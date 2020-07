I'm glad his performances have hit the heights they have hit in the last 12 months



Until recently I thought his most revered moment for us was LFC 0 Chelsea 2 , 2014, sometimes you are never better than in the matches you don't play



Now when I think of him I can think of all the trophies he held aloft



Henderson's story is one of grit, determination, hard work and professionalism. But that is just one side of his story. He's developed as a player so much and he's really integral to us as much on the pitch as he is off it.I'm just delighted that he's now racking up the medals because he deserves it as much as anyone. There is so much more to come as well.