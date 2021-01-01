The team where actually doing very well last season for a good while after Virgil was injured, for some reason that tends to be forgotten. And yes, I know hes a massive influence and yes I know the team missed him greatly, as they would any big player, but the issue last year was then losing Matip and Gomez on top, and then Fab getting injured too for a bit.



Also any of these very random lists not including Salah is a bit odd to put it mildly.



This team though is greater than the sum of its parts. And there is far more than 3 players who hold such an influence on it.