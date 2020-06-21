« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 806183 times)

Online sinnermichael

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9800 on: Today at 11:03:55 am »
Has Carragher said we can't use Henderson being out as an excuse yet?
Offline Fromola

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9801 on: Today at 11:11:02 am »
He'll be back just in time for the Euros. THat's a relief.
Offline Bread

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9802 on: Today at 11:16:47 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:11:02 am
He'll be back just in time for the Euros. THat's a relief.

Fantastic news, back in time for braindead Engerlund fans to pretend he's shit because he doesn't score a 35 yard screamer against Czech Republic.
Offline Fromola

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9803 on: Today at 11:19:08 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 01:49:04 pm
Our CB situation this season, including the injuries to Hendo and Fab, is maybe 90% bad luck and 10% poor planning in both transfer windows.

It's terrible luck, but causation plays a big part.

Van Dijk injury is the reality of having to play Everton twice a season and it snowballs from there. Had he stayed fit we'd have been okay.

However, going into the season with 3 CB's, 1 of whom wasn't fit at the start of it and the other has had a terrible injury history turned out to be a grave error.

Gomez might have got injured the same anyway, but he ended up crocked with a non-contact injury in training after having to play every game.

Fabinho has had to play every game he's available for at centre back after Van Dijk injury and has led to muscle problems.  Henderson the same since Christmas.

Matip has been rushed back every time and broke down again, as Klopp acknowledged.

Henderson and Fabinho suffering muscle injuries in recent weeks is more predictable than luck.
Online Chris~

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9804 on: Today at 11:27:11 am »
Should have messaged Klopp and let him know it was so predictable
Online fucking appalled

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9805 on: Today at 11:31:12 am »
Please dont give him ideas about messaging Klopp ffs! If he'd messaged him a year ago the gaffer would still be sat in a bunker 100ft underground waiting for the end of the world.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9806 on: Today at 11:32:05 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:27:11 am
Should have messaged Klopp and let him know it was so predictable

I don't agree with some of that particularly the summer decisions. However, Henderson and Fabinho's injuries can be strongly attributed to our decisions in January.
Online Chris~

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9807 on: Today at 11:44:03 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:32:05 am
I don't agree with some of that particularly the summer decisions. However, Henderson and Fabinho's injuries can be strongly attributed to our decisions in January.
What makes you think Henderson wouldn't have played as much with an extra centre back? He played 90 minutes just about every match last December and January despite better midified options on the bench and actual centre backs. If Fabinho getting injured was that predictable maybe don't play him 90 minutes Vs Villa's kids or rush him back for one game with nearly half a season left. Having a centre back on Jan 1st would have been nice, but it doesn't guarantee these players would have played much less (Milner and phillips probably plays a lot less I guess), or not get injured, or that we'd have done much better.
Offline Fromola

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9808 on: Today at 11:45:26 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:27:11 am
Should have messaged Klopp and let him know it was so predictable

Klopp who practically begged the owners for reinforcements throughout January.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9809 on: Today at 11:48:38 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:32:05 am
I don't agree with some of that particularly the summer decisions. However, Henderson and Fabinho's injuries can be strongly attributed to our decisions in January.

They can much more strongly be attributed to the wretched luck we've had with injuries this season.

Our three first choice CBs have all suffered season ending injuries. If we'd signed someone on January the 1st I dare say Fabinho or Henderson would still have been playing at CB every game, same sort of risk of injury, the other would still have been playing every game in midfield due to the injuries we've had there too.

I understand its more palatable for some to have a physical embodiment of blame though, which is fair enough. Each to their own and all that. Fabinho played about 7 games in December, and about three in January before he got injured at the end. Maybe the one game a week in January was the cause rather than a game every three days in December, but it seems unlikely in my uneducated mind.
Offline Fromola

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9810 on: Today at 12:06:41 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:48:38 am
They can much more strongly be attributed to the wretched luck we've had with injuries this season.

Our three first choice CBs have all suffered season ending injuries. If we'd signed someone on January the 1st I dare say Fabinho or Henderson would still have been playing at CB every game, same sort of risk of injury, the other would still have been playing every game in midfield due to the injuries we've had there too.

I understand its more palatable for some to have a physical embodiment of blame though, which is fair enough. Each to their own and all that. Fabinho played about 7 games in December, and about three in January before he got injured at the end. Maybe the one game a week in January was the cause rather than a game every three days in December, but it seems unlikely in my uneducated mind.

Maybe so, but some of the injuries in midfield are attributable to Henderson and Fabinho both not playing there since Christmas, leaving the rest overburdened. Whenever Milner plays 3 games in a week, for example, he tends to get injured. If we'd had Fabinho or Henderson staying in the midfield rotation then minutes could have been managed and muscle injuries more likely prevented.

