Exactly Yorky (better late to the party than never). And yet this seems to contradict the accepted wisdom or club SOP about how we consider contract extensions.



Im not a huge fan but can accept a bit of emotionality when appropriate. Lallana was possibly understandable given the circumstances, even if I wouldnt have done it myself (just send him a medal or invite him back). Big difference though when it comes to an additional two expensive (£15m+) years for a decreasingly impactful Hendo. As I said, I understand the sentimentality. But wheres the meritocracy? The consistency?



And Pearces intervention and timing was a bit odd too.



I can't go along with "decreasingly impactful" Rossi. Henderson may play fewer and fewer games per season as injuries take their toll. But his (net) impact on the pitch will still probably increase. He's simply a much better footballer than he used to be. You can see that for Liverpool, and you could even see it in the Euros for England where he managed - in his few minutes - to impact the game more than Rice did in the entire tournament. He's not as good a footballer as Wijnaldum, but he's still a very fine one and will therefore have plenty left to give the Reds.Emlyn was Wolves by the way (Tommy Smith was Swansea, plus all the other old geezers who went to join Tosh).