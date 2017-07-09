« previous next »
Sad to see him go obviously but kind of understandable given the wage bill issues.

No reason Keita can't step up to the plate and fill his boots this season. 
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Pretty sure hes looked after by the same agency as Virgil, so lets not hope for public negotiations there too!
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 06:37:25 pm
People said the same about Gini.  Now he's plying his trade in Paris.

If FSG were willing to stick to their guns for a 30+ year old who's been bulletproof for us, then their stance will surely only be sterner with an injury prone player.

Gini was offered a new contract. As is Henderson. We obviously have a firm policy on the duration and the wages of the contract extensions for players over the age of 30. Gini's agent has managed to get him a massive contract at PSG. If Henderson's agent manages to do the same in 2 years, when his client will be 33, good for the player ...
I honestly think if the club  started executing the dinner ladies ladies live on LFC tv people would make excuses for them .
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 06:55:17 pm
Sad to see him go obviously but kind of understandable given the wage bill issues.

No reason Keita can't step up to the plate and fill his boots this season.
Jesus Christ . Naby Keita 😂.
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 06:56:26 pm
I honestly think if the club  started executing the dinner ladies ladies live on LFC tv people would make excuses for them .

Nobody is making excuses for them here. In terms of wages, we're top 3 spenders in the world, if not top 3, then certainly top 5. We have number of players who we are trying to renew. Nobody worth their salt, gives in to every demand with everyone they're negotiating.

The fact of the matter is, we don't know what he's asking for, or what we're offering. Hendo and his agent have made their power play, as he should, but there's 2 years left on his contract.
Not a fucking chance he leaves this summer. Can you imagine how the entire squad would feel if he did.  :wave

And also not a chance he ever downs tools.
No chance he goes anywhere imo.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:01:05 pm
Nobody is making excuses for them here. In terms of wages, we're top 3 spenders in the world, if not top 3, then certainly top 5. We have number of players who we are trying to renew. Nobody worth their salt, gives in to every demand with everyone they're negotiating.

The fact of the matter is, we don't know what he's asking for, or what we're offering. Hendo and his agent have made their power play, as he should, but there's 2 years left on his contract.

Yeah pretty much.
I will have a meltdown and end up defo getting banned from rawk if he allowed to leave to be honest .
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 07:15:52 pm
I will have a meltdown and end up defo getting banned from rawk if he allowed to leave to be honest .

You're already having a meltdown.
Hendo has a contract with us for another 2 years, until the age of 33. I would love for him to extend it, and to finish his career with us, but the outcome of these negotiations will not define the future of this LFC team ...
Quote from: Samio on Today at 07:03:36 pm
Not a fucking chance he leaves this summer. Can you imagine how the entire squad would feel if he did.  :wave

And also not a chance he ever downs tools.

The squad and Klopp would be devastated along with the fans, any fee we'd get wouldn't be worth it (and not that high at 31).

That's not going to happen, but it does all feel a bit Alonso 2008 with the way it's been leaked and briefed. At least we have a couple of home friendlies before the season to show the love for the captain, but the anti-Gareth Barry shouts would be replaced by FSG ones if this story picks up further momentum. They need to bear in mind they're on very thin ice after the Super League. United and Arsenal having to spend a lot of money this summer to keep their crowd from mutiny.

Any suggestion of our captain being sold would be a disastrous move from FSG. But these are owners who are determined to keep shooting themselves in the foot, for all the good they've done.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:21:11 pm
The squad and Klopp would be devastated along with the fans, any fee we'd get wouldn't be worth it (and not that high at 31).

That's not going to happen, but it does all feel a bit Alonso 2008 with the way it's been leaked and briefed. At least we have a couple of home friendlies before the season to show the love for the captain, but the anti-Gareth Barry shouts would be replaced by FSG ones if this story picks up further momentum. They need to bear in mind they're on very thin ice after the Super League. United and Arsenal having to spend a lot of money this summer to keep their crowd from mutiny.

Any suggestion of our captain being sold would be a disastrous move from FSG. But these are owners who are determined to keep shooting themselves in the foot, for all the good they've done.

The Alonso situation happened because of his fallout with the manager, not because we weren't willing to extend his contract or didn't offer him a contract.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 07:19:38 pm
You're already having a meltdown.
I know , but could you blame me.
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 07:15:52 pm
I will have a meltdown and end up defo getting banned from rawk if he allowed to leave to be honest .

Cheers for the heads up :wave
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 07:25:13 pm
I know , but could you blame me.

Yes, if you looked at it objectively and recognized what is being said, what we know and what we don't know. And this is coming from someone who was outraged by the owners in regards to the Super League fiasco, the furloughing, etc..
A good thing that we didn't have internet back in 1984. Imagine the meltdown ...
