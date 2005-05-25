« previous next »
Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 742439 times)

Online God's Left Peg

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9360 on: Today at 09:00:36 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:07:35 AM
The best thing about Sunday will be that even if we have 6 first team players out, we will beat Leicester and the league will see just what an immense squad we have.

Thiago will dominate that game.

Exactly the way I see it.
Online Tobez

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9361 on: Today at 09:05:27 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:04:28 AM
How isn't tightness an injury. An injury means you can move. I know you move a kebab in my mouth often but if your mouth was tight and you couldn't eat your kebab then you are injured.

He's injured.

Anyway:

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-injuries-jordan-henderson-news-19285863

Hopefully this will help FIFA see that the injury kofta these internationals is way too high.
Online Fromola

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9362 on: Today at 09:08:34 PM »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 09:05:27 PM
Hopefully this will help FIFA see that the injury kofta these internationals is way too high.

They want to squeeze more games in with the expanded Club World Club.
Online JC the Messiah

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9363 on: Today at 09:15:49 PM »
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 09:05:27 PM
Hopefully this will help FIFA see that the injury kofta these internationals is way too high.
Shish, that's bad!
Online rawcusk8

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9364 on: Today at 09:26:36 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 09:15:49 PM
Shish, that's bad!
Doner you think we should wait before we rule Hendo out?
Online JC the Messiah

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9365 on: Today at 09:28:13 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:26:36 PM
Doner you think we should wait before we rule Hendo out?
Hopefully the injuries don't skew our results...
Online Dr.Kano

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9366 on: Today at 09:31:34 PM »
Whatever happens our front three will shawarma all over Leicester.

We should have it wrapped up by half time, with or without Mo Salad.
Online rawcusk8

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9367 on: Today at 09:32:47 PM »
Aand thats a wrap with these puns
Online JC the Messiah

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9368 on: Today at 09:38:33 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:32:47 PM
Aand thats a wrap with these puns
Who is going to be important on Sunday, the player who's key? Bob might prove to be that player.
