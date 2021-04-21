« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 244 245 246 247 248 [249]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 828525 times)

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,177
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9920 on: April 21, 2021, 11:20:26 am »
What a man.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,290
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9921 on: April 21, 2021, 11:26:42 am »
I both love, and am in love with, him.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,583
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9922 on: April 21, 2021, 11:29:49 am »
Quote from: him_15 on April 21, 2021, 06:36:28 am
Captain of the Prem.
You blaspheme!

Captain of the Big 6!
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9923 on: April 21, 2021, 11:41:10 am »
The game of football is littered with dickheads and self obsessed pricks who can't see anything outside of their own world. Who want to be social media stars and trend setters. Who dive and roll around and lie and cheat and behave like spoilt kids. Then you have some like Hendo who are the complete opposite of what I've just said in the first couple of sentences. They are the people I want leading this club. We're lucky to have a right few and all. No one truly knows what these lads are like but you can be 99.9% sure Hendo is as sound and genuine and down to earth as they come.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,152
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9924 on: April 21, 2021, 11:42:38 am »
The stature of this lad has grown hugely since he came here - immense leadership. Wonderful stuff Jordan - you have my utmost respect and admiration.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,459
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9925 on: April 21, 2021, 11:55:29 am »
Captain

Leader

Legend
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline my usenme changed?

  • Self-appointed moderator for comic topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
  • RAWK Librarian
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9926 on: April 21, 2021, 11:57:23 am »
Jordan Henderson replaced one of Liverpools greatest ever players and captains, and went on to win everything, whilst leading by example, on and off the pitch. He is an incredible man, who happens to be a footballer. Our Captain.
Logged
Mid-Ulster Kopite  ---  BELIEVER

                                              77 * 78 * 81 * 84 * 05 * 19
Follow me on Twitter for stuff about LFC and, er, Libraries. www.twitter.com/@cahalboyd

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,668
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9927 on: April 21, 2021, 11:59:58 am »
Have to say never saw this level of leadership in him four or five years ago....incredible growth and huge admirer of him as a bloke....infact happily put him up there with our great Captains  Yeats, Hughes, Souness.

I dont give a fuck about England but how he isn't Captain is beyond me.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9928 on: April 21, 2021, 02:34:21 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on April 21, 2021, 11:59:58 am
Have to say never saw this level of leadership in him four or five years ago....incredible growth and huge admirer of him as a bloke....infact happily put him up there with our great Captains  Yeats, Hughes, Souness.

I dont give a fuck about England but how he isn't Captain is beyond me.

Hes our greatest ever captain for me. He might not be the greatest footballer to captain us but being the captain  of Liverpool is about so much more than just ability (hes still pretty fucking good). Its also about the trophies you lead your team to (not done too badly there!) and its how you conduct yourself off the pitch and represent the club (hes unrivalled in this aspect for me).
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,809
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9929 on: April 21, 2021, 02:37:16 pm »
His humility and understanding/connection to the regular supporters is what sets him apart.

Remember when he used to show up in the stands for Sunderland games? He remembers what it is to be a supporter.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9930 on: April 24, 2021, 08:29:28 am »
Can only echo some of the posts here about his character.

Huge shame for us and for him that it doesn't look like he's really going to play much this season. I know most on here would rather international football didn't exist, but I hope for Jordan's sake that he can make the Euros at least.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,418
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9931 on: April 24, 2021, 08:31:19 am »
A true Liverpool great.

Thankfully it's not the first time he told the owners to do one. He also did it when they tried to flog him to Fulham.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,283
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9932 on: April 24, 2021, 08:57:03 am »
Quote from: Fromola on April 24, 2021, 08:31:19 am
A true Liverpool great.

Thankfully it's not the first time he told the owners to do one. He also did it when they tried to flog him to Fulham.

Was more Brendan

Brendan called me in and said Listen, this is the offer and he asked me what I thought, said Henderson.

It implied to me that he would let me leave and it was up to me. I went back to my room. I shed a few tears. I ended up crying a little bit because it hurt so much. I had the game that night to think about it as well.

I spoke to my agent and told him what had happened and I said I didnt want to go. I wanted to stay and fight and try and improve and try to prove the manager wrong.

