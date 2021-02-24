« previous next »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on February 24, 2021, 12:44:13 pm
I mean, we don't HAVE to beat Bayern though. A kind draw for once (assuming we get past RBL) would be nice

We will at some point!
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Quote from: fucking appalled on February 24, 2021, 01:24:54 pm
We will at some point!
And we thought the squad was looking thin when we beat Barcelona at Anfield...
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Its been said before with Fabinho but theres a fairly decent argument to say that youre far more likely to get injured if youre playing out of position as youre making different runs, putting different strains on the body etc etc. Granted Fabinho had the one injury in DM against Napoli but I cant remember him getting any others in that position, hes on 3 this season already.

It really compounds the point that it was negligent to not sort the centre half situation out properly in November when it became glaringly obvious that it was going to be a problem. Kabak looks like he may grow into a decent player but I dont think were going to see too much of that between now and the Sunmer.

Im banging the same drum repeatedly I know, but I just cant wrap my head around it.

As for Hendo, its absolutely gutting but as others have said you knew what was coming when he went off, you certainly knew it when Klopp spoke after the game as it sounded very similar in tone to after the Matip injury.

A complete clusterfuck of a season brought about incredible bad luck and the owners throwing the second half of the season on the green in roulette. As Ive said before, theyve not gotten too much wrong whilst theyve been here but this has been a royal fuck up and little will convince me otherwise.
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 24, 2021, 01:09:16 pm
Not before Gini though!

That only comes into play when none of the 4 named captains arent playing.

Got to be Trent or mo considering ginis contract situation. Should be nowhere near the captaincy.
Quote from: Jm55 on February 24, 2021, 01:51:18 pm
It’s been said before with Fabinho but there’s a fairly decent argument to say that you’re far more likely to get injured if you’re playing out of position as you’re making different runs, putting different strains on the body etc etc. Granted Fabinho had the one injury in DM against Napoli but I can’t remember him getting any others in that position, he’s on 3 this season already.

It really compounds the point that it was negligent to not sort the centre half situation out properly in November when it became glaringly obvious that it was going to be a problem. Kabak looks like he may grow into a decent player but I don’t think we’re going to see too much of that between now and the Sunmer.

I’m banging the same drum repeatedly I know, but I just can’t wrap my head around it.

As for Hendo, it’s absolutely gutting but as others have said you knew what was coming when he went off, you certainly knew it when Klopp spoke after the game as it sounded very similar in tone to after the Matip injury.

A complete clusterfuck of a season brought about incredible bad luck and the owners throwing the second half of the season on the green in roulette. As I’ve said before, they’ve not gotten too much wrong whilst they’ve been here but this has been a royal fuck up and little will convince me otherwise.

The Fabinho one is the concerning one. He gets a hamstring injury and since he returned he was basically thrown back in. He played pretty much every game at centreback,  including coming on at half time against that Danish side. I am no physio, but did we manage him properly and manage his minutes properly?

Also, he quite clearly was rushed back in to play City after getting an injury before the Spurs match.

Again I would like to see what some people who know these sorts of things would say but the way he was used seemed fairly risky and I worry that his minutes wont be managed as well when he returns. Its another consequence of the other injuries and the fuck up in transfers in January.
With him out, Fabinho into midfield as an absolute must for me. Use Phillips or Davies alongside Kabak and give them world class support infront of them in Fabinho.

Such a shame for Henderson, especially after the nasty injury towards end of last season as well
Quote from: redwillow on February 24, 2021, 02:34:16 pm
With him out, Fabinho into midfield as an absolute must for me. Use Phillips or Davies alongside Kabak and give them world class support infront of them in Fabinho.

Such a shame for Henderson, especially after the nasty injury towards end of last season as well

Im sure I read Fabinho was back but he isn't in the training photo's so doesn't look like he is.
Quote from: fucking appalled on February 24, 2021, 01:24:54 pm
We will at some point!

Not if Porto beat them in the quarters :P
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Another injury we simply cannot afford. What a season.
Get back soon big man!
Quote from: HomesickRed on February 24, 2021, 03:10:16 pm
Another injury we simply cannot afford. What a season.
Get back soon big man!

Ridiculous really. I doubt any defending champions has ever had this kind of luck with injury.
Quote from: Mister men on February 24, 2021, 03:51:19 pm
Ridiculous really. I doubt any defending champions has ever had this kind of luck with injury.

Yet all you'll hear is we've had only Van Dijk out  ::)

From those outside our fanbase anyway
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on February 24, 2021, 12:44:13 pm
I mean, we don't HAVE to beat Bayern though. A kind draw for once (assuming we get past RBL) would be nice

A kind draw [if we get past RBL] would be unreal. Possible to have a few fans in the ground by the semi final stage. Fucking utopia.
Some of our fans are now moaning about Gini being given the armband because he's off at the end of the season (even though he was voted by the players into the leadership group). If it's not Firmino liking a social media post that's inciting their rage, it's this.

