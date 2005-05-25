The best thing about Sunday will be that even if we have 6 first team players out, we will beat Leicester and the league will see just what an immense squad we have.Thiago will dominate that game.
How isn't tightness an injury. An injury means you can move. I know you move a kebab in my mouth often but if your mouth was tight and you couldn't eat your kebab then you are injured.He's injured.Anyway:https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-injuries-jordan-henderson-news-19285863
Hopefully this will help FIFA see that the injury kofta these internationals is way too high.
Shish, that's bad!
Doner you think we should wait before we rule Hendo out?
Aand thats a wrap with these puns
