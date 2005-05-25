He is as important for us as Gerrard was back in the day. His presence alone drives the team.



Now now hold your horses a little as Jordan is a great player and his drive is top class but he is surrounded by world class players and has the best manager we have had in maybe 30 years. SG on his day was one of the top midfielders in the world and dragged us to a couple of honours nearly by himself including an FA Cup and CL. SG is in our best 11 ever and Jordan may come on with the water bottle. Kidding aside we are lucky to have Henderson as he makes a difference and to lift the title will be one of the memories we will have until the day we kick the bucket.