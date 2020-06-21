They can much more strongly be attributed to the wretched luck we've had with injuries this season.



Our three first choice CBs have all suffered season ending injuries. If we'd signed someone on January the 1st I dare say Fabinho or Henderson would still have been playing at CB every game, same sort of risk of injury, the other would still have been playing every game in midfield due to the injuries we've had there too.



I understand its more palatable for some to have a physical embodiment of blame though, which is fair enough. Each to their own and all that. Fabinho played about 7 games in December, and about three in January before he got injured at the end. Maybe the one game a week in January was the cause rather than a game every three days in December, but it seems unlikely in my uneducated mind.



Don't disagree with your main point at all... but I also think our much vaunted sports science / conditioning department should be taking some heat or alternatively the management generally.The amount of injuries we've had that are non contact has been horrific.Its a nuanced question of course - impossible to know where the line is drawn and whose making decisions around how much players can playAnd of course luck plays a role too - however other comparable clubs (lets take out City as they're the only club who can rotate without any drop in quality) have coped better with the schedule and the football has been slower paced than previous seasons (pressures are significantly down league wide for example).Im not denying the role of the 2 long term CB injuries starting a chain reaction / cycle of lameness but the amount of injuries (especially during games) has been extreme, maybe even unprecedented at a top club - players like Matip, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Alisson, Milner etc having multiple muscle injuries in one seasonOne of the narratives you hear is that the last 2/3 years have taken a cumulative toll - happy to admit my sports science knowledge isn't good enough to know whether that's actually a thing at all or not?I mean is fatigue cumulative for top athletes in that way? (there are plenty of players that play league / CL every season without their performance of physicality dropping off a cliff)Also not sure I totally buy that this would affect us uniquely? - is it failure to adapt training methods, pushing players too much, not having the right individuals in the first place ... dunno but its pretty fucking mad to witness such a huge % of the squad not being able to stay on the pitchThanks to anyone tuning in to this rambling download of questions and frustration...