Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 927127 times)

Then he'd have needed to do that from the left hand side Craig otherwise he'd have impeded the space that Trent occupies when we're attacking. This isn't hard mate, we're pushing our right sided central midfielder on to create space for Trent to play in the position and be more of our central playmaker going forward. If you drop that person deeper they're either playing at right back and getting in Trent's way defensively or they're playing more centrally and getting in Trent's way offensively. Unless of course we're pushing them so deep that we are actually playing with 2 DMs.
Then he'd have needed to do that from the left hand side Craig otherwise he'd have impeded the space that Trent occupies when we're attacking. This isn't hard mate, we're pushing our right sided central midfielder on to create space for Trent to play in the position and be more of our central playmaker going forward. If you drop that person deeper they're either playing at right back and getting in Trent's way defensively or they're playing more centrally and getting in Trent's way offensively. Unless of course we're pushing them so deep that we are actually playing with 2 DMs.

Then from the central left position then  :butt

And you're right, it's not hard, we've played with 2 central players in every game this season bar yesterday's game, so I find it hard that you are fighting against me saying I'd rather we'd have played with a second central player again (yes, from the left if needed) and that central (left, if needed) player be Henderson.
Because as usual Craig you're getting stubborn about trying to make a point when you think you're right and not conceding when you've obviously got it wrong.


Play Henderson central left yesterday and he doesn't cross for Jota's goal, Curtis Jones isn't on the pitch to score his goal and we lose 3-1 but please continue.
Wrong? I'm giving an opinion FFS, there is no right or wrong. There's also a certain amount of irony in you calling me stobborn, thinking they're right and not conceding mate given your replies.

My OPINION is I'd have preferred to have seen Henderson be a second more centrally positioned midfielder rather than he be so far wide right. To make it even more simple I'd have preferred to have seem him play the role Keita played vs Norwich and Burnley, the role Henderson played vs Chelsea and Milan, or the role Thiago played vs Leeds (all of which were more central ahead of a DM).

Yesterday was a total change away from that midfield set up though. The heatmaps from all the games show it. Jones was so far left, and Henderson so far right, both of them far forward, that the centre was left pretty open. I felt Fabinho was left on his own at times because of this, and it showed in how he performed, and it allowed a lot of penetration through the middle.

As said, it's an opinion on what I'd have rather have seen, you can think your opinion is the correct one sure, no problem, but no need to get pissy about it.
Cheers MysticRed.

I mean alternatively the whole 90 mins plays out a total other way that we win, or draw still, or get beat. Who knows - you certainly don't.
Ditto Craig
I am in Craigs corner, but generally clueless so doesnt matter. But we have some (management) calls to be be made on the midfield now
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

I dont think hes looking great the moment but it was a lovely ball for the equaliser.
Why does he insist on whipping that ball into the backpost first time? There's something off about his decision-making recently. We had a counter-attacking opportunity where he had a few easy options to the right without breaking the momentum, but he insteads decides to fizz the ball across to Mane who lost possession on the run. His long passes have been pretty shit recently too. Leave thaat to Virgil or Fabinho mate...
He's just not in form right now. Additionally, his defensive positioning seems a bit all over the place at the minute. In the evolution of our system, Klopps has had a preference towards players who can carry the ball and play in small spaces for quick 1-2s with the objective being to open up those deep sitting sides. It just doesn't fit Hendo's strengths. He'll do a job there and possibly grow into the role like he has in every single role he's had to play but in a performance sense, we'll need to have patience with him.

We are changing tactically and our patterns of play are evolving with the times. Some players will take a little more time to adjust to the new setup.
