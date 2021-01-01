« previous next »
Offline paulrazor

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10040 on: Today at 09:54:11 am »
Glad he is our captain end of

Roy Keane being an attention seeking sound byte shocker

Maybe he would be happier if Henderson walked out on his country on the eve of the tournament like he did.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10041 on: Today at 09:57:30 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:54:11 am
Glad he is our captain end of

Roy Keane being an attention seeking sound byte shocker

Maybe he would be happier if Henderson walked out on his country on the eve of the tournament like he did.

Maybe just bitter that Hendo put in a MOTM performance and lifted a CL as captain, and the one Keane won he had to watch from the sidelines because he didn't have the composure not to get booked in a semi.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10042 on: Today at 10:13:39 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:40:48 am
What could have made anyone think that Clint Dempsey would have been a step forward anyway? I always do a double take when I read that sentence about how we almost swopped the two of them.  :o
Dempsey was coming off his best season, scoring 17 from 37 in the league from midfield, and we apparently topped out our bid at £3 million. He presumably would have been a de facto second striker behind Suarez, or would have replaced Dirk (we ended up signing Borini instead, before picking up Sturridge in January).

I remember thinking at the time the speculation was bizarre since he was 29 and clearly never going to get better, while Henderson was a young prospect who'd been played out of position. I doubt it was that close to going through though, if the club really wanted to get shot of Hendo they'd have sent him on loan somewhere or made it clear he wasn't in the manager's plans.
Offline buttersstotch

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10043 on: Today at 10:45:52 am »
It's such an amazing story, you really have to think how mentally driven he is to overcome that adversity of being farmed out to Fulham and fighting to win back his place. Brendan took a bit of time, but he changed his tune fairly quickly and he's always been a regular under Klopp save for the odd few months.

To took probably until 2017-2018 until the a lot of the media and other fanbases stopped directly comparing him to Gerrard. It was always a bit of lazy comparison to me, that stopped at the fact they were both white, English and played in midfield. Must have been really hard for him in those first couple of years.
Offline rakey_lfc

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10044 on: Today at 10:49:44 am »
I still don't understand how the majority of fans don't rate him. Idiots. As long as he knows we bloody love him that's all that matters.
Offline Samie

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10045 on: Today at 10:55:42 am »
Also thank Hendo for Big Virj. Virj said they share the same agent so he was calling him before to come here.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10046 on: Today at 10:55:47 am »
Offline PaulF

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10047 on: Today at 11:17:37 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:37:57 am
Its almost Leicester-esque on an individual level.

They lost a play off game in injury time, from their own penalty to win the game. Three seasons later they won the Premier League. For Hendo, he was literally offered to Fulham in a swap for Clint fucking Dempsey. At that point, if you'd said this lad is going to stay, he's going to become one of Liverpools greatest captains ever, he's going to win player of the year awards and he's going to lift the Champions League and Premier League with this club you'd have rolled around on the floor laughing.

True sliding doors moment that.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10048 on: Today at 12:00:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:17:37 am
True sliding doors moment that.

So Jordan is our:

Offline dutchkop

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10049 on: Today at 12:01:31 pm »
do any think Hendo starts first game for England? is he fit enough to start

 For me it does not matter as I do not support England team.
yes interested to see how Liverpool players perform for their countries
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10050 on: Today at 01:29:54 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:11:04 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1402339649259855874

great piece with his dad.
Great vid, what a leader Hendo has become. All the lowpoints only suceeded in making him stronger and more of a presence.

He has the challenge of recovering from his injury to leading back into contention next season. I think he's up for it.

Thanks for the 10 years my captain.
Online tubby pls.

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10051 on: Today at 03:28:46 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 12:01:31 pm
do any think Hendo starts first game for England? is he fit enough to start

 For me it does not matter as I do not support England team.
yes interested to see how Liverpool players perform for their countries


If he's fit, he should start.  If he's not fit, he shouldn't be there.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10052 on: Today at 03:39:35 pm »
I think he's a better captain than Gerrard - Stevie G is obviously a different class as a player - and even if he couldn't do magic tricks round the pool table, he should go. He'd keep everything in line at least.
Offline slaphead

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10053 on: Today at 03:59:01 pm »
The people that don't rate him seem to be the same people who rate Pogba. Ask any decent manager who they'd rather the team and about the place theres only 1 answer. As for Roy Keane, he's not even worth listening to when it comes to doing a job for your country when they need you.
Stuart Pearce may be hard to listen to, but the way he speaks about Hendo you realise why he is so important. 
Offline Red Berry

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10054 on: Today at 04:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:13:39 am
Dempsey was coming off his best season, scoring 17 from 37 in the league from midfield, and we apparently topped out our bid at £3 million. He presumably would have been a de facto second striker behind Suarez, or would have replaced Dirk (we ended up signing Borini instead, before picking up Sturridge in January).

I remember thinking at the time the speculation was bizarre since he was 29 and clearly never going to get better, while Henderson was a young prospect who'd been played out of position. I doubt it was that close to going through though, if the club really wanted to get shot of Hendo they'd have sent him on loan somewhere or made it clear he wasn't in the manager's plans.

We sent Origi out on loan and look what he did when he came back. ;D

And in retrospect, Dempsey instead of Borini probably would have been a no brainer, especially if we kept Hendo. :)

Jordan was never going to be a Gerrard in terms of his skillset, but he's got every inch the guts and grit.  Proud he is our skipper!
Offline Wilmo

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10055 on: Today at 05:29:45 pm »
Better captain than Roy Keane, maybe that's why he's jealous.
Offline FLRed67

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10056 on: Today at 06:04:41 pm »
Alongside Virgil and Bobby Firmino (in his heyday), Hendo is one of the three indisputably great players we have had in the Klopp era.

And probably the finest LFC captain I have seen.

Offline 67CherryRed

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10057 on: Today at 06:36:13 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 06:04:41 pm
Alongside Virgil and Bobby Firmino (in his heyday), Hendo is one of the three indisputably great players we have had in the Klopp era.

And probably the finest LFC captain I have seen.
That's a weirdly short list. If Bobby makes it so does Mane, Robbo, Trent and Mo. And others too probably.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10058 on: Today at 07:10:11 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 06:04:41 pm
Alongside Virgil and Bobby Firmino (in his heyday), Hendo is one of the three indisputably great players we have had in the Klopp era.

And probably the finest LFC captain I have seen.

What a bizarrely random list   :o   You can add at least 6 or 7 others including, thats how many fantastic and important players we have got and had under Kloppo so far - and many of them fantastic and important because of his influence of course.

Anyway, that vid was great, his dad speaks so well, loved Hendos tweet about it with the comment who let me old man in front of the camera  ;D
Online Crimson

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10059 on: Today at 08:01:18 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:11:04 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1402339649259855874

great piece with his dad.

Who's cutting onions?

Watching that made me watch 5-6 other vids as well, topping it off with a double decker bus through the streets of Liverpool  :champ
Online Ghost Town

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10060 on: Today at 08:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 08:01:18 pm
Who's cutting onions?

Watching that made me watch 5-6 other vids as well, topping it off with a double decker bus through the streets of Liverpool  :champ
Such a shame we never had a parade for 19. I had my gag about buses - none for ages and the two coming at once - all ready to go :(
Online irc65

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #10061 on: Today at 08:19:19 pm »
I've seen some great club captains in my 50 odd years as a Liverpool supporter but Hendo is up there with the best of them. A great player, exceptional leader and an amazing role model. Can't believe it's been 10 years though - where'd the time go?