Have a day off.
Luckily Klopp doesn't view the captaincy like some of our fans. he isn't arsed in the slightest.
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 24, 2021, 04:04:22 pm
Some of our fans are now moaning about Gini being given the armband because he's off at the end of the season (even though he was voted by the players into the leadership group). If it's not Firmino liking a social media post that's inciting their rage, it's this.

Have a day off.

All a bit evertonian isn't it?
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 24, 2021, 04:04:22 pm
Some of our fans are now moaning about Gini being given the armband because he's off at the end of the season (even though he was voted by the players into the leadership group). If it's not Firmino liking a social media post that's inciting their rage, it's this.

Have a day off.

I don't get it why fans have to dislike players if they want to try something new. Gini has won both major trophies at LFC being an integral part of the team. I still enjoy(ed) watching players like Suarez, Alonso, Coutinho, Luis Alberto even if they play for other clubs.

On Henderson, he was one of our better players this season so it's a major blow. Fabinho will play CB when he comes back as Kabak, Phillips/Davies will get destroyed in a high line. 
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on February 24, 2021, 04:06:44 pm
Luckily Klopp doesn't view the captaincy like some of our fans. he isn't arsed in the slightest.

never understood why people care about this so much (mainly outside of our fan base). remember the calls for virgil to be captain when he first came in, was weird.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on February 23, 2021, 07:52:02 pm
Crikey. What does that likely mean in terms of recovery and what sort of injury causes that?

Regarding Henderson's injury, what I have read (from various sources) is that it is an adductor muscle tear or rupture - if grade 2 then it is anything up to 6 weeks. However, as surgery is mentioned, it sounds like a complete rupture or tear away from the pubic bone (hip) or femur bone (thigh bone) - that means between 14-20 weeks to heal.  Grade 2 tears are common in sports but grade 3 tears are rare.

 With Henderson and Virgil out injured we are lacking leaders on the pitch IMO. Andy Robertson would be a good choice as captain until Henderson and / or Virgil returns. 
Quote from: CalgarianRed on February 24, 2021, 06:45:31 pm
I don't get it why fans have to dislike players if they want to try something new. Gini has won both major trophies at LFC being an integral part of the team. I still enjoy(ed) watching players like Suarez, Alonso, Coutinho, Luis Alberto even if they play for other clubs.

On Henderson, he was one of our better players this season so it's a major blow. Fabinho will play CB when he comes back as Kabak, Phillips/Davies will get destroyed in a high line.
One of these things is not like the others
In regards to the armband, i have no issue with Gini wanting something new but i wouldn't want him to be captain if his mind was 100% set on leaving this summer. Just doesnt sit right for me. Give it Mo, Trent, Robbo etc
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 11:01:55 am
In regards to the armband, i have no issue with Gini wanting something new but i wouldn't want him to be captain if his mind was 100% set on leaving this summer. Just doesnt sit right for me. Give it Mo, Trent, Robbo etc

Oh well eh!

If it sits right with the manager and players, then I reckon well go with that.
Quote from: Jm55 on February 24, 2021, 01:51:18 pm
Its been said before with Fabinho but theres a fairly decent argument to say that youre far more likely to get injured if youre playing out of position as youre making different runs, putting different strains on the body etc etc. Granted Fabinho had the one injury in DM against Napoli but I cant remember him getting any others in that position, hes on 3 this season already.

It really compounds the point that it was negligent to not sort the centre half situation out properly in November when it became glaringly obvious that it was going to be a problem. Kabak looks like he may grow into a decent player but I dont think were going to see too much of that between now and the Sunmer.

Im banging the same drum repeatedly I know, but I just cant wrap my head around it.

As for Hendo, its absolutely gutting but as others have said you knew what was coming when he went off, you certainly knew it when Klopp spoke after the game as it sounded very similar in tone to after the Matip injury.

A complete clusterfuck of a season brought about incredible bad luck and the owners throwing the second half of the season on the green in roulette. As Ive said before, theyve not gotten too much wrong whilst theyve been here but this has been a royal fuck up and little will convince me otherwise.

How exactly could the CB situation be sorted out when the transfer window was not open? Before anyone says "it should have happened early in January"... Sometimes transfers can't happen like this and you have to wait for everything to slot together including financial matters.

You are right about the bad luck bit but you should have stopped there, the owners have been amazing for our football club!
Our CB situation this season, including the injuries to Hendo and Fab, is maybe 90% bad luck and 10% poor planning in both transfer windows.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 01:49:04 pm
Our CB situation this season, including the injuries to Hendo and Fab, is maybe 90% bad luck and 10% poor planning in both transfer windows.

Never in a million years would any sane person be thinking at the start of the season that a CB partnership of Hendo and Fab would even happen, let alone be also lost to long term injury. Replacing Lovren was a mistake in hindsight, but if the right player was not available at that time, whats the point of signing a stop gap?

The fact that Kabak was a target and it took until the end of January to get him, I believe to be shrewd business that will pay off. Just praying Hendo will be back sooner rather than later and back in the midfield again.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 01:49:04 pm
Our CB situation this season, including the injuries to Hendo and Fab, is maybe 90% bad luck and 10% poor planning in both transfer windows.

I think you are being more than fair saying 10% poor planning. I'd say it was less and most of our woes are down to bad luck in the form of injuries.

