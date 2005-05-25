« previous next »
Offline jillc

  Re: Jordan Henderson
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9200 on: Yesterday at 10:03:08 PM »
He is back to his near best already, just hope he manages to stay injury free this season.
Offline Simplexity

  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9201 on: Yesterday at 10:05:48 PM »
Genuinely our most important player.
Offline JC the Messiah

  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9202 on: Yesterday at 10:16:06 PM »
What a player. Are there any doubters left (amongst Liverpool fans)?

Always in the right spot, always doing the right thing. Carries the team.
Offline newterp

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9203 on: Yesterday at 10:28:33 PM »
Monster.
Online Lastrador

  • Yes lad!
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9204 on: Yesterday at 10:38:05 PM »
Can't be understated how much better he's at progressing the ball from deep these days. Always had the technique, but now he has the confidence and composure to do it consistently.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9205 on: Yesterday at 10:45:46 PM »
Captains performance.
Offline OOS

  Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9206 on: Yesterday at 10:47:05 PM »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 10:38:05 PM
Can't be understated how much better he's at progressing the ball from deep these days. Always had the technique, but now he has the confidence and composure to do it consistently.

The last two years hes been phenomenal.
Offline Lone Star Red

  Tex
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9207 on: Yesterday at 10:47:26 PM »
Breathe a sigh of relief every time I see him named in the starting XI. Outside of Virg or Alisson, our most important player.
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9208 on: Yesterday at 10:52:13 PM »
We lack character when he's not playing, Captain Fantastic!

Why was he on Gini's case, anyone knows?
Offline William Regal

  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9209 on: Yesterday at 10:56:32 PM »
Really glad to see the respect hes getting in here, he deserves it, mentality giant.
Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9210 on: Today at 01:41:13 AM »
What a performance, best midfielder in the league, not considering Fabinho and Thiago.
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9211 on: Today at 01:21:55 AM »
Great as ever. At times he was the midfield
Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9212 on: Today at 01:23:50 AM »
Always loved him, always him to be good but god I never thought he would be this good.
I remember the League Cup under King Kenny, the semi-final against City, Henderson was brilliant, wide, winger really.
Then a couple of years later backing Costa down, when that prick was stamping all over our players. He was scared of Henderson though.
Some of the goals he scored in 13-14.
I remember Tomkins doing a pass-map, heat-map of his performance against Spurs, 5-0 away  ;D and his through balls, comparing him to Stevie. (That's a bit much, surely, Shirley, says I, at the time, but think, yeah, he's fucking good).
And he gets better, and better, and he can pick up a trophy with style  8) 8) 8)
A great player, a superb captain, I want to see him hoisting more trophies, he looks good doing it.  :)
Offline Max_powers

  Re: Jordan Henderson
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9213 on: Today at 03:38:50 AM »
He is as important for us as Gerrard was back in the day. His presence alone drives the team.
Online kloppagetime

  • Is severely disappointed with Liverpools performance levels in 2020, especially pre-season.
Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9214 on: Today at 05:20:33 AM »
That game most likely ends up in a draw if he wasn't playing.

My MOTM tonight along with Gomez
Online Beninger

Re: Jordan Henderson
« Reply #9215 on: Today at 05:26:26 AM »
Hes a legend.