My agent agreed. I spoke to my dad. He was gutted but he backed my decision to stay and fight. From that point, I just kept my head down. I knew I wouldnt get as much game time as I wanted but I still had faith.

I was young enough to get my head down, keep working hard, do my extra bits and prove them wrong and I feel I managed to do that by the time Brendan left.

There are always those moments in football  and life in general  which can decide the path and the route you go down. For me it was never an option to leave.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,418
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9933 on: April 24, 2021, 09:01:31 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 24, 2021, 08:57:03 am
Was more Brendan

Brendan called me in and said Listen, this is the offer and he asked me what I thought, said Henderson.

It implied to me that he would let me leave and it was up to me. I went back to my room. I shed a few tears. I ended up crying a little bit because it hurt so much. I had the game that night to think about it as well.

“I spoke to my agent and told him what had happened and I said I didnt want to go. I wanted to stay and fight and try and improve and try to prove the manager wrong.

My agent agreed. I spoke to my dad. He was gutted but he backed my decision to stay and fight. From that point, I just kept my head down. I knew I wouldnt get as much game time as I wanted but I still had faith.

I was young enough to get my head down, keep working hard, do my extra bits and prove them wrong and I feel I managed to do that by the time Brendan left.

There are always those moments in football  and life in general  which can decide the path and the route you go down. For me it was never an option to leave.

To be fair Brendan made an absolute mess of that transfer window which culminated in the Dempsey debacle (who we needed to sell Henderson to sign) and public apology number 1 from Henry after the window shut. It was the failings of that window which ushered in the transfer committee.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,290
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9934 on: April 24, 2021, 09:20:38 am »
Theres plenty of other threads that are already full of anti-FSG stuff Fromola. Take your bile to one of those. Shoo.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,066
  • JFT96
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9935 on: April 24, 2021, 09:24:20 am »
Quote from: decosabute on April 24, 2021, 08:29:28 am
Can only echo some of the posts here about his character.

Huge shame for us and for him that it doesn't look like he's really going to play much this season. I know most on here would rather international football didn't exist, but I hope for Jordan's sake that he can make the Euros at least.

Very much doubt he'll play for us this season so definitely shouldn't go to the Euro's
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,138
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9936 on: April 25, 2021, 08:07:18 am »
Quote from: Welshred on April 24, 2021, 09:24:20 am
Very much doubt he'll play for us this season so definitely shouldn't go to the Euro's

Hopefully thats the case.
Logged

Online johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9937 on: April 26, 2021, 11:35:17 pm »
Hendo is so badly missed. :no
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,762
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9938 on: April 26, 2021, 11:37:36 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on April 26, 2021, 11:35:17 pm
Hendo is so badly missed. :no
He doesn't score or assist, very disappointing. No point in buying him
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9939 on: April 26, 2021, 11:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on April 26, 2021, 11:37:36 pm
He doesn't score or assist, very disappointing. No point in buying him
.  He's got more than you know who )
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,762
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9940 on: April 26, 2021, 11:59:29 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on April 26, 2021, 11:42:20 pm
.  He's got more than you know who )
He's been here a decade instead of just a few months
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,809
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9941 on: Yesterday at 02:56:20 am »
The rest of the season fell apart when he got injured.

We have almost no leadership on the pitch.

He wouldn't have let Madrid boss us around in the middle (not saying we would have won the tie).

He'll have missed 4 months?
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,710
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9942 on: Yesterday at 10:24:22 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:56:20 am
The rest of the season fell apart when he got injured.

It fell apart a long time before that. That Everton match was our fourth league defeat in a row and he played in the previous three.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,854
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9943 on: Yesterday at 10:45:56 am »
The season started to fall apart after the Palace away game, since then our record has been P19 W6 D5 L8 F19 A20.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,187
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9944 on: Yesterday at 10:47:10 am »
At CB for all those fixtures, of course.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,947
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9945 on: Yesterday at 11:26:32 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:45:56 am
The season started to fall apart after the Palace away game, since then our record has been P19 W6 D5 L8 F19 A20.

So not quite relegation form then. :D
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,867
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9946 on: Yesterday at 11:31:29 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:45:56 am
The season started to fall apart after the Palace away game, since then our record has been P19 W6 D5 L8 F19 A20.

