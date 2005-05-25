Always loved him, always him to be good but god I never thought he would be this good.I remember the League Cup under King Kenny, the semi-final against City, Henderson was brilliant, wide, winger really.Then a couple of years later backing Costa down, when that prick was stamping all over our players. He was scared of Henderson though.Some of the goals he scored in 13-14.I remember Tomkins doing a pass-map, heat-map of his performance against Spurs, 5-0 awayand his through balls, comparing him to Stevie. (That's a bit much, surely, Shirley, says I, at the time, but think, yeah, he's fucking good).And he gets better, and better, and he can pick up a trophy with styleA great player, a superb captain, I want to see him hoisting more trophies, he looks good doing it.