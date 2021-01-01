Well it will be officially Sir Harry Kane if they win I mean they gave Andy Murray a knighthood after he won Wimbledon (so he was British then) I fear for the titles they throw onto the likes of Kane and Southgate.
I hate England winning anything, but if they were to this time, ideally Kane would do a hammy in the semi-final and Jordan would captain them in the final and do his mandatory jigg. Kane wouldn't have a clue with some silverware.
Well it will be officially Sir Harry Kane if they win I mean they gave Andy Murray a knighthood after he won Wimbledon (so he was British then) I fear for the titles they throw onto the likes of Kane and Southgate.
Henderson got a round of applause from the entire squad when he got back to the dressing room according to Southgate, it's wonderful to see how well thought of he is by everyone.
Nice one Hendo. Id love him to win this trophy
He must be immensely proud of himself, and we know of course how much his family will be proud of him as well. Indeed mate. It makes you wonder what kind of person would deny Jordan that. Did you see that smile on his kipper
I mean Murray got a knighthood after winning Wimbledon twice, the US Open, two Olympic gold medals and one Olympic silver medal...
people like big dick nick.
Looked miles better than either Rice or Phillips when he came on, was progressive, forward thinking and scored. Must start VS Denmark
I mean he should be starting over Rice, and would be you imagine if he had been playing a majority of the season. Swap him in there and the team looks stronger straight from the off and actually has a leader
It makes you wonder what kind of person would deny Jordan that.
Southgate has rightly managed Henderson well. Normally we see national team managers rush players back, but Southgate hasn't.
He even pushed John Stones away in his celebration. Trent is right by the way, he is the most angriest when celebrating a goal.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.1]