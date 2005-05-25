« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 226 227 228 229 230 [231]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jordan Henderson  (Read 726240 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,416
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9200 on: October 24, 2020, 10:03:08 PM »
He is back to his near best already, just hope he manages to stay injury free this season.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9201 on: October 24, 2020, 10:05:48 PM »
Genuinely our most important player.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,565
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9202 on: October 24, 2020, 10:16:06 PM »
What a player. Are there any doubters left (amongst Liverpool fans)?

Always in the right spot, always doing the right thing. Carries the team.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,005
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9203 on: October 24, 2020, 10:28:33 PM »
Monster.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,181
  • Yes lad!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9204 on: October 24, 2020, 10:38:05 PM »
Can't be understated how much better he's at progressing the ball from deep these days. Always had the technique, but now he has the confidence and composure to do it consistently.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,255
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9205 on: October 24, 2020, 10:45:46 PM »
Captains performance.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,922
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9206 on: October 24, 2020, 10:47:05 PM »
Quote from: Lastrador on October 24, 2020, 10:38:05 PM
Can't be understated how much better he's at progressing the ball from deep these days. Always had the technique, but now he has the confidence and composure to do it consistently.

The last two years hes been phenomenal.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,175
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9207 on: October 24, 2020, 10:47:26 PM »
Breathe a sigh of relief every time I see him named in the starting XI. Outside of Virg or Alisson, our most important player.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,536
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9208 on: October 24, 2020, 10:52:13 PM »
We lack character when he's not playing, Captain Fantastic!

Why was he on Gini's case, anyone knows?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline William Regal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9209 on: October 24, 2020, 10:56:32 PM »
Really glad to see the respect hes getting in here, he deserves it, mentality giant.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9210 on: Yesterday at 01:41:13 AM »
What a performance, best midfielder in the league, not considering Fabinho and Thiago.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,850
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9211 on: Yesterday at 01:21:55 AM »
Great as ever. At times he was the midfield
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,208
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9212 on: Yesterday at 01:23:50 AM »
Always loved him, always him to be good but god I never thought he would be this good.
I remember the League Cup under King Kenny, the semi-final against City, Henderson was brilliant, wide, winger really.
Then a couple of years later backing Costa down, when that prick was stamping all over our players. He was scared of Henderson though.
Some of the goals he scored in 13-14.
I remember Tomkins doing a pass-map, heat-map of his performance against Spurs, 5-0 away  ;D and his through balls, comparing him to Stevie. (That's a bit much, surely, Shirley, says I, at the time, but think, yeah, he's fucking good).
And he gets better, and better, and he can pick up a trophy with style  8) 8) 8)
A great player, a superb captain, I want to see him hoisting more trophies, he looks good doing it.  :)
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9213 on: Yesterday at 03:38:50 AM »
He is as important for us as Gerrard was back in the day. His presence alone drives the team.
Logged

Offline kloppagetime

  • Is severely disappointed with Liverpools performance levels in 2020, especially pre-season.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,538
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9214 on: Yesterday at 05:20:33 AM »
That game most likely ends up in a draw if he wasn't playing.

My MOTM tonight along with Gomez
Logged

Offline Beninger

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,830
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9215 on: Yesterday at 05:26:26 AM »
Hes a legend.
Logged
* * * * * *

Offline Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,263
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9216 on: Yesterday at 08:08:06 AM »
Quote from: Simplexity on October 24, 2020, 10:05:48 PM
Genuinely our most important player.

Was thinking, if Klopp were choosing an 11 from all the players hes managed in his career, do we think Henderson would be the 1st name on the team sheet? I think he probably would.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9217 on: Yesterday at 08:25:19 AM »
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 08:08:06 AM
Was thinking, if Klopp were choosing an 11 from all the players hes managed in his career, do we think Henderson would be the 1st name on the team sheet? I think he probably would.

Thats a really interesting question actually
What would his X1 be
Just popped in to see people eulogise about our Amazing captain, hes truely fantastic on and off the pitch.  One of the best captains in the league from the last 30 years.


Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9218 on: Yesterday at 09:22:33 AM »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:25:19 AM
Thats a really interesting question actually
What would his X1 be
Just popped in to see people eulogise about our Amazing captain, hes truely fantastic on and off the pitch.  One of the best captains in the league from the last 30 years.

Klopp already did that exact question in the past year, don't think henderson made his 11 but i remember milner did
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9219 on: Yesterday at 09:31:18 AM »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 09:22:33 AM
Klopp already did that exact question in the past year, don't think henderson made his 11 but i remember milner did

Have you got a link mate or do you remember where you saw it? All the Klopp XIs I can find are not picked by him, and all have Hendo in
Logged

Offline Gaz123456

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,929
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Mortgage Advisers
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9220 on: Yesterday at 09:45:48 AM »
MOTM for me again. He's grown perceptibly every season since he's been here and is now truly in the 'legend' status.

Always feel more confident when he's playing - and so do his team mates by the look of it.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9221 on: Yesterday at 10:24:01 AM »
Quote from: Simplexity on October 24, 2020, 10:05:48 PM
Genuinely our most important player.

Showed it yesterday. True captain's performance.
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,104
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9222 on: Yesterday at 11:49:46 AM »
Superb performance yesterday, what a player
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9223 on: Yesterday at 01:01:13 PM »
The captain never disappoints.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Offline William Regal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9224 on: Yesterday at 04:32:34 PM »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:31:18 AM
Have you got a link mate or do you remember where you saw it? All the Klopp XIs I can find are not picked by him, and all have Hendo in

I haven't a link mate and can't remember where I read it but it was in klopps words on the players, I can remember feeling a bit underwhelmed looking at the team, there wasn't many of our players in it, don't think he wanted to upset any of his current players, but I remember milner was in it
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,290
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9225 on: Yesterday at 04:49:32 PM »
Hes in the form of his life.  His reading of the game is without peer in the PL.

Well, apart from Thiago.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online Chig

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,058
  • YNWA!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9226 on: Today at 02:02:47 AM »
He's bit rubbish, just saying............. :lickin
Logged
KD7 SG8 RF9 JB10

Online him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9227 on: Today at 03:03:43 AM »
One of the most under-rated player.
Logged
Believer
Pages: 1 ... 226 227 228 229 230 [231]   Go Up
« previous next »
 