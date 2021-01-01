To be honest, I see nothing wrong with the club's stance on this. No one is pushing Hendo out of the club, and he will continue to earn £140,000 per week until the age of 33. He will also get a contract extension (probably on slightly reduced terms) if he proves his fitness over the next 2 seasons. This is a proper way of running a football club ...



It seems strange why Henderson's camp would go all out on this now with 2 years left, when the club are prioritising VVD, Ali, Salah, Fabinho etc first as they're in their 20's.Maybe they do think that rather than see out his deal and leave at 33, he'd leave now at 31 and get a big 3-5 year deal somewhere else. He's not going to get that big Gini PSG contract at 33, but he could now somewhere at 31, so why leave at 33? They also know the club can't afford to lose him having just let Gini go and with it likely Milner's last year. Hopefully there's a compromise like with Milner, but Henderson's camp may have played their hand too early here if the briefing has come from their end.Then again, Gini's camp maybe left it too late when all the big renewals were done in 2019 and that could be their thinking.