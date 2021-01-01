I hate England winning anything, but if they were to this time, ideally Kane would do a hammy in the semi-final and Jordan would captain them in the final and do his mandatory jigg. Kane wouldn't have a clue with some silverware.



It wouldn't happen as Hendo is not petty that way, he would still let Kane pick up the trophy as he has been made captain. That's the thing about Jordan he thinks about the team and not himself in isolation.