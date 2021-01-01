Well it will be officially Sir Harry Kane if they win I mean they gave Andy Murray a knighthood after he won Wimbledon (so he was British then) I fear for the titles they throw onto the likes of Kane and Southgate.
I hate England winning anything, but if they were to this time, ideally Kane would do a hammy in the semi-final and Jordan would captain them in the final and do his mandatory jigg. Kane wouldn't have a clue with some silverware.
