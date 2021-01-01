« previous next »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:21:40 pm
Not really sure we need to offer him an incentive. He doesn't exactly seen to be someone that would rather be in the treatment table. In fact he could argue that if the club had been better stocked with defenders last season he may not have had that long lay off.
What about the layoffs the year before, and the year before that?  Whose fault were they?
Discussion should be about Hendos testimonial, not him leaving FFS.
Heart says, Hendo has been the most successful captain in my lifetime and deserves some loyalty from the club.

Head says, he's 31 and missing large chunks of our season through injury.

Hoping we can just find some kind of compromise.
Quote from: josemisuncle on Yesterday at 10:55:05 pm
What about the layoffs the year before, and the year before that?  Whose fault were they?
You mean the years where he played 40 and 44 games? Where we won the CL and the Premier League? Where he was the FWA Footballer of the Year, Liverpool Fans' Player of the Season, PFA Footballer of the Year runner-up, and in the PFA and ESM Teams of the Year, those years?
Quote from: Melbred on Today at 04:10:15 pm
Heart says, Hendo has been the most successful captain in my lifetime and deserves some loyalty from the club.

Head says, he's 31 and missing large chunks of our season through injury.

Hoping we can just find some kind of compromise.

It's not exactly a Jamie Redknapp situation though (and he's the best leader we've had in a long time).

He got an injury last season after being flogged every game first in midfield and then in a new position at centre back, in a condensed season because the club fucked up over replacing Lovren and repeatedly rushing back Matip.

And everyone we tried at centre back last season managed to get injured.
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:40:59 pm
You mean the years where he played 40 and 44 games? Where we won the CL and the Premier League? Where he was the FWA Footballer of the Year, Liverpool Fans' Player of the Season, PFA Footballer of the Year runner-up, and in the PFA and ESM Teams of the Year, those years?


Yeah but apart from that  ;D
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FbCXy1wfR34

Athletic video with Ornstein, James Pearce and Rafa Honigstein, providing some more info on the Henderson contract situation. Sounds like the issue is largely FSG's reluctance to give big contracts to so many older players.
Most players get injuries that's normal. Don't think Hendo is that much more injury prone than the average player. Players like Gini are rare.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:00:20 pm

Yeah but apart from that  ;D

Apart from that, was has Jordan Henderson ever done for us?

