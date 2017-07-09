I honestly think if the club started executing the dinner ladies ladies live on LFC tv people would make excuses for them .
Nobody is making excuses for them here. In terms of wages, we're top 3 spenders in the world, if not top 3, then certainly top 5. We have number of players who we are trying to renew. Nobody worth their salt, gives in to every demand with everyone they're negotiating.
The fact of the matter is, we don't know what he's asking for, or what we're offering. Hendo and his agent have made their power play, as he should, but there's 2 years left on his contract.