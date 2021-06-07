« previous next »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on June  7, 2021, 09:11:57 am
Yep exactly why I don't want our players playing for Engerlund. The 'fans' and the media have always given Liverpool players shite.

Probably because they know how much Liverpool fans hate them.

Yeah, can't wait for the brain dead idiots to sing "you let your country down" when they visit Anfield next season. They'll probably sing it to Trent too for daring to get injured, even though they didn't want him going anyway.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Quote from: redgriffin73 on June  7, 2021, 09:15:02 am
Yeah, can't wait for the brain dead idiots to sing "you let your country down" when they visit Anfield next season. They'll probably sing it to Trent too for daring to get injured, even though they didn't want him going anyway.

I remember some fans years ago singing that to Gerrard at Anfield after a tournament. Cant recall which team it was, probably Villa.
Quote from: Brain Potter on June  7, 2021, 09:40:38 am
I remember some fans years ago singing that to Gerrard at Anfield after a tournament. Cant recall which team it was, probably Villa.

They were booing him at Newcastle, think it was after England failed to qualify for Euro 2008. Then he shut them up with a screamer. :)
Quote from: Brain Potter on June  7, 2021, 09:40:38 am
I remember some fans years ago singing that to Gerrard at Anfield after a tournament. Cant recall which team it was, probably Villa.

Im old enough to remember Villa fans booing John Barnes in August 1990 for letting England down by getting injured at Italia 90. He shut them up with a glorious last minute winner.

My work football chat group is abuzz with a bit of Hendo bashing after yesterday. Most support lesser sides so to speak so theyre very much England fans. Already looking forward to winding them up when I can once the tournament starts.
England fans love to boo players, was it in the lead up to Euro 96 that Utd players were regularly getting booed by them?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Quote from: tubby pls. on June  7, 2021, 10:15:51 am
England fans love to boo players, was it in the lead up to Euro 96 that Utd players were regularly getting booed by them?

Well thats fair game.

I do remember being in Bristol for Euro 2000 in a packed pub before an England game and a Scouse barman got on the mic about 10 minutes before kick off and said Does anyone else think that Phil Neville is fucking shite? to huge cheers from most of the pub. :D

He had a point, think he gave away a penalty late on to knock England out.
Quote from: Brain Potter on June  7, 2021, 09:40:38 am
I remember some fans years ago singing that to Gerrard at Anfield after a tournament. Cant recall which team it was, probably Villa.

Sterling got it loads too, remember singing "We're not English, we are Scouse" back at them in several games.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Still, we wouldn't want Hendo taking pens for Liverpool would we? (Shudder).
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

:D
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on June  7, 2021, 09:11:57 am
Yep exactly why I don't want our players playing for Engerlund. The 'fans' and the media have always given Liverpool players shite.

Probably because they know how much Liverpool fans hate them.

I made a decision last year or the year before, can't remember which,to try and support England footy, in the same way I'll happily support Rugby, Olympics, F1 drivers and bike racers, but nah fuck it. I'm going back to laughing at the load of shite and hating the knuckle dragging morons who follow them.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  7, 2021, 10:19:55 am
Well thats fair game.

I do remember being in Bristol for Euro 2000 in a packed pub before an England game and a Scouse barman got on the mic about 10 minutes before kick off and said Does anyone else think that Phil Neville is fucking shite? to huge cheers from most of the pub. :D

He had a point, think he gave away a penalty late on to knock England out.

Funny how he gained 59 caps for England & most of them were when he was at United. The call-ups soon stopped when he went to Everton & people realized just how mediocre he really was whilst playing for a mediocre team.
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on June  7, 2021, 09:11:57 am
Yep exactly why I don't want our players playing for Engerlund. The 'fans' and the media have always given Liverpool players shite.

Probably because they know how much Liverpool fans hate them.

It doesn't matter what you want Andy, footballers want to play for their countries in big tournaments and there is nothing any of us can do about that.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Disappointed with Hendo. Should t have tried to be subtle about. Should have blasted it 40 yards over the bar then ripped off his shirt to reveal a Scouse not English shirt before letting one rip in Southgates face.

He is never going to get the respect he deserves from the brain-dead England fans so he may as well go full pantomime villain.
Quote from: Brain Potter on June  7, 2021, 09:40:38 am
I remember some fans years ago singing that to Gerrard at Anfield after a tournament. Cant recall which team it was, probably Villa.

