"But the true heroes are the NHS staff; they put themselves in harms way to serve and protect us.



Therefore I dedicate this to all the nurses, doctors, carers, porters, admin workers, cleaners, security personnel and every single individual who devotes their career and their lives to making the NHS the part of British life we are rightly most proud of as a nation."



that is, in a way, putting the emphasis on the part that really matters: NHS workers.



Congrats Jordan, it's great to see you're not only a great football player and a leader - you're also a great human being.