I think the pieces highlighted above point at our problem. Despite the problems in defence the goals conceded record is acceptable given the circumstances. The goals scored over 19 games isn't acceptable.

I know we've tweaked our system due to defensive changes and I understand we've had poor individual mistakes that have contributed to goals conceded. However, I don't think we've changed our system so much that we should be scoring at a rate of 1 goal a game for what amounts to 50% of a PL season.

Once we lost our defence a consistent title challenge wasn't realistic in my opinion. However, we still had enough quality for Top 4. The reason we won't make Top 4 is due to our offensive output and goals scored being really poor over a concerted period of time.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,854
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9947 on: Yesterday at 11:33:25 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:26:32 am
So not quite relegation form then. :D
That form would have seen us finish between Everton and Newcastle last season  :o
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline William Regal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9948 on: Yesterday at 11:42:01 am »
Absolutely monumental miss for us in the centre of the park, that leadership. workrate and intensity has been infectious to the whole group, he was the real mentality monster
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,809
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9949 on: Yesterday at 11:46:36 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:45:56 am
The season started to fall apart after the Palace away game, since then our record has been P19 W6 D5 L8 F19 A20.

That's certainly true - but we were starting to get back some form recently - and then he went down. It just seems that if was available - then even having Fab or him in CB would have been ok after they started getting more comfortable doing that. It's also made Klopp take the decision to play Gini every single game too.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,854
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9950 on: Yesterday at 11:47:36 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:31:29 am
I think the pieces highlighted above point at our problem. Despite the problems in defence the goals conceded record is acceptable given the circumstances. The goals scored over 19 games isn't acceptable.
Yeah I agree and I posted some similar stats in the Nat Phillips thread. When Phillips has started (ie two centre backs by trade) we've conceded an average of 0.70 goals per game which over a season is about 27 goals and is more than acceptable.

That 'spine' of two central defenders and Fabinho in front of them is critical for us which makes the decision to keep moving Fabinho back to defence all the more confusing.

Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 11:31:29 am
I know we've tweaked our system due to defensive changes and I understand we've had poor individual mistakes that have contributed to goals conceded. However, I don't think we've changed our system so much that we should be scoring at a rate of 1 goal a game for what amounts to 50% of a PL season.

Once we lost our defence a consistent title challenge wasn't realistic in my opinion. However, we still had enough quality for Top 4. The reason we won't make Top 4 is due to our offensive output and goals scored being really poor over a concerted period of time.
Again I agree. Last season Mane over-perfromed his expected goals by 3.4, Salah under-perfromed by 1.6 but Firmino under-performed by 7.69!!

This season Salah and Jota are over-perfroming their expectd goals but Mane (4.05) and Firmino (5.36) are under-performing (again).

We need to get our three most likliest goal-scroers on the pitch as much as possible and for me that's Mane, Salah and Jota. We started to show signs of life with them but as soon as Firmino was fit again he goes straight back into the team. 
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9951 on: Today at 02:36:42 pm »
IMO I'd like to see Henderson sit out the rest of the season. I think he has to go to the Euros but I'd hope he doesn't start every or even any games. But it would be good for him and England for him to be involved there.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,066
  • JFT96
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9952 on: Today at 02:47:04 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:36:42 pm
IMO I'd like to see Henderson sit out the rest of the season.

He might not have a choice with that
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,138
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9953 on: Today at 04:09:58 pm »
Rumours were that the Euro squad may be expanded to 26. That may mean that players Henderson have more chance being taken as the squads will be able to carry players who might not at the point of being picked be 100% fit.

Full summer off would be great though.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,418
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9954 on: Today at 06:46:20 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:09:58 pm
Rumours were that the Euro squad may be expanded to 26. That may mean that players Henderson have more chance being taken as the squads will be able to carry players who might not at the point of being picked be 100% fit.

Full summer off would be great though.

Even if he's not fit he's worth taking for the leadership in the dressing room. Similar with Van Dijk and Holland. They'll both go unfortunately.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,138
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9955 on: Today at 07:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:46:20 pm
Even if he's not fit he's worth taking for the leadership in the dressing room. Similar with Van Dijk and Holland. They'll both go unfortunately.

Van Dijk wont be going.

Henderson could go if he gets himself into some sort of training.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 244 245 246 247 248 [249]   Go Up
« previous next »
 