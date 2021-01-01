I love Hendo, but he has to realise at his age there's no guarantees, and even if he was 25, he should know that nobody's place in the squad is guaranteed, you have to earn it.
It's not totally the same, but Giggs at United was on a 12 month rolling contract by the time he got to Hendo's age, and because he stayed fit they kept giving him a new one. I've no idea why Hendo would find it so objectionable. If he stays fit and plays as good as we know he can, we'll keep renewing it. But we also have to be ruthless, and if we'd kept Gini, we'd be going into 2022 with a midfield with a combined age of about 95. That's not sustainable.
I think he'll stay, and this is just agent talk.