It's also the reality of having so many players we can't rely on fitness wise. The Van Dijk and Thiago injuries fucked us in that derby game. Matip, Gomez, Keita and Ox all missing large parts of the season wasn't that unpredictable. Fabinho, Henderson and Wijnaldum in particular have ended up ridiculously overburdened as a result. Two have broken down with muscle injuries and the other has not played well at all this year.
Online Chris~

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9811 on: Today at 12:10:57 pm »
Milner didn't need to start 3 in a week recently either, Jones (and Oxlade-Chamberlain but understand Klopp really doesn't seem to want to play him) was available for all those games
Offline JackWard33

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9812 on: Today at 12:19:06 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:48:38 am
They can much more strongly be attributed to the wretched luck we've had with injuries this season.

Our three first choice CBs have all suffered season ending injuries. If we'd signed someone on January the 1st I dare say Fabinho or Henderson would still have been playing at CB every game, same sort of risk of injury, the other would still have been playing every game in midfield due to the injuries we've had there too.

I understand its more palatable for some to have a physical embodiment of blame though, which is fair enough. Each to their own and all that. Fabinho played about 7 games in December, and about three in January before he got injured at the end. Maybe the one game a week in January was the cause rather than a game every three days in December, but it seems unlikely in my uneducated mind.

Don't disagree with your main point at all... but I also think our much vaunted sports science / conditioning department should be taking some heat or alternatively the management generally.
The amount of injuries we've had that are non contact has been horrific.
Its a nuanced question of course - impossible to know where the line is drawn and whose making decisions around how much players can play

And of course luck plays a role too - however other comparable clubs (lets take out City as they're the only club who can rotate without any drop in quality) have coped better with the schedule and the football has been slower paced than previous seasons (pressures are significantly down league wide for example).
Im not denying the role of the 2 long term CB injuries starting a chain reaction / cycle of lameness but the amount of injuries (especially during games) has been extreme, maybe even unprecedented at a top club - players like Matip, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Alisson, Milner etc having multiple muscle injuries in one season

One of the narratives you hear is that the last 2/3 years have taken a cumulative toll - happy to admit my sports science knowledge isn't good enough to know whether that's actually a thing at all or not?
I mean is fatigue cumulative for top athletes in that way? (there are plenty of players that play league / CL every season without their performance of physicality dropping off a cliff)
Also not sure I totally buy that this would affect us uniquely? - is it failure to adapt training methods, pushing players too much, not having the right individuals in the first place ... dunno but its pretty fucking mad to witness such a huge % of the squad not being able to stay on the pitch

Thanks to anyone tuning in to this rambling download of questions and frustration...
Online Chris~

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9813 on: Today at 12:23:00 pm »
When the caffine wears off what can they do though
Online fucking appalled

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9814 on: Today at 12:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:06:41 pm
Maybe so, but some of the injuries in midfield are attributable to Henderson and Fabinho both not playing there since Christmas, leaving the rest overburdened. Whenever Milner plays 3 games in a week, for example, he tends to get injured. If we'd had Fabinho or Henderson staying in the midfield rotation then minutes could have been managed and muscle injuries more likely prevented.

It's also the reality of having so many players we can't rely on fitness wise. The Van Dijk and Thiago injuries fucked us in that derby game. Matip, Gomez, Keita and Ox all missing large parts of the season wasn't that unpredictable. Fabinho, Henderson and Wijnaldum in particular have ended up ridiculously overburdened as a result. Two have broken down with muscle injuries and the other has not played well at all this year.

What it comes down to ultimately is how unlucky we've been with injuries, either before or since Christmas. Gomez didnt miss a game through injury last season, VVD hadnt in about 3 years, Ox played 43 games last season. And as hard as it may be to believe, I very much doubt we go into a season thinking 'Right, Naby and Matip will miss most of this one'.

Again, hard as it may be to believe, the root of all of our problems do not come down to a 4 week period in January where we didnt sign a CB.
Offline Agent99

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9815 on: Today at 12:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:23:00 pm
When the caffine wears off what can they do though


Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9816 on: Today at 12:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:44:03 am
What makes you think Henderson wouldn't have played as much with an extra centre back? He played 90 minutes just about every match last December and January despite better midified options on the bench and actual centre backs. If Fabinho getting injured was that predictable maybe don't play him 90 minutes Vs Villa's kids or rush him back for one game with nearly half a season left. Having a centre back on Jan 1st would have been nice, but it doesn't guarantee these players would have played much less (Milner and phillips probably plays a lot less I guess), or not get injured, or that we'd have done much better.