Carra definitely got that particular chant from some small time club

Think Carra may have fucked England off early to concentrate on club footy.  That right?
Quote from: Buck Pete on June  7, 2021, 05:12:45 pm
Carra definitely got that particular chant from some small time club

Think Carra may have fucked England off early to concentrate on club footy.  That right?

he did, I think his reasonings was partly because he wasnt being picked consistantly and didnt just want to be an occasional squad player, so he sort of thought fuck it  ;D

But he did actually return to international football a year or two later.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Quote from: tubby pls. on June  7, 2021, 10:15:51 am
England fans love to boo players, was it in the lead up to Euro 96 that Utd players were regularly getting booed by them?
At least Pickford will feel at home.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

'Enjoy our exclusive documentary 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧 this Wednesday at 7pm on LFCTV + GO, as we mark 10 years since he joined the club with a look at his remarkable rise.'



^ https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1401933217746145288


More info here - www.liverpoolfc.com/news/features/435803-watch-henderson-the-making-of-a-champion LFC TV Channel Listings - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  7, 2021, 11:09:45 am
Still, we wouldn't want Hendo taking pens for Liverpool would we? (Shudder).

He score them for us because Jurgen has full confidence in him.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:11:04 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1402339649259855874

great piece with his dad.

Great that, proper lump in the throat stuff.

What's the score on Hendo's contract anyone know? Can't remember when he last signed one to be honest, and with all the talk of others signing new deals soon, I'm interested to know when JH is due one. Hopefully he does get one so he can see out the next years of his career here, but he may already have a few years left.
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Quote from: Dim Glas on June  7, 2021, 05:23:06 pm
he did, I think his reasonings was partly because he wasnt being picked consistantly and didnt just want to be an occasional squad player, so he sort of thought fuck it  ;D

But he did actually return to international football a year or two later.

Yeah, he ripped that radio guy to bits live on air after he basically called Carra a shithouse for retiring.

I didn't blame him for quitting.  All very well to say "fight for your place", but Carra was something like fifth choice.  It didn't matter how well he played because he'd be dropped the moment the players ahead of him were available again. 
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:11:04 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1402339649259855874

great piece with his dad.

Wow, that is lovely, thanks for posting.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Looking forward to this documentary tomorrow after that. His dad looks amazing considering what hes been through,
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Dusty in my living room.

His dad comes across really well.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Jordan clearly comes from good stock.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:35:57 pm
Dusty in my living room.

His dad comes across really well.
Lots of it.


Modern footballers have some truly amazing ambassadors for the game
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:11:04 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1402339649259855874

great piece with his dad.
That is brilliant. Can't think of a greater accolade than for him to say how proud he is of the way Jordan has turned out as a dad and a human being rather than a footballer.
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:11:04 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1402339649259855874

great piece with his dad.

Thats lovely.  They seem to be very good eggs do the Hendersons.

A red for a decade, wheres that time gone?! What a journey those 10 years have been.
When you think about the moment when he was faced with the idea of being sold and broke down in his hotel room, then you think of his journey after that, amazing determination from the man to prove his doubters wrong. It's a story of true resilience. He deserves everything coming his way.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Well, that was bloody lovely.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Hendo, you any take all the pens for England but not for us please.
Believer

Literally a great footballer, him . Especially at this point in his career, he marries the engine that can cover every blade of grass with the nous of exactly when and where to show up to the strength and will to win the tackle and the ball, Hes a genuine hard man without ever playing to injure, hes much faster than given credit for, hes got excellent vision and passing range going, cannot be dispossessed , got a rocket shot, hes got the full respect of opponents and refs, he leads by example and never quits and doesn't allow others to quit either. Hes not exactly under rated but hes not fully rated at all. People just think of him as a workhorse but hes a thoroughbred if ever one existed.

the piece with his dad was awesome. Wtf does roy keane doanyway, btw? pundit? He doesnt know shit about football obviously if he thinks having Hendo around the shop  is a waste of time. Likewise kane over him for the C is a bad joke.

oh and he doesn't throw himself to the ground and scream unless a limb is right off the bone. Literally. even then hes likely screaming curses at the limb for misbehaving.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.
