« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 859874 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10160 on: Today at 10:53:30 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 09:45:23 am
Well it will be officially Sir Harry Kane if they win I mean they gave Andy Murray a knighthood after he won Wimbledon (so he was British then) I fear for the titles they throw onto the likes of Kane and Southgate.

Sure Harry with take the title recently vacated by the other Harry.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,255
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10161 on: Today at 11:25:13 am »
Henderson got a round of applause from the entire squad when he got back to the dressing room according to Southgate, it's wonderful to see how well thought of he is by everyone.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,255
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10162 on: Today at 11:27:46 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:49:50 am
I hate England winning anything, but if they were to this time, ideally Kane would do a hammy in the semi-final and Jordan would captain them in the final and do his mandatory jigg. Kane wouldn't have a clue with some silverware.

It wouldn't happen as Hendo is not petty that way, he would still let Kane pick up the trophy as he has been made captain. That's the thing about Jordan he thinks about the team and not himself in isolation.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10163 on: Today at 12:21:52 pm »
Nice one Hendo. Id love him to win this trophy
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,337
  • JFT96
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10164 on: Today at 12:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 09:45:23 am
Well it will be officially Sir Harry Kane if they win I mean they gave Andy Murray a knighthood after he won Wimbledon (so he was British then) I fear for the titles they throw onto the likes of Kane and Southgate.

I mean Murray got a knighthood after winning Wimbledon twice, the US Open, two Olympic gold medals and one Olympic silver medal...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Up
« previous next »
 