and it showed in how he performed, and it allowed a lot of penetration through the middle.As said, it's an opinion on what I'd have rather have seen, you can think your opinion is the correct one sure, no problem, but no need to get pissy about it.