My guess, based on what we've seen in the last few games, is that getting Ben Davies or Ozan Kabak in a few weeks earlier wouldn't have helped that much. I think the issue is not necessarily about them having time to adapt but more due to the drop off in quality from VvD, Gomez, Matip, Fabinho to a 20 year old and a Championship centre back. I know this sounds hugely unfair on Davies and Kabak but neither are a near term fix or will allow us to play the way we did in 2019/20. Both may have the quality to succeed in the long term but anyone we could have realistically got in January was always going to be like like putting a plaster on a gaping wound.

The same could be applied with a 4th choice centre back being bought in the summer. I think this would have been the better option due to availability being greater and them getting a few months of training and playing with the team before injuries and their consequences really hit. However, getting a 4th centre back in the summer probably would have meant no Thiago or Jota for financial reason and squad places. Not sure how we would do all 3 if we were struggling to sell the likes of Origi, Shaqiri, Grujic etc..
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 01:49:04 pm
Our CB situation this season, including the injuries to Hendo and Fab, is maybe 90% bad luck and 10% poor planning in both transfer windows.

I’m not sure that I would be that generous to the recent Fabinho and Henderson injuries. What happened to Fabinho in Autumn and after was pure bad luck and i still stand by the opinion that on balance they made the right decisions during last summer.

However, the Jan and Feb issues to both were completely preventable. After the injuries in Autumn Fabinho was played a lot and we needed a defender if for nothing else to take the pressure off him, especially as he had been out for a few weeks.

 We didn’t do that and he gets injured prior to the Spurs game. We then rush him back for City because the centrebacks we bought were purchased too late and were not used to our system and Fabinho gets injured again.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:19:39 pm by a treeless whopper »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:02:32 pm
Im not I would be that generous to the recent Fabinho and Henderson injuries. What happened to Fabinho in Autumn and after was pure bad luck and i still stand by the opinion that on balance they made the right decisions during last summer.

However, the Jan and Feb issues to both were completely preventable. After the injuries in Autumn Fabinho was played a lot and we needed a defender if for nothing else to take the pressure off him, especially as he had been out for a few weeks.

 We didnt do that and he gets injured prior to the Spurs game. We then rush him back for City because the centrebacks we bought were purchased too late and were not used to our system and Fabinho gets injured again.

I'd feel short changed if you would be :)
6-8 weeks out per Paul Joyce  ::)
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:01:49 am
6-8 weeks out per Paul Joyce  ::)

Not too bad, enough time to get back and build some match fitness for the Euros.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:02:32 pm
Im not sure that I would be that generous to the recent Fabinho and Henderson injuries. What happened to Fabinho in Autumn and after was pure bad luck and i still stand by the opinion that on balance they made the right decisions during last summer.

However, the Jan and Feb issues to both were completely preventable. After the injuries in Autumn Fabinho was played a lot and we needed a defender if for nothing else to take the pressure off him, especially as he had been out for a few weeks.

 We didnt do that and he gets injured prior to the Spurs game. We then rush him back for City because the centrebacks we bought were purchased too late and were not used to our system and Fabinho gets injured again.

yep - luck (even though 'luck' itself is not a actual thing and is more of a expression of incidents happenings and circumstance) can only account for so much as every club (you'd like to think) would have a contingency plan in place for particularly bad 'luck' regardless of the amount that occurs

fab is definitely a victim of this lack of contingency - though we also understand that the club was being pushed to its limits and this run of bad 'luck' was unprecedented and therefore we can only have sympathy for the boss and the club

Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:01:49 am
6-8 weeks out per Paul Joyce  ::)

Mad that I read that and thought not sooo bad.

Assuming we get though against Leipzig I assume hell miss both legs of the Quarters though?

When is Fab due back?
Not THAT bad in the grand scheme of things.

We've got five games in the next two and a bit weeks and then a three week break so hopefully won't miss too much football, and heaven forbid we might even have some semblance of a settled CB partnership by the time he's back.
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:01:49 am
6-8 weeks out per Paul Joyce  ::)
Sixty eight weeks!
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been ruled out until late March after surgery.

Henderson suffered a groin injury in the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Liverpool have not put a timescale on his return but have ruled him out until after the March international break, at least.

https://theathletic.com/news/jordan-henderson-injury-liverpool-latest/4f5RDCeRgZ5w

For some reason I thought end of March meant three months out. Then I realised we're aleady at the end of Feb!
while it's not great news it's certainly better than being out for the season as feared
Next...
Well the only good news is that the stupid intl window will take 2 weeks worth of recovery out of the equation. Get well soo Hendo.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 01:49:04 pm
Our CB situation this season, including the injuries to Hendo and Fab, is maybe 90% bad luck and 10% poor planning in both transfer windows.
I would agree with 10% poor planning (or calculated gamble) in the summer window but you would have to raise that to 70 or 80% in the January window.

Hendo should not have been playing at CB for so many games. We had a month to get the players in and in training with the team so they could play in our system and we waited until we had zero options left.

Injuries are crap luck but we also threw away a golden opportunity to minimise their impact on the squad.
