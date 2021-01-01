Great hit but thought the goal masked a below average performance. Understandably still working towards top fitness and rhythm.



You must have some serious high standard if you thought that was a below average performance. I thought his passing was brilliant throughout: outside the foot, first time, through balls, short, long, he had all in his locker tonight, and he was always positive. His offensive movement was brilliant and his defensive output and work rate was great as always. He had some iffy moments, that mishit that luckily didnt count especially, but nothing bad enough that would stain an otherwise excellent performance.