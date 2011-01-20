« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 849148 times)

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10080 on: June 11, 2021, 11:09:26 pm »
"But the true heroes are the NHS staff; they put themselves in harms way to serve and protect us.

Therefore I dedicate this to all the nurses, doctors, carers, porters, admin workers, cleaners, security personnel and every single individual who devotes their career and their lives to making the NHS the part of British life we are rightly most proud of as a nation."

that is, in a way, putting the emphasis on the part that really matters: NHS workers.

Congrats Jordan, it's great to see you're not only a great football player and a leader - you're also a great human being.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10081 on: June 11, 2021, 11:30:02 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on June 11, 2021, 10:58:10 pm
Jordan Henderson has been awarded an MBE for services to charity.

Liverpools captain has been recognised for his work and contribution throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

In April 2020, Henderson was an architect of the Players Together initiative that encouraged professional footballers to donate to the NHS.

He subsequently became an ambassador for the NHS Charities Together organisation, which supports the staff, patients and volunteers of the 240 NHS charities in the UK.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Henderson supported Cybersmiles anti-cyberbullying campaign People Not Profiles by handing over control of his social media accounts to the foundation in order to raise awareness of the impact of online abuse.

Speaking about receiving an MBE, Henderson said: My family and I feel greatly humbled to be recognised in this way, more so given the reason for it.

There are many privileges that come from playing professional football, but having a platform to promote a charitable cause such as Players Together and NHS Charities Together is as big a privilege as any.

Its important for me to state that although the honour has been issued to me personally, the credit must be shared to a far larger group of people and I accept this in the knowledge I was part of something special, rather than the reason for it.

The other Premier League captains were the catalyst and the rest of the players, including my own teammates at Liverpool, were a driving force behind the scenes. Huge numbers of football fans from across the country also displayed great generosity in donating.

But the true heroes are the NHS staff; they put themselves in harms way to serve and protect us.

Therefore I dedicate this to all the nurses, doctors, carers, porters, admin workers, cleaners, security personnel and every single individual who devotes their career and their lives to making the NHS the part of British life we are rightly most proud of as a nation.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/436302-jordan-henderson-awarded-mbe

Humble as ever from our captain. Well deserved.

Great words from a great man. Never one to put himself before others, even when he's being recognised individually
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10082 on: June 11, 2021, 11:44:22 pm »
Takes the gloss of slightly when they give an MBE to Raheem Sterling at the same time.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10083 on: June 11, 2021, 11:44:27 pm »
Congrats to Hendo!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10084 on: June 11, 2021, 11:48:25 pm »
There's no one I'd rather have as captain than him. Even Gerrard.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10085 on: June 11, 2021, 11:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on June 11, 2021, 11:48:25 pm
There's no one I'd rather have as captain than him. Even Gerrard.
Totally agree.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10086 on: Yesterday at 12:10:33 am »
What a wonderful man, a real credit to his family and our club.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10087 on: Yesterday at 12:12:11 am »
Imagine your club not having successive captains receiving MBE's...must be strange

Good man
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10088 on: Yesterday at 12:56:28 am »
What an honour. Hes an impressive person and a decent human being. Cant ask for much more. And not a bad footballer either.
« Reply #10089 on: Yesterday at 02:12:36 am »
Jordan's parents should be a case study for parenting. He's just an incredible human being. I've never come across someone so deserving yet humble.
« Reply #10090 on: Yesterday at 02:22:25 am »
Has he not been given the key to Liverpool city yet? 
« Reply #10091 on: Yesterday at 02:34:38 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 02:22:25 am
Has he not been given the key to Liverpool city yet?

The city ?????

They should hand him the key to Chippy Tits' private stash.

Hendo could keep the local food banks going for months with that.   ;)
« Reply #10092 on: Yesterday at 02:40:27 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 02:22:25 am
Has he not been given the key to Liverpool city yet? 

Give him the right to graze his cattle on the town square.
« Reply #10093 on: Yesterday at 04:39:20 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 02:40:27 am
Give him the right to graze his cattle on the town square.

 haha  I'll sign the petition, damn straight.
« Reply #10094 on: Yesterday at 07:48:57 am »
Quote from: Ray K on June 11, 2021, 10:33:13 pm
Jordan Henderson MBE.

