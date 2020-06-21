Its been said before with Fabinho but theres a fairly decent argument to say that youre far more likely to get injured if youre playing out of position as youre making different runs, putting different strains on the body etc etc. Granted Fabinho had the one injury in DM against Napoli but I cant remember him getting any others in that position, hes on 3 this season already.



It really compounds the point that it was negligent to not sort the centre half situation out properly in November when it became glaringly obvious that it was going to be a problem. Kabak looks like he may grow into a decent player but I dont think were going to see too much of that between now and the Sunmer.



Im banging the same drum repeatedly I know, but I just cant wrap my head around it.



As for Hendo, its absolutely gutting but as others have said you knew what was coming when he went off, you certainly knew it when Klopp spoke after the game as it sounded very similar in tone to after the Matip injury.



A complete clusterfuck of a season brought about incredible bad luck and the owners throwing the second half of the season on the green in roulette. As Ive said before, theyve not gotten too much wrong whilst theyve been here but this has been a royal fuck up and little will convince me otherwise.