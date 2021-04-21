A true Liverpool great.



Thankfully it's not the first time he told the owners to do one. He also did it when they tried to flog him to Fulham.



Was more BrendanBrendan called me in and said Listen, this is the offer and he asked me what I thought, said Henderson.It implied to me that he would let me leave and it was up to me. I went back to my room. I shed a few tears. I ended up crying a little bit because it hurt so much. I had the game that night to think about it as well.I spoke to my agent and told him what had happened and I said I didnt want to go. I wanted to stay and fight and try and improve and try to prove the manager wrong.My agent agreed. I spoke to my dad. He was gutted but he backed my decision to stay and fight. From that point, I just kept my head down. I knew I wouldnt get as much game time as I wanted but I still had faith.I was young enough to get my head down, keep working hard, do my extra bits and prove them wrong and I feel I managed to do that by the time Brendan left.There are always those moments in football  and life in general  which can decide the path and the route you go down. For me it was never an option to leave.