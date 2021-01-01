« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 257 258 259 260 261 [262]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 881756 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,536
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10440 on: Yesterday at 09:11:33 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 09:02:02 pm
I think he will leave next summer. From the reports, the priorities seem elsewhere and rightly so IMO. The likes of VVD, Alisson, Salah contract extensions are more important as they are world class players.

His leadership qualities will be missed tho and he is perfect role model as well. Truth is finances are tight and with no big players to sell due to COVID, FSG will have to save costs somewhere.

Well again, we want to extend his contract, but the terms we are offering are different than what he would like. What's been reported is that we are doing appearance based contract of some sort on top of the two he has remaining, due to his recent injuries.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,643
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10441 on: Yesterday at 09:16:45 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 09:02:02 pm
I think he will leave next summer. From the reports, the priorities seem elsewhere and rightly so IMO. The likes of VVD, Alisson, Salah contract extensions are more important as they are world class players.

His leadership qualities will be missed tho and he is perfect role model as well. Truth is finances are tight and with no big players to sell due to COVID, FSG will have to save costs somewhere.

I don't think that he will leave. Today's briefing to the press from his agent is probably only a panic reaction to the prospect of us getting another top quality midfielder in the coming weeks. It is to be expected that Hendo's role will be reduced in the coming seasons, but in reality, no one is pushing him out of the club, if he is willing to accept Milner's role ...
Logged

Offline simesy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10442 on: Yesterday at 09:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 06:55:17 pm
Sad to see him go obviously but kind of understandable given the wage bill issues.

No reason Keita can't step up to the plate and fill his boots this season.
keita needs to stay fit for longer first.
Logged
When you're in the penalty area & dont know what to do with the ball, stick it in the net & we'll discuss the options later"  Bob Paisley

Offline PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,041
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10443 on: Yesterday at 09:27:59 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 09:02:02 pm
I think he will leave next summer. From the reports, the priorities seem elsewhere and rightly so IMO. The likes of VVD, Alisson, Salah contract extensions are more important as they are world class players.

His leadership qualities will be missed tho and he is perfect role model as well. Truth is finances are tight and with no big players to sell due to COVID, FSG will have to save costs somewhere.

If he was called Hendersinho, you would consider him world class as well.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,169
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10444 on: Yesterday at 09:35:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:22:41 pm
He is irreplaceable in the dressing room though. Do we really want to see Henderson and Milner leave within 2 seasons? Added to the homegrown issue which we've allowed to become a problem by maxing out the quotas.

There's not a single person on this planet who is irreplaceable.  Some may be harder then others to replace, but everyone is replaceable. 
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,461
  • RedOrDead
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10445 on: Yesterday at 09:39:26 pm »
Hes missed 93 days and 72 days in the previous 2 seasons. If his demands are outrageous then Im sorry we cant afford to pay someone top earner salary to be sitting in the treatment room for 2-3 months during a season. Hes also getting older now so I dont see whats wrong with him being on an incentive based salary. Remain fit and play- get paid. Spent time in the injury room your wages drops with that. Im not FSG biggest fans but totally agree on their stance on this one if it is to do with the terms of the salary.
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10446 on: Yesterday at 09:40:31 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 06:55:17 pm
Sad to see him go obviously but kind of understandable given the wage bill issues.

No reason Keita can't step up to the plate and fill his boots this season.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,643
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10447 on: Yesterday at 09:47:03 pm »
Quote
Jordan Hendersons long-term future at Liverpool is in doubt after initial discussions to extend his contract proved problematic.

Liverpool have prioritised talks on new deals with a number of players this summer as they look to keep the nucleus of the squad that propelled Jürgen Klopps side to Champions League and Premier League success.

Alisson, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are among the players who are in talks, with Liverpool captain Henderson also on the list.

The midfielders deal expires in the summer of 2023 and initial discussions, which began before Englands European Championship campaign, have so far been unproductive.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/jordan-hendersons-liverpool-future-in-doubt-as-initial-contract-talks-stall-fst8t8nqr?

I hate when agents do this kind of things. I suppose it is part of modern day football, but I can't get used to it ...
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,444
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10448 on: Yesterday at 09:50:02 pm »
It is what it is. I love Hendo, he's still here and has 2 years left on his contract. The club has to plan for the future. We've literally had European Cup winning captains leave weeks after winning big ears in the past.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,730
  • The first five yards........
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10449 on: Yesterday at 10:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:03:04 pm
One possible issue is he might not be on as good a terms with the owners after the ESL fiasco which as captain he helped rally against with the players making statements against it. Therefore, you're getting these briefings now.

Yeah, that'll be it.

