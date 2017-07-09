Not a fucking chance he leaves this summer. Can you imagine how the entire squad would feel if he did.



And also not a chance he ever downs tools.



The squad and Klopp would be devastated along with the fans, any fee we'd get wouldn't be worth it (and not that high at 31).That's not going to happen, but it does all feel a bit Alonso 2008 with the way it's been leaked and briefed. At least we have a couple of home friendlies before the season to show the love for the captain, but the anti-Gareth Barry shouts would be replaced by FSG ones if this story picks up further momentum. They need to bear in mind they're on very thin ice after the Super League. United and Arsenal having to spend a lot of money this summer to keep their crowd from mutiny.Any suggestion of our captain being sold would be a disastrous move from FSG. But these are owners who are determined to keep shooting themselves in the foot, for all the good they've done.