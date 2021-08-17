« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 907565 times)

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10640 on: August 17, 2021, 10:44:21 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 17, 2021, 10:40:41 am
Which is why it appears Gini was the inconsistency. That and a much lower salary than the others, you can see why he felt undervalued (by FSG) in more than one sense.
I mean he agreed that initial deal and made the choice to leave on a free. Given we don't know what was offered (or his demands from us), or when, we don't know what's been inconsistent other than that Wijnadlum decided to leave and the others haven't yet.

It's only strange if you want to make something out of what is pretty much nothing. Player leaves on a free transfer, others sign contracts isn't a story.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10641 on: August 17, 2021, 10:51:32 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 17, 2021, 10:32:24 am
Exactly Yorky (better late to the party than never). And yet this seems to contradict the accepted wisdom or club SOP about how we consider contract extensions.

Im not a huge fan but can accept a bit of emotionality when appropriate. Lallana was possibly understandable given the circumstances, even if I wouldnt have done it myself (just send him a medal or invite him back). Big difference though when it comes to an additional two expensive (£15m+) years for a decreasingly impactful Hendo. As I said, I understand the sentimentality. But wheres the meritocracy? The consistency?

And Pearces intervention and timing was a bit odd too.

I can't go along with "decreasingly impactful" Rossi. Henderson may play fewer and fewer games per season as injuries take their toll. But his (net) impact on the pitch will still probably increase. He's simply a much better footballer than he used to be. You can see that for Liverpool, and you could even see it in the Euros for England where he managed - in his few minutes - to impact the game more than Rice did in the entire tournament. He's not as good a footballer as Wijnaldum, but he's still a very fine one and will therefore have plenty left to give the Reds.

Emlyn was Wolves by the way (Tommy Smith was Swansea, plus all the other old geezers who went to join Tosh). 
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10642 on: August 17, 2021, 11:03:16 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 17, 2021, 10:51:32 am
I can't go along with "decreasingly impactful" Rossi. Henderson may play fewer and fewer games per season as injuries take their toll. But his (net) impact on the pitch will still probably increase. He's simply a much better footballer than he used to be. You can see that for Liverpool, and you could even see it in the Euros for England where he managed - in his few minutes - to impact the game more than Rice did in the entire tournament. He's not as good a footballer as Wijnaldum, but he's still a very fine one and will therefore have plenty left to give the Reds.

Emlyn was Wolves by the way (Tommy Smith was Swansea, plus all the other old geezers who went to join Tosh). 
I accept that - about Hendos impact - is a valid argument even if I dont hold any store in the entire England setup.

I guess I should have clarified a little more in that I think - based on nothing more than gut feel - his injury record isnt going to improve with age and lack of rotation in that most combative of areas, centre midfield. Thats what I mean by decreasingly impactful, when hes sitting in the dugout after another session with the physios.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10643 on: August 17, 2021, 11:17:02 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 17, 2021, 10:40:41 am
Which is why it appears Gini was the inconsistency, the odd one out, which is strange. That and a much lower salary than the others, and well, you can see why he felt undervalued (by FSG) in more than one sense.

We don't know what we offered and what Gini wanted, so to come to any conclusion without all the facts, is baffling.

But hey don't let that stop you though.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10644 on: Yesterday at 07:39:27 am »
Maybe Gini just wanted his last few years of football to be played while living in Barca/Paris. Nice places to live with millions in the bank.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10645 on: Yesterday at 09:19:50 am »
Why is there a theme emerging that Gini is the better player?
Henderson has been in the conversation for PFA player of the year and was awarded the PWA player of the season in 2020. Dont ever remember Gini being in the running for such awards.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10646 on: Yesterday at 09:38:46 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 09:19:50 am
Why is there a theme emerging that Gini is the better player?

Henderson has been in the conversation for PFA player of the year and was awarded the PWA player of the season in 2020. Dont ever remember Gini being in the running for such awards.

Just one of those odd quirks I think. They're both good at different things, same as Fab.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10647 on: Yesterday at 10:48:32 am »
Plus our record with Hendo in the side and without him is weird as hell. He has a multiplier effect it seems which is really hard to quantify but you can see it with your own eyes.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10648 on: Today at 02:43:55 am »
Gini said it himself, he listened to God.
