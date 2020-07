6-8 weeks would be pretty shit, but I guess its not the worst in terms of timing. Let's just hope it isn't more serious.



They have decided surgery is not required - good. Always a slight worry though is the amount of times in the past a player has not needed surgery and then a few weeks later they change their mind and decide surgery is required after all - a player who is expected to be out for maximum 6-8 weeks is then out for 3-4 months overall. Anyway we have an oven-ready (sorry!) Millie raring to go and Hendo can still lift the trophy.