Awards are naff, but great that the skipper is recognized for his services to charity and to sport.
Suitable change of thread title methinks.
« Reply #10095 on: Yesterday at 09:45:01 am »
Really would have liked to see him turn it down but not worth the hassle and grief he'd received.
« Reply #10096 on: Yesterday at 10:09:55 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 09:45:01 am
Really would have liked to see him turn it down but not worth the hassle and grief he'd received.

No one would know whether he'd turn one down or not
« Reply #10097 on: Yesterday at 11:56:39 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:09:55 am
No one would know whether he'd turn one down or not

Unless he made it public, many have.
« Reply #10098 on: Yesterday at 11:59:11 am »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on June 11, 2021, 11:44:22 pm
Takes the gloss of slightly when they give an MBE to Raheem Sterling at the same time.

It doesnt. Youd have to have a massive chip on your shoulder with your view of the world to think it does
« Reply #10099 on: Yesterday at 12:14:23 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:59:11 am
It doesnt. Youd have to have a massive chip on your shoulder with your view of the world to think it does
Was a baffling comment for me. Hendo is undoubtedly a great guy who deserves something like this 100% but you could more easily take the NHS scheme he lead cynically than anything Sterling has ever done... (which is erm, speak out against racism?)
« Reply #10100 on: Yesterday at 01:38:46 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:48:57 am
Suitable change of thread title methinks.

Jordan Henderson, Town Square Cattle Grazer...
« Reply #10101 on: Yesterday at 01:42:09 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 12:14:23 pm
Was a baffling comment for me. Hendo is undoubtedly a great guy who deserves something like this 100% but you could more easily take the NHS scheme he lead cynically than anything Sterling has ever done... (which is erm, speak out against racism?)

Why would you take either cynically when both situations are for the good? I really don't understand your point above to be honest.
« Reply #10102 on: Yesterday at 01:55:55 pm »
I saw a still promoting an interview about abuse affected his family. Really wanted to see that. Anyone know what it was part of?
MBE well deserved. Proper captain material.
« Reply #10103 on: Yesterday at 03:52:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 01:42:09 pm
Why would you take either cynically when both situations are for the good? I really don't understand your point above to be honest.

I don't think he's saying that you should, just that you could. I've seen people say that Henderson only did it because Rashford was getting good headlines for example. It's bullcrap but it's an out there opinion.

Both deserve their honours
« Reply #10104 on: Yesterday at 03:54:14 pm »
Absolute legend of a captain and a man. His father must be so proud. We have a wonderful man at our club.

A few years ago, I couldn't think of anyone who could replace Steven Gerrard as captain, I'm now thinking the same about Jordan.
« Reply #10105 on: Yesterday at 04:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Yesterday at 03:54:14 pm
Absolute legend of a captain and a man. His father must be so proud. We have a wonderful man at our club.

A few years ago, I couldn't think of anyone who could replace Steven Gerrard as captain, I'm now thinking the same about Jordan.
If this were a tv show...Trent would wander into the room
« Reply #10106 on: Yesterday at 04:01:13 pm »
Best captain in my lifetime. Glad he's got that MBE and many people outside football circles won't have known it until these past few weeks but he's actually one of the most respected players in world football. The entire PFA looks up to him as THE model professional. If you don't believe it, just read what other players from even rival clubs have to say about him.

Outstanding player, outstanding captain, outstanding human being.
« Reply #10107 on: Yesterday at 04:07:03 pm »
Top top top man, well in Hendo
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 04:01:13 pm
Best captain in my lifetime. Glad he's got that MBE and many people outside football circles won't have known it until these past few weeks but he's actually one of the most respected players in world football. The entire PFA looks up to him as THE model professional. If you don't believe it, just read what other players from even rival clubs have to say about him.

Outstanding player, outstanding captain, outstanding human being.

Harry Kane captains the England team. Jordan Henderson captains the Premier League.
« Reply #10109 on: Yesterday at 04:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:08:26 pm
Harry Kane captains the England team. Jordan Henderson captains the Premier League.

And even Harry Kane loves Jordan as well.
« Reply #10110 on: Yesterday at 04:12:27 pm »
He even ties Grealish's tie.

« Reply #10111 on: Yesterday at 04:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:12:27 pm
He even ties Grealish's tie.



Was about to post this.. ;D

That look from Grealish 😍
« Reply #10112 on: Yesterday at 05:01:59 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 01:38:46 pm
Jordan Henderson, Town Square Cattle Grazer...
With keys
