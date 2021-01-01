« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 861206 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10160 on: Yesterday at 10:53:30 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 09:45:23 am
Well it will be officially Sir Harry Kane if they win I mean they gave Andy Murray a knighthood after he won Wimbledon (so he was British then) I fear for the titles they throw onto the likes of Kane and Southgate.

Sure Harry with take the title recently vacated by the other Harry.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,269
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10161 on: Yesterday at 11:25:13 am »
Henderson got a round of applause from the entire squad when he got back to the dressing room according to Southgate, it's wonderful to see how well thought of he is by everyone.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,269
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10162 on: Yesterday at 11:27:46 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 02:49:50 am
I hate England winning anything, but if they were to this time, ideally Kane would do a hammy in the semi-final and Jordan would captain them in the final and do his mandatory jigg. Kane wouldn't have a clue with some silverware.

It wouldn't happen as Hendo is not petty that way, he would still let Kane pick up the trophy as he has been made captain. That's the thing about Jordan he thinks about the team and not himself in isolation.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10163 on: Yesterday at 12:21:52 pm »
Nice one Hendo. Id love him to win this trophy
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,367
  • JFT96
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10164 on: Yesterday at 12:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 09:45:23 am
Well it will be officially Sir Harry Kane if they win I mean they gave Andy Murray a knighthood after he won Wimbledon (so he was British then) I fear for the titles they throw onto the likes of Kane and Southgate.

I mean Murray got a knighthood after winning Wimbledon twice, the US Open, two Olympic gold medals and one Olympic silver medal...
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,652
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10165 on: Yesterday at 12:45:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:25:13 am
Henderson got a round of applause from the entire squad when he got back to the dressing room according to Southgate, it's wonderful to see how well thought of he is by everyone.
He must be immensely proud of himself, and we know of course how much his family will be proud of him as well.
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 12:21:52 pm
Nice one Hendo. Id love him to win this trophy
Indeed mate. It makes you wonder what kind of person would deny Jordan that. Did you see that smile on his kipper :)
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,269
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10166 on: Yesterday at 12:49:36 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 12:45:36 pm
He must be immensely proud of himself, and we know of course how much his family will be proud of him as well. Indeed mate. It makes you wonder what kind of person would deny Jordan that. Did you see that smile on his kipper :)

He even pushed John Stones away in his celebration. Trent is right by the way, he is the most angriest when celebrating a goal.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10167 on: Yesterday at 01:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:26:24 pm
I mean Murray got a knighthood after winning Wimbledon twice, the US Open, two Olympic gold medals and one Olympic silver medal...
My mistake I thought it was after only the first Wimbledon.
Logged

Offline Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,518
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10168 on: Yesterday at 01:29:10 pm »
Looked miles better than either Rice or Phillips when he came on, was progressive, forward thinking and scored. Must start VS Denmark
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,763
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10169 on: Yesterday at 02:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:26:24 pm
I mean Murray got a knighthood after winning Wimbledon twice, the US Open, two Olympic gold medals and one Olympic silver medal...

And a Davis Cup too almost single handedly.
Logged

Offline Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,207
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10170 on: Yesterday at 03:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Yesterday at 01:29:10 pm
Looked miles better than either Rice or Phillips when he came on, was progressive, forward thinking and scored. Must start VS Denmark
Was seriously impressed, barely played in months but you'd never know by looking at him!

Ageing like wine he is, getting better and better.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,879
  • JFT96
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10171 on: Yesterday at 04:15:58 pm »
I mean he should be starting over Rice, and would be you imagine if he had been playing a majority of the season. Swap him in there and the team looks stronger straight from the off and actually has a leader
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,746
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10172 on: Yesterday at 04:24:34 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 04:15:58 pm
I mean he should be starting over Rice, and would be you imagine if he had been playing a majority of the season. Swap him in there and the team looks stronger straight from the off and actually has a leader

Southgate has rightly managed Henderson well. Normally we see national team managers rush players back, but Southgate hasn't.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,615
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10173 on: Today at 12:57:58 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 12:45:36 pm
It makes you wonder what kind of person would deny Jordan that.
Italian, probably  ;)
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10174 on: Today at 06:09:15 am »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 04:24:34 pm
Southgate has rightly managed Henderson well. Normally we see national team managers rush players back, but Southgate hasn't.

Bang on. Plus the team is winning with Rice and Philips starting. We of all people should know the value of a midfield that does the job asked of them very effectively without being particularly impressive at progressing the ball etc. Having said that, he should start from now on in place of Philips.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,498
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10175 on: Today at 08:07:02 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:49:36 pm
He even pushed John Stones away in his celebration. Trent is right by the way, he is the most angriest when celebrating a goal.  ;D
That photo of him. The look in his eyes. You'd not want to get in the way of that!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Up
« previous next »
 