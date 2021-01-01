I think he will leave next summer. From the reports, the priorities seem elsewhere and rightly so IMO. The likes of VVD, Alisson, Salah contract extensions are more important as they are world class players.



His leadership qualities will be missed tho and he is perfect role model as well. Truth is finances are tight and with no big players to sell due to COVID, FSG will have to save costs somewhere.



I don't think that he will leave. Today's briefing to the press from his agent is probably only a panic reaction to the prospect of us getting another top quality midfielder in the coming weeks. It is to be expected that Hendo's role will be reduced in the coming seasons, but in reality, no one is pushing him out of the club, if he is willing to accept Milner's role ...