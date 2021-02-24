Our CB situation this season, including the injuries to Hendo and Fab, is maybe 90% bad luck and 10% poor planning in both transfer windows.



I think you are being more than fair saying 10% poor planning. I'd say it was less and most of our woes are down to bad luck in the form of injuries.My guess, based on what we've seen in the last few games, is that getting Ben Davies or Ozan Kabak in a few weeks earlier wouldn't have helped that much. I think the issue is not necessarily about them having time to adapt but more due to the drop off in quality from VvD, Gomez, Matip, Fabinho to a 20 year old and a Championship centre back. I know this sounds hugely unfair on Davies and Kabak but neither are a near term fix or will allow us to play the way we did in 2019/20. Both may have the quality to succeed in the long term but anyone we could have realistically got in January was always going to be like like putting a plaster on a gaping wound.The same could be applied with a 4th choice centre back being bought in the summer. I think this would have been the better option due to availability being greater and them getting a few months of training and playing with the team before injuries and their consequences really hit. However, getting a 4th centre back in the summer probably would have meant no Thiago or Jota for financial reason and squad places. Not sure how we would do all 3 if we were struggling to sell the likes of Origi, Shaqiri, Grujic etc..