Its been said before with Fabinho but theres a fairly decent argument to say that youre far more likely to get injured if youre playing out of position as youre making different runs, putting different strains on the body etc etc. Granted Fabinho had the one injury in DM against Napoli but I cant remember him getting any others in that position, hes on 3 this season already.
It really compounds the point that it was negligent to not sort the centre half situation out properly in November when it became glaringly obvious that it was going to be a problem. Kabak looks like he may grow into a decent player but I dont think were going to see too much of that between now and the Sunmer.
Im banging the same drum repeatedly I know, but I just cant wrap my head around it.
As for Hendo, its absolutely gutting but as others have said you knew what was coming when he went off, you certainly knew it when Klopp spoke after the game as it sounded very similar in tone to after the Matip injury.
A complete clusterfuck of a season brought about incredible bad luck and the owners throwing the second half of the season on the green in roulette. As Ive said before, theyve not gotten too much wrong whilst theyve been here but this has been a royal fuck up and little will convince me otherwise.