Hes a beautiful passer of the ball at times isnt he. One pass to saka which was just intercepted was lovely. First time around the corner in the air and curling from the touch line in. Saka would have been away. It wasnt an easy pass and itll go down as a failed pass on the stat sheet but it was a superb attempt to progress us up the pitch and get our attacking players in dangerous positions. You also saw his one real weakness a little bit too in terms of press resistance. He put our defence in trouble once or twice with his tendency to pass the problem on. That was one of the lovely things about Gini, he never did that.