I have a suggestion for you Fromola. Something for the coming season that you can do to spare yourself a load of wasted effort, and spare us the endless sequence of doom-mongering posts. Get a big piece of cardboard and a felt-tip pen, write the words 'The End of the World is Nigh' on the cardboard, attach it to a big stick and carry the big stick to all of Liverpool's home matches.
 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,333
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10450 on: Yesterday at 10:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:19:43 pm
Yeah, that'll be it.

I have a suggestion for you Fromola. Something for the coming season that you can do to spare yourself a load of wasted effort, and spare us the endless sequence of doom-mongering posts. Get a big piece of cardboard and a felt-tip pen, write the words 'The End of the World is Nigh' on the cardboard, attach it to a big stick and carry the big stick to all of Liverpool's home matches.
 

A sandwich board is a better option. The 'End of the World is nigh' can be twinned with 'We're doomed, I tell ya, doomed'.
Logged

Online redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,054
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10451 on: Yesterday at 10:30:15 pm »
 ;D
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:19:43 pm
Yeah, that'll be it.

I have a suggestion for you Fromola. Something for the coming season that you can do to spare yourself a load of wasted effort, and spare us the endless sequence of doom-mongering posts. Get a big piece of cardboard and a felt-tip pen, write the words 'The End of the World is Nigh' on the cardboard, attach it to a big stick and carry the big stick to all of Liverpool's home matches.
 

Ha ha. I remember those guys with the banners around the ground on a Saturday afternoon.

Also that question scrawled on a wall near the Albert. What will you do when Jesus comes?

Move St John to Ouside Right scrawled below!

Little did we know that there would be a CF called Jesus appearing.  ;D

Truth is stranger than fiction.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,745
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10452 on: Yesterday at 10:30:18 pm »
He said he was done with football about 18 months ago now (Fromola, not Hendo). This is all just gravy for the lad.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,297
  • Meh sd f
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10453 on: Yesterday at 10:51:39 pm »
So they met once, just before the euros and didn't agree immediately? Now the agent is making som noise to try to squeeze out a bit more? Shocking stuff, just unheard of
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 988
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10454 on: Yesterday at 10:52:42 pm »
World class player, one of a kind leader - he's instrumental for us to ensure this isn't a one-team success, and to ensure that succession. I feel he will sign, the club are just lowballing - which is insulting to be fair. For me, he really has come to represent everything good about the club. I wouldn't want to ever see him play for anyone else again.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10455 on: Yesterday at 11:11:31 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Yesterday at 09:27:59 pm
If he was called Hendersinho, you would consider him world class as well.

Not really. I don't know how you define 'world class' but Hendo's qualities are of a different order. On the pitch he plays it simple, offers energy and the encouragement the team needs. He rarely scores 31 in 321 appearances or assists (47) but offers lots of short and repetitive passes with the occasional quick and incisive pass. His world class qualities are as a captain on and of the pitch but he is not in the same league as truly world class midfielders like Souness and Gerrard. At 31 I think he isn't going to get any better and is probably going to have to accept that he is no longer a first pick.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,559
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10456 on: Today at 12:05:06 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:19:43 pm
Yeah, that'll be it.

I have a suggestion for you Fromola. Something for the coming season that you can do to spare yourself a load of wasted effort, and spare us the endless sequence of doom-mongering posts. Get a big piece of cardboard and a felt-tip pen, write the words 'The End of the World is Nigh' on the cardboard, attach it to a big stick and carry the big stick to all of Liverpool's home matches.
 

 ;D

I remember Fromola kept predicting the wheels would fall off in the 19/20 season.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,563
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10457 on: Today at 12:50:15 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:27:42 pm
A sandwich board is a better option. The 'End of the World is nigh' can be twinned with 'We're doomed, I tell ya, doomed'.

And if Fromola actually, like, wants a sandwich, Mo's got the bread...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,842
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10458 on: Today at 01:21:04 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:50:15 am
And if Fromola actually, like, wants a sandwich, Mo's got the bread...

Have you seen that picture? Does it look like Mo is sharing the bread?
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,444
  • JFT 96
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10459 on: Today at 01:53:10 am »
Absolutely devastated that the initial negotiations haven't resulted in an immediate contract renewal. Simply can't believe that the club and Hendo want to actually take their time and create a deal that suits both parties.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10460 on: Today at 01:56:48 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:53:10 am
Absolutely devastated that the initial negotiations haven't resulted in an immediate contract renewal. Simply can't believe that the club and Hendo want to actually take their time and create a deal that suits both parties.

Not to be dramatic but usually if these negotiations followed a normal path we wouldnt have this being discussed in public in this manner. This likely means they are very far apart in what defines a good deal if you ask me.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,563
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10461 on: Today at 02:11:42 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:21:04 am
Have you seen that picture? Does it look like Mo is sharing the bread?


