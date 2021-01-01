Not really sure we need to offer him an incentive. He doesn't exactly seen to be someone that would rather be in the treatment table. In fact he could argue that if the club had been better stocked with defenders last season he may not have had that long lay off.
What about the layoffs the year before, and the year before that? Whose fault were they?
Heart says, Hendo has been the most successful captain in my lifetime and deserves some loyalty from the club.Head says, he's 31 and missing large chunks of our season through injury.Hoping we can just find some kind of compromise.
You mean the years where he played 40 and 44 games? Where we won the CL and the Premier League? Where he was the FWA Footballer of the Year, Liverpool Fans' Player of the Season, PFA Footballer of the Year runner-up, and in the PFA and ESM Teams of the Year, those years?
Yeah but apart from that