Fabinho had a muscle injury in the Autumn and then didnt get rested. He shouldnt have played against Villa but again that goes back to options and wanting to win a game. If we have a decent centreback, maybe Fabinho doesnt play?

Also when Fabinho got injured again he was practically rushed back to get him ready for the City game to play, not in central midfield, but defence. Again, if we had Kabak earlier then maybe he plays in defence next to Fabinho? After that City game Fabinho is then out again and probably with options we dont rush him back for the City match.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9817 on: Today at 12:53:55 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:48:38 am
They can much more strongly be attributed to the wretched luck we've had with injuries this season.

Our three first choice CBs have all suffered season ending injuries. If we'd signed someone on January the 1st I dare say Fabinho or Henderson would still have been playing at CB every game, same sort of risk of injury, the other would still have been playing every game in midfield due to the injuries we've had there too.

I understand its more palatable for some to have a physical embodiment of blame though, which is fair enough. Each to their own and all that. Fabinho played about 7 games in December, and about three in January before he got injured at the end. Maybe the one game a week in January was the cause rather than a game every three days in December, but it seems unlikely in my uneducated mind.

The vast majority of the issue is luck and I agree with that. I have said before that I fully support the decisions made in the summer.

But there are things that happened in January that question the clubs approach for January and some of the injuries recently. Like I said in my post above, Fabinho is injured, patched up to be ready to play against City in defence and then is injured again. With a settled centreback or as settled as possible maybe we don’t take that risk and continue with the same midfield that Klopp still trusts.

Whether Fabinho would have played in midfield is something we don’t know. What we do know that he was thrown back in to centreback ahead of our recently signed defenders and got injured.
Online Jm55

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9818 on: Today at 12:57:18 pm »
Quote from: SteveLFC on Yesterday at 01:47:17 pm
How exactly could the CB situation be sorted out when the transfer window was not open? Before anyone says "it should have happened early in January"... Sometimes transfers can't happen like this and you have to wait for everything to slot together including financial matters.

You are right about the bad luck bit but you should have stopped there, the owners have been amazing for our football club!

Because it was blatantly obvious from November that this was going to be an issue.

The window may not have been open but the deal can still be done to sign the player, we just cant register them to play.

The owners have been amazing for this club, Ive acknowledged that in my own post, but in this instance its been a massive fuck up. Its possible for both statements to be true.

We have been incredibly unlucky but actually since the Gomez injury, Im not convinced that anything which has happened since in defence is that surprising, Matip being injured certainly isnt, Fabinho had already been out for a month and its not beyond the reason that Hendo picks up an injury playing out of position. Theres an argument that even Gomez having injuries was foreseeable although I think we were right to back him rather than immediately looking for another centre half when the Van Dijk injury came about as he was really starting to come into his own before the injury.

Online Chris~

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9819 on: Today at 01:09:23 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:50:54 pm
Fabinho had a muscle injury in the Autumn and then didnt get rested. He shouldnt have played against Villa but again that goes back to options and wanting to win a game. If we have a decent centreback, maybe Fabinho doesnt play?

Also when Fabinho got injured again he was practically rushed back to get him ready for the City game to play, not in central midfield, but defence. Again, if we had Kabak earlier then maybe he plays in defence next to Fabinho? After that City game Fabinho is then out again and probably with options we dont rush him back for the City match.
It wasn't even Villa's strongest academy side and we had a defender on the bench who we'd played against premier League opposition already.

If Klopp rushed a player back to gamble on one game, which wasn't going to have a massive impact results wise on our season by itself, with nearly half a season left then that's a baffling choice. Especially so if the injury to Fabinho was as predictable as people want to say it was
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9820 on: Today at 01:10:19 pm »
Kloppo didnt sound overly positive that Hendo will be back for significant amount of games, just hopefull he can play a few this season, cos the injury is not a quick one.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9821 on: Today at 01:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:09:23 pm
It wasn't even Villa's strongest academy side and we had a defender on the bench who we'd played against premier League opposition already.

If Klopp rushed a player back to gamble on one game, which wasn't going to have a massive impact results wise on our season by itself, with nearly half a season left then that's a baffling choice. Especially so if the injury to Fabinho was as predictable as people want to say it was

Obviously we dont know but that City game was a few weeks ago and still crucial to us getting top four. Like I said, Fabinho has a muscular injury, then plays against City and then is out for a couple of weeks again.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9822 on: Today at 01:20:58 pm »
Fabinho woiuldnt have played if the medical people had said he couldnt. To suggest Klopp rushed him back is rather off. Makes it sounds like he purposely picked a player who shouldnt have played.

Yes, a gamble, but that is different. In an ideal world a coach would likely prefer to give a few extra days - and can do this, cos they usually have options. We simply have had so few options most of the season, its led to this.
