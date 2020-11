If he was injured, he would surely have left the England squad and flown back to Liverpool by now. Why would he remain with England if he's unable to play in the next game?



Edit - sorry, wasn't intended as a response to your post Welsh Red, was just meant as a general comment on the situation.



That's my thinking as well and it's the same with Robbo. If both were definitely ruled out of the next game they'd be on their way to Kirkby right now rather than staying with their national teams. The fact that both haven't hopefully means they aren't serious.