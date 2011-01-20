We'll be ok. We have plenty of leaders who'll be ready when the time is right (such as Trent, Robbo, Virgil), and they couldn't have a better role model to learn from. Hopefully he stays fit and captains us for a few more years yet.



Wonderful player, wonderful captain, and a wonderful human being.



Did Brendan register an account on here?Seriously though I dont believe in this whole concept of the titular element of the award system but I think it is a very important concept to acknowledge people who truly deserve it. Locally someone I know has been awarded an MBE for her work in the community through the development of Irish language and culture in a predominantly unionist/loyalist area and stuff like that and what Jordan has done truly deserve recognition.Like someone said above he is effectively the captain of the Premier League and no matter who wears the arm band for England he is the effective captain.More importantly he is our captain and he genuinely is the best I have ever seen. His honesty, integrity, drive and will to be the best that he can be and pull others along with him are outstanding. I genuinely believe when we have him back in MF with Fab and Thiago and Virgil and whoever behind them we are going to see a season of success next season. I genuinely believe he is the catalyst for it all.Well done Jordan.