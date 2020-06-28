Lets not pretend its just opposition fans. Until pretty recently he was still getting plenty of stick on here.



Indeed.Some people on here can't seem to get over the fact that he is not Steven Gerrard.Viewed purely as a player, he may not be in the same league as some of our greatest captains, but then we have had some absolutely top drawer players as captain.However, in all our great teams, we have always had the honest grafter who gives 110% in every match. Every successful team needs a player like this, and Jurgen Klopp is wise enough to see that Henderson is just such a player. Added to this he also sees the personal qualities that make him captain material. He has made the absolute most of his ability and Klopp recognises this. He is the epitome of a Klopp player.