Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 05:58:26 PM
Completely agree with this.

Most people are too stubborn to change their views on players. Rival fans are going to double down on this when the player in question is Liverpool captain and starts centre mid for England.

I can't say as a fanbase we are immune from it. I've heard our fans say the likes of Darren Fletcher, Park Ji-Sung, Jonny Evans were average/shite when they were playing regularly in teams in the late 00's that were winning the CL and Premier League titles. Now I think Henderson is a much better player than those examples but it's the same thing really. People get stuck in their opinions and they are going to be viewed through the prism of supporting a rival team.

With regards to Henderson, he's boss. We know it, the manager knows it and the players know it. I don't give a flying f**k what other supporters think of him when we are accumulating trophies with him as captain and the heart of our midfield. Again, it's probably the same when United supporters were told Darren Fletcher was shite and need improving on in 2008/09.

It happens the other way as well, people were banging on about how great Wiltshire was when he was missing 6 months a season and 3 stone overweight.
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 28, 2020, 01:43:14 PM
Lets not pretend its just opposition fans. Until pretty recently he was still getting plenty of stick on here.

Indeed.
Some people on here can't seem to get over the fact that he is not Steven Gerrard.
Viewed purely as a player, he may not be in the same league as some of our greatest captains, but then we have had some absolutely top drawer players as captain.
However, in all our great teams, we have always had the honest grafter who gives 110% in every match. Every successful team needs a player like this, and Jurgen Klopp is wise enough to see that Henderson is just such a player. Added to this he also sees the personal qualities that make him captain material. He has made the absolute most of his ability and Klopp recognises this. He is the epitome of a Klopp player.
Quote from: fucking appalled on June 28, 2020, 01:43:14 PM
Lets not pretend its just opposition fans. Until pretty recently he was still getting plenty of stick on here.


I've never given him any stick but I was one of the muppets who thought we needed to upgrade,never been happier to be proven wrong.

If I was in Klopp's shoes, I will not play him in any remaining game of this season. Put him in the gym, have him lifting weights until the cows come home. There are heavy lifting years ahead of him, bulk him up. 

What an incredible story has this lad been... And to think that we nearly sold him...
He certainly has stepped out of Gerrard's shadow and is one of Liverpool's great captains of all time because not only is he an European Cup iwnning captain, he is also the first Liverpool captain to ever win the World Club cup and he captained the Liverpool team that finally snapped the 30 year title drought.