Mo never gives any bread to Sadio...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,580
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10462 on: Today at 06:31:36 am »
I know Welshred was optimistic about treatment/recovery having improved since Gerrard got the same injury, but it makes sense for us to be cautious in negotiations until seeing the proof. Perhaps we plan to return to the negotiating table once the season is underway and we can assess his recovery better.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,512
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10463 on: Today at 07:23:43 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:53:10 am
Absolutely devastated that the initial negotiations haven't resulted in an immediate contract renewal. Simply can't believe that the club and Hendo want to actually take their time and create a deal that suits both parties.

Seems a fairly dramatic briefing in the press if this followed a normal contract negotiating process?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,884
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10464 on: Today at 08:11:34 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:01:26 pm
To be honest, I see nothing wrong with the club's stance on this. No one is pushing Hendo out of the club, and he will continue to earn £140,000 per week until the age of 33. He will also get a contract extension (probably on slightly reduced terms) if he proves his fitness over the next 2 seasons. This is a proper way of running a football club ...

It seems strange why Henderson's camp would go all out on this now with 2 years left, when the club are prioritising VVD, Ali, Salah, Fabinho etc first as they're in their 20's.

Maybe they do think that rather than see out his deal and leave at 33, he'd leave now at 31 and get a big 3-5 year deal somewhere else. He's not going to get that big Gini PSG contract at 33, but he could now somewhere at 31, so why leave at 33? They also know the club can't afford to lose him having just let Gini go and with it likely Milner's last year. Hopefully there's a compromise like with Milner, but Henderson's camp may have played their hand too early here if the briefing has come from their end.

Then again, Gini's camp maybe left it too late when all the big renewals were done in 2019 and that could be their thinking.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:29:56 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,349
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10465 on: Today at 08:15:29 am »
here's to you, jordan henderson
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,656
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10466 on: Today at 08:40:33 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:25:02 pm
The owners wanted to flog Henderson to Fulham at one point.

Rodgers did.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,656
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10467 on: Today at 09:03:55 am »
https://theathletic.com/news/liverpool-agree-deals-to-sell-marko-grujic-and-taiwo-awoniyi/r6aaTNRjuNQn

Literally the club immediately throwing Pearcey a bone to say be a good boy and stop stirring unnecessary shit.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,072
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10468 on: Today at 10:15:30 am »
Hopefully its just agent talk and Hendersons camp trying to hurry negotiations, but Id be beyond pissed off if we sold him/didnt renew. He should be given the same treatment as Milner. We cant just cast our players aside when they reach 31, we need leadership in the group.
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,998
  • 7 is the magic number
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10469 on: Today at 10:25:00 am »
All getting blown out of proportion this, isn't it?

Is it because they let Gini go that everyone's having a big flap? Not a coincidence that PSG are one of the proposed suitors, his agents are probably using the figures mooted for Gini's deal at PSG as a marker for Henderson who is more valuable to us than Gini was.

Add new deals for Mo, Allison, Virgil & Fabinho which will all probably be getting over £250k and you can see why Jordan's agents would be getting a bit jumpy.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10470 on: Today at 11:54:21 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:25:00 am
All getting blown out of proportion this, isn't it?

Is it because they let Gini go that everyone's having a big flap? Not a coincidence that PSG are one of the proposed suitors, his agents are probably using the figures mooted for Gini's deal at PSG as a marker for Henderson who is more valuable to us than Gini was.

Add new deals for Mo, Allison, Virgil & Fabinho which will all probably be getting over £250k and you can see why Jordan's agents would be getting a bit jumpy.

Bit of a detraction but Id argue Gini was at least as important, if not more so.
Logged

Online BriarcliffInmate

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10471 on: Today at 12:14:39 pm »
I love Hendo, but he has to realise at his age there's no guarantees, and even if he was 25, he should know that nobody's place in the squad is guaranteed, you have to earn it.

It's not totally the same, but Giggs at United was on a 12 month rolling contract by the time he got to Hendo's age, and because he stayed fit they kept giving him a new one. I've no idea why Hendo would find it so objectionable. If he stays fit and plays as good as we know he can, we'll keep renewing it. But we also have to be ruthless, and if we'd kept Gini, we'd be going into 2022 with a midfield with a combined age of about 95. That's not sustainable.

I think he'll stay, and this is just agent talk.
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10472 on: Today at 12:14:50 pm »
I've got no idea why we'd renew given he's got 2 years left on his contract. Sure we want him here for this season definitely, and next season almost certainly but the year after, that may well depend on the sort of money we'd be giving him. I'd love him here till he's 35/36 as the 'next Milner' if you like but that'll need to be on terms that don't pretend he's still in his peak years.
Logged

Online David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10473 on: Today at 12:30:03 pm »
Two years left on his current contract and the media starting to work themselves into a frenzy about him not signing an extension to his contract yet. All seems a bit previous to me. Still they have to sell papers/get clicks on websites I suppose and what better than a negative shit stirring story about us.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 257 258 259 260 261 [262]   Go Up
« previous next »
 