I think Jordan will come in for Rice or Phillips at some point and be every morons scapegoat when England go out.
It's written in the stars.
people like big dick nick.
Probably already posted elsewhere, but I love the little video doing the rounds of Hendo and Grealish having a laugh at Fodens expense (also couldn't quite figure out how to embed from youtube)
Here's the link mate. https://twitter.com/Watch_LFC/status/1405448848147898368
He's just ace, isn't he?
Great for Hendo. Not really interested in England but it will do him a power of good.
Only thing I would enjoy about the prospect of England winning is Hendo getting a medal.
I hate England winning anything, but if they were to this time, ideally Kane would do a hammy in the semi-final and Jordan would captain them in the final and do his mandatory jigg. Kane wouldn't have a clue with some silverware.
