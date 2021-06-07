Literally a great footballer, him . Especially at this point in his career, he marries the engine that can cover every blade of grass with the nous of exactly when and where to show up to the strength and will to win the tackle and the ball, Hes a genuine hard man without ever playing to injure, hes much faster than given credit for, hes got excellent vision and passing range going, cannot be dispossessed , got a rocket shot, hes got the full respect of opponents and refs, he leads by example and never quits and doesn't allow others to quit either. Hes not exactly under rated but hes not fully rated at all. People just think of him as a workhorse but hes a thoroughbred if ever one existed.



the piece with his dad was awesome. Wtf does roy keane doanyway, btw? pundit? He doesnt know shit about football obviously if he thinks having Hendo around the shop is a waste of time. Likewise kane over him for the C is a bad joke.



oh and he doesn't throw himself to the ground and scream unless a limb is right off the bone. Literally. even then hes likely screaming curses at the limb for misbehaving.