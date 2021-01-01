Got lucky with the PSG offer as he was already going to Barca on half that amount but they stalled on the deal



Bingo.So we know he was happy with £150k (slightly more net given disparity between Spanish tax and UK) whilst his LFC salary by all accounts was a relatively paltry £75k basic. Its disingenuous to suggest he was a mercenary who ran his contract down for a big fat 300k a week at PSG, when everything hed said for the past year (and I believe he was genuine) was that he desperately wanted to stay. Klopp was likewise desperate for him to stay too.Given Milner and Henderson are each on around that £150k/w, you can reasonably surmise from that that it was length of contract (given Gini was about to turn 30) that was the sticking point not the salary. For whatever reason, FSG werent prepared to offer that (taking him to 33) as a matter of ruthless principle, yet seemingly have no issue paying Henderson until hes 34/35, his captaincy (and Englishness if some of you are correct although Im not convinced) overruling his arguably inferior qualities as a CM, older age and significantly worse injury record, all compared to the younger, fitter, and overall better footballer Wijnaldum.Look Im really glad Henderson isnt going anywhere next summer (I doubt hed have walked anyway as Pearce suggested, hes not the type) and I dont want to start anything here regarding Hendo, but its interesting the denial or lack of acknowledgment of what is a clear and obvious case of an exception being made to the new rule literally weeks after it was cited as being cold hard business sense, which led to Pearces article in the first place.