Heart says, Hendo has been the most successful captain in my lifetime and deserves some loyalty from the club.



Head says, he's 31 and missing large chunks of our season through injury.



Hoping we can just find some kind of compromise.



It's not exactly a Jamie Redknapp situation though (and he's the best leader we've had in a long time).He got an injury last season after being flogged every game first in midfield and then in a new position at centre back, in a condensed season because the club fucked up over replacing Lovren and repeatedly rushing back Matip.And everyone we tried at centre back last season managed to get injured.