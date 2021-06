We'll be ok. We have plenty of leaders who'll be ready when the time is right (such as Trent, Robbo, Virgil), and they couldn't have a better role model to learn from. Hopefully he stays fit and captains us for a few more years yet.



Wonderful player, wonderful captain, and a wonderful human being.



Did Brendan register an account on here?Seriously though I don’t believe in this whole concept of the titular element of the award system but I think it is a very important concept to acknowledge people who truly deserve it. Locally someone I know has been awarded an MBE for her work in the community through the development of Irish language and culture in a predominantly unionist/loyalist area and stuff like that and what Jordan has done truly deserve recognition.Like someone said above he is effectively the ‘captain’ of the Premier League and no matter who wears the arm band for England he is the effective captain.More importantly he is our captain and he genuinely is the best I have ever seen. His honesty, integrity, drive and will to be the best that he can be and pull others along with him are outstanding. I genuinely believe when we have him back in MF with Fab and Thiago and Virgil and whoever behind them we are going to see a season of success next season. I genuinely believe he is the catalyst for it all.Well done Jordan.