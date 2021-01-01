It's such an amazing story, you really have to think how mentally driven he is to overcome that adversity of being farmed out to Fulham and fighting to win back his place. Brendan took a bit of time, but he changed his tune fairly quickly and he's always been a regular under Klopp save for the odd few months.
To took probably until 2017-2018 until the a lot of the media and other fanbases stopped directly comparing him to Gerrard. It was always a bit of lazy comparison to me, that stopped at the fact they were both white, English and played in midfield. Must have been really hard for him in those first